Italian
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Sotto 13

review star

No reviews yet

140 West 13th Street

Manhattan, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Antipasti

Arancini

$16.00

lemon, saffron, smoked mozzarella, fresh herb tomato coulis

Burrata

$19.00

roasted acorn squash puree, whole wheat cranberry bread

Meatballs

$17.00

pomodoro, ricotta

Mussels

$19.00

fennel, tomato, lemon grass, andouille sausage, pernod anise

Octopus

$22.00

sauteed potatoes, olives, capers, cherry tomato mache salad

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

avocado, capers, cherry peppers, cornichons, ginger horseradish aioli

Insalata

Arugula Salad

$15.00

toasted almond vinaigrette, fennel, radish, orange segments

Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine, watercress, parmigiano, bonito bread crumbs

Pear Salad

$16.00

baby spring mix, grapes, gorgonzola, red wine vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, olive oil

Gluten Free Margherita

$22.00

Hand stretched and fired in our wood-burning oven. Fresh whole-milk mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and basil ----------------------------------------------- [note… our pizza kitchen uses flour. We take every precaution to eliminate contact with flour but we advise you to consider your level of gluten sensitivity when ordering.]

Crispy Prosciutto

$24.00

burrata cream, cooked prosciutto, sundried tomato, exotic mushrooms

Di Parma

$25.00

prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, parmigiano-reggiano

Kale

$23.00

mozzarella, pesto, crispy kale, parmigiano, lemon zest

Pepperoni Picante

$23.00

mozzarellla, jalapeno peppers, tomato sauce, straciattella

Roasted Vegetable

$23.00

cashew cheese, roasted brussels sprouts delicata squash, spicy maple syrup (vegan)

Shroom

$24.00

mushroom duxelle, bel paese ricotta, chives, truffle oil

Spicy Sausage

$23.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce caramelized onion

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, tomato sauce, basil

Pasta

Butternut Squash Lasagna

$27.00

spinach, fennel sausage, pesto

Carbonara

$25.00

spaghetti, guanciale, egg yolk, parmigiano

Penne Vodka

$23.00

pink cream sauce (no meat)

Pomodoro

$24.00

spaghetti, tomato sauce, stracciatella, basil

Rigatoni Octo Lamb

$28.00

spicy lamb sausage, grilled octopus, market greens

Shrimp Fettucine

$29.00

lobster bisque

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$26.00

orecchiette, broccoli, tomato, parmigiano

Entree

Branzino

$36.00

sauteed spinach, tomato, mushroom, potato, basil oil

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

sauteed mushrooms, served with crispy potatoes

Chicken Parm

$28.00

served with penne pasta

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

green pea basil pesto, baby carrots, broccoli, potato

Hanger Steak

$36.00

yukon potatoes, asparagus, cherry mostarda

Pork

$33.00

braised pork shoulder, haricots verts, chive mashed potato

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

pearl couscous, carrots, zucchini, marsala au-jus

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

applewood bacon, chipotle glaze

Crispy Potato

$10.00

yukon potato, rosemary, parmigiano

Broccoli

$10.00

sauteed, roasted garlic

Dessert

Bomboloni

$12.00

donut holes, nutella cream

Chocolate Almond Torte

$12.00

vanilla gelato

BTL Bev

Btl Still Water 500ml

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Still Water Liter

$8.00

Btl Sparkling Water 500ml

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Sparkling Water Liter

$8.00

Poland Spring 16.9oz

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Selzer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Sotto 13, is a hip, Italian-inspired restaurant located in a historic brownstone building in the trendy West Village neighborhood of New York City. The restaurant features authentic, wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, plates, craft cocktails and more.

Location

140 West 13th Street, Manhattan, NY 10011

