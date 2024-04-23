Souk Mediterranean
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"I want you to have a different approach to dining: one that’s about the food, but also the love, respect and traditions that go into each dish. Our food tells the story of my family - my mother and grandmother, the village I was born in, Zahle Lebanon, love is food and food is love. Dinner wasn't just a meal, it was an event. That's the philosophy I grew up on and the one I am bringing to Souk. - Chef Moussa enjoy!
Location
139 S Huron #101, Toledo, OH 43604
Gallery