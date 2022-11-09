Italian
Sotto 13
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
Sotto 13, is a hip, Italian-inspired restaurant located in a historic brownstone building in the trendy West Village neighborhood of New York City. The restaurant features authentic, wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, plates, craft cocktails and more.
140 West 13th Street, Manhattan, NY 10011
