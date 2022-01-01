Restaurant header imageView gallery

Souffles

199 Reviews

$

14 Market Sq

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Iced Seasonal Latte
Iced Chai

Hot Coffee/Tea/etc

Hot Coffee

$1.87+

Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee

Hot Cafe au Lait

$2.50+

Half Freshly Brewed Coffee and Half Steamed Milk

Mocha Joe

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.29+

Hot Tea Latte

$2.79+

Half Steeped Tea and Half Steamed Milk

Hot Chai Latte

$2.69+

Concentrated chai tea and milk

Hot Matcha

$4.00+

Concentrated Matcha Green Tea and Milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.79+

Mocha Powder and steamed milk

Hot Steamer

$2.59+

Steamed Milk

Hot Cider

$2.29+

Hot Chaider

$3.00+

Hot Turmeric

$3.79+

Concentrated Matcha Green Tea and Milk

Hot Espresso

Hot Latte

$3.79+

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Hot Seasonal Latte

$4.29+

Hot Cappuccino

$3.79+

Espresso and Foam

Hot Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and Hot water

Hot Espresso

$2.00+

freshly pulled espresso shots

Cortado

$3.00+

equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Hot Espresso Machiatto

$2.29+

Espresso with a dollop of foam

Iced Coffee/Tea/etc.

Iced Coffee

$2.79+

Refridgerated brewed coffee

Coldbrew

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$2.80+

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Chai/Coffee

$4.29+

Iced Matcha

$4.00+

Iced Turmeric

$4.00+

Iced Cocoa

$3.00+

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$2.50+

Sprite, raspberry syrup, lime

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Frappe

$4.00+

Cold Milk

$2.79+

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Iced Chaider

$3.50+

Iced Cider

$3.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$4.00+

Smoothie

$4.29+

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$2.29+

Iced Latte

$4.29+

Iced Seasonal Latte

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Hangover Cure: Americano w/ Coconut Water

$4.29+

Food

GF Donut

$4.25Out of stock

GF Bread

$3.50

GF Muffin

$4.50

GF Cookie

$4.00

GF Whoopie Pie

$4.50

GF Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50

Marge Bar

$5.10

Souffles Coffee Beans

Souffles Coffee Beans

$9.00+

Plum Island Coffee Roasters Beans

Brazilian

$9.29+

Boatyard Brew

$9.95+

Captain Red

$9.29+

Clipper City Roast

$9.29+

Colombian

$9.29+

Costa Rican Tarrazu

$9.29+

Espresso

$9.29+

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$9.29+

Ethiopian Harrar

$9.29+Out of stock

French Roast

$9.29+

French Roast Sumatra

$9.29+

Guatemalan (Organic)

$9.29+

Kenya AA

$10.69+

Mexican

$10.69+

Plum Island Blend

$9.29+

Tanzania Peaberry

$10.69+Out of stock

Sumatra Mandheling

$11.95+

Decaf Colombian

$9.29+

Decaf French Roast

$9.29+

Decaf Captain Red

$10.69+

Decaf Espresso

$9.29+

Retail

Chemex 8 Cup Glass Coffeemaker

Chemex 8 Cup Glass Coffeemaker

$41.00
Chemex FSU-100 Fits all makers except CM-1, CM-1C, CM-1GH

Chemex FSU-100 Fits all makers except CM-1, CM-1C, CM-1GH

$9.99

Ripplfect Cup

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 Market Sq, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

