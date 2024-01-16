Sotto Luna
875 Willis Ave
Albertson, NY 11507
TAKEOUT MENU
Antipasti
- Pasta E Fagioli
Pasta and bean soup$7.95
- Melenzane Al Forno
Thinly sliced eggplant filled with ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella$14.95
- Vongole Al Forno
8 little neck clams and seasoned bread crumbs$16.95
- Calamari Fritti
Fried rings of calamari with spicy sauce$17.95
- Cozze Piccante
Mussels in spicy red sauce$17.95
- Burratta & Prosciutto Di Parma
Burratta, proscuitto di Parma, and balsamic drizzle$18.95
- Mozzarella Caprese
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil$15.95
- Zucchini Fritti
Zucchini sticks lightly breaded and marinara sauce$12.95
- Carciofo Ripieno
Artichoke stuffed with breadcrumbs, in a garlic and lemon broth$19.95
Le Paste
- Linguine Alle Vongole
Linguine with red or white clam sauce$28.95
- Rigatoni Siciliani
Sausage, mushrooms, peas, marinara, ricotta cheese$23.95
- Penne Con Polpette Di Pollo
Chicken meatballs and tomato sauce$24.95
- Linguine Pescatore
Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, marinara sauce$36.95
- Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni, meat sauce with a touch of cream$20.95
- Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni and vodka sauce$19.95
- Penne Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil$22.95
- Linguini Mare e Terra
shrimp, arugula, garlic & olive oil$32.95
Pasta Fresca
- Cacio Pepe
Fresh spaghetti, pecorino Romano, and black pepper$24.95
- Manicotti Al Forno
Fresh pasta filled with ricotta, marinara, and mozzarella. Oven baked$26.95
- Lasagne Bolognese
Meat lasagne$24.95
- Fusilli Calabrese Alla Norma
Fresh pasta, Sicillian eggplant, marinara, and ricotta salata$24.95
- Fettuccine Con Polpette
Fresh fettuccine, beef meatballs, and marinara sauce$24.95
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine, white cream sauce, Parmigiana cheese$21.95
- Trinette Di Zucchini
Spaghetti shaped zucchini noodles and marinara or garlic and oil$19.95
Contorni
Insalata
- Small Insalata Mista
Mixed green salad$7.95
- Large Insalata Mista
Mixed green salad$10.95
- Small Insalata Di Caesar
Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmigiana cheese, and Caesar dressing$7.95
- Large Insalata Di Caesar
Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmigiana cheese, and Caesar dressing$10.95
- Insalata Tre Colore
Arugula, romaine, and radicchio$14.95
- Radicchio Alla Arancia
Oranges, walnuts, Gorgonzola, and vinaigrette$14.95
- Insalata Mediterranean
Romaine, onion, cucumbers, olives, pepper, tomato, and feta cheese$18.95
- Insalta Di Caesar Con Pollo Alla Griglia
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, and shaved Parmigiana$22.95
- Insalta Di Pollo
Grilled chicken breast over field greens and balsamic vinaigrette$22.95
- Insalata Con Gamberi
Mixed field greens, four grilled jumbo shrimp, roasted peppers, tomato, white beans, walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette$32.95
Secondi Piatti
- Pollo Campagnola
Boneless breast of chicken, sausage, peppers, potatoes, onions, garlic, and rosemary$26.95
- Pollo Scarpariello
Chicken on the bone, cut up with sausage, garlic, pepperoncini, rosemary, lemon sauce, roasted, and lightly spicy$26.95
- Cotoletta Di Pollo Parmigiana
Breaded boneless breast of chicken, marinara, melted mozzarella lite cheese, and lite sauce$23.95
- Cotoletta Di Pollo Capricciosa
Mixed greens, diced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and chicken cutlet$25.95
- Petto Di Pollo Alla Griglia Parmigiana
Grilled chicken breast, marinara, and mozzarella$24.95
- Petto Di Pollo Balsamico
Grilled chicken breast, pan-seared in balsamic vinegar$29.95
- Scaloppini Di Vitello Francese
Scaloppine of veal dipped in egg batter, white wine, and fresh lemon$34.95
- Scaloppini Di Vitello Al Portabello
Scaloppini of veal, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, portabello mushrooms, and light brown sauce$34.95
- Cotoletta Di Vitello Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet, marinara, and melted mozzarella$32.95
- Melenzane Parmigiana
Thin layers of eggplant marinara and melted mozzarella$20.95
- Chicken Pallard$29.95
- Chiken Piccata$29.95
Pesce
Le Pizze
- Pizza Margherita
Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil$14.95
- Pizza Con Spinaci Di Pesto
Spinach, walnuts, pesto, plum tomatoes, and mozzarella$16.95
- Pizza Romana
Mushrooms, tomatoes, and mozzarella$16.95
- Pizza Ai Cuori Di Carciofi
Artichoke hearts, spinach, goat cheese, and fresh mozzarella$16.95
- Pizza Caprese
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil$16.95
- Pizza Pollo
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella$18.95
- Pizza Capricciosa
Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and mozzarella$16.95
- Pizza Salsiccia
Sausage, tomatoes, mozzarella$16.95
- Pizza Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato$15.95
- Pizza Bianca
Ricotta, mozzarella$16.95
- Pizza Scampi E Broccoli
Shrimp, garlic, mozzarella, broccoli$29.95
- Pizza La Luna
Fresh arugula, sauce, mozzarella, shaved Parmigiana$17.95
- Pizza Ortolana
Mushrooms, tomato, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella$17.95
- Pizza Alla Norma
Tomato sauce, eggplant, ricotta salata$17.95
- Pizza Cavolfiore
Cauliflower crust, sauce, mozzarella$16.95
Dessert Menu
Coffee or Tea
TRAYS TO GO
Appetizer & Salad Half Trays (Feeds 8-10ppl)
- Half Tray Meatballs$55.00
- Half Tray Fried Calamari with Spicy Sauce$55.00
- Half Tray Fried Zucchini with Marinara Sauce$35.00
- Half Tray Baked Clams Oreganata$60.00
- Half Tray Clams Possillipo$55.00
- Half Tray Mussels Marinara$50.00
- Half Tray Stuffed Eggplant$50.00
- Half Tray Stuffed Mushrooms$50.00
- Half Tray Grilled Portobello Mushrooms$50.00
- Half Tray Cold Antipasto$60.00
- Half Tray Mixed Green Salad$30.00
- Half Tray Caesar Salad$30.00
- Half Tray Caesar Salad with Chicken$55.00
- Half Tray Tricolor Salad$40.00
- Half Tray Tomato and Onion Salad$40.00
- Half Tray Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil$60.00
Appetizer & Salad Full Trays (Feeds 20-25ppl)
- Full Tray Meatballs$110.00
- Full Tray Fried Calamari with Spicy Sauce$100.00
- Full Tray Fried Zucchini with Marinara Sauce$60.00
- Full Tray Baked Clams Oreganata$100.00
- Full Tray Clams Possillipo$95.00
- Full Tray Mussels Marinara$90.00
- Full Tray Stuffed Eggplant$80.00
- Full Tray Stuffed Mushrooms$80.00
- Full Tray Grilled Portobello Mushrooms$80.00
- Full Tray Cold Antipasto$100.00
- Full Tray Mixed Green Salad$40.00
- Full Tray Caesar Salad$40.00
- Full Tray Caesar Salad with Chicken$95.00
- Full Tray Tricolor Salad$55.00
- Full Tray Tomato and Onion Salad$70.00
- Full Tray Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil$90.00
Pasta Half Trays (Feeds 8-10ppl)
- Half Tray Rigatoni ala Vodka$45.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti$50.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti with Eggplant$60.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti with Meatballs and Sausage$65.00
- Half Tray Linguini with Red or White Clam Sauce$70.00
- Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese$50.00
- Half Tray Penne with Chicken and Broccoli$70.00
- Half Tray Ravioli$50.00
- Half Tray Stuffed Shells$55.00
- Half Tray Lasagna Bolognese (meat)$70.00
- Half Tray Vegetable Lasagna$70.00
- Half Tray Penne Primavera$50.00
- Half Tray Linguini Seafood Marinara (Calamari, Shrimp, Clams & Mussels)$90.00
- Half Tray Mezza Rigatoni Sicilani$55.00
- Half Tray Penne, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic and Oil$50.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$60.00
Pasta Full Trays (Feeds 20-25ppl)
- Full Tray Rigatoni ala Vodka$80.00
- Full Tray Baked Ziti$80.00
- Full Tray Baked Ziti with Eggplant$95.00
- Full Tray Baked Ziti with Meatballs and Sausage$105.00
- Full Tray Linguini with Red or White Clam Sauce$120.00
- Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese$90.00
- Full Tray Penne with Chicken and Broccoli$105.00
- Full Tray Ravioli$90.00
- Full Tray Stuffed Shells$100.00
- Full Tray Lasagna Bolognese (meat)$110.00
- Full Tray Vegetable Lasagna$110.00
- Full Tray Penne Primavera$90.00
- Full Tray Linguini Seafood Marinara (Calamari, Shrimp, Clams & Mussels)$150.00
- Full Tray Mezza Rigatoni Sicilani$100.00
- Full Tray Penne, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic and Oil$95.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$100.00
Entrees Half Trays (Feeds 8-10ppl)
- Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Portobello$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Francese$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Piccata$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Pizziola$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Campagnola$70.00
- Half Tray Chicken Cacciatore (bone-in)$60.00
- Half Tray Chicken Scarpariello (bone-in)$60.00
- Half Tray Veal Parmigiana$85.00
- Half Tray Veal Sorrentino$85.00
- Half Tray Veal Portobello$85.00
- Half Tray Veal Marsala$80.00
- Half Tray Veal Francese$80.00
- Half Tray Sausage, Peppers and Onions$60.00
Entrees Full Trays (Feeds 20-25ppl)
- Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Marsala$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Portobello$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Francese$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Piccata$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Pizziola$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Campagnola$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Cacciatore (bone-in)$110.00
- Full Tray Chicken Scarpariello (bone-in)$110.00
- Full Tray Veal Parmigiana$145.00
- Full Tray Veal Sorrentino$145.00
- Full Tray Veal Portobello$145.00
- Full Tray Veal Marsala$145.00
- Full Tray Veal Francese$145.00
- Full Tray Sausage, Peppers and Onions$100.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
