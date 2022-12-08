  • Home
  • /
  • Plano
  • /
  • Soul Bird Chkn Shack- Walnut Hill - 8031 Walnut Hill Dr # 1150
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Bird Chkn Shack- Walnut Hill 8031 Walnut Hill Dr # 1150

review star

No reviews yet

8031 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas, TX 75229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Soul Bird

Soul Bird

$8.99

House Cut Pickles, Soul Sauce, Buttered Brioche Bun

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$11.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sundried Tomato Goat Cheese, Crisp Greens, Pepper Jelly, Buttered Brioche Bun

The Shack

The Shack

$10.99

Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crisp Greens, Tomato , (Buttermilk or Honey Mustard Dressing), Buttered Brioche Bun

The Phoenix

The Phoenix

$10.49

Garlic Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Slaw, Buttered Brioche Bun

Seoul Chkn

Seoul Chkn

$11.49

Gochujang Sauce, Fire and Ice Pickled Vegetables, Buttered Brioche Bun

Honey Pecan Chkn Salad

Honey Pecan Chkn Salad

$10.99

Hand Pulled All-Natural Roasted Chicken, Celery, Sweet Onion, TX Pecans, Dried Cherries, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Lettuce, Buttered Brioche Bun

Bowls/Salads

Green Machine Salad

Green Machine Salad

$11.99

Kale, Bacon, Crispy Sweet Onions, Green Apples, Strawberries, Granola and Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chkn Shack Salad

Chkn Shack Salad

$10.99

Baby Spinach, Bacon, Caramalized Sweet Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Warm Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

Sesame Bowl

Sesame Bowl

$11.49

Avocado, Jicama, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cabbage, Cilantro, Radish, Almonds, Wonton Strips, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$10.49

Cauliflower Rice, Cabbage, Scallions, Cucumber, Tomato, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, (House Buttermilk Dressing or Bleu Cheese)

Tenders/Wings

6 pc. Wings

6 pc. Wings

$11.99

1 Sauce, 1 Dip

9 pc. Wings

9 pc. Wings

$17.99

2 Sauces, 2 Dips

3 pc. Tenders

3 pc. Tenders

$6.99

1 Sauce, 1 Dip

5 pc. Tenders

5 pc. Tenders

$10.99

2 Sauces, 2 Dips

Sides & Desserts

Soul Fries

$11.49

Fries, Cheddar, Bacon, Chives, Pickled Red Onion, Soul Sauce, Buttermilk Dressing, Garlic Buffalo Sauce, 2 JUMBO Chicken Tenders

Mixed Nuts & Bolts

$10.99

Fried Pickles, Zucchini, and Mushrooms with Jalapeno Buttermilk Dressing and Soul Sauce

Fried Pickels

Fried Pickels

$4.29

panko breaded pickles

French Fries

French Fries

$3.69

natural skin cut potaotes

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$2.99

carrots, celery, onion, black olives, red & green peppers

Soul Slaw

Soul Slaw

$2.99

cabbage, peppers, carrots, green onions, honey mustard vinaigrette dressing

Couscous

Couscous

$3.99

tomatoes, cucumbers, israeli couscous, dill viagrette

Banana Puddin

Banana Puddin

$2.99

banana pudding, vanilla waffers, whipped cream

Chunky Munkey Puddin

Chunky Munkey Puddin

$3.99

banana pudding, chocolate banana, peanuts, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle

Extra Sauce On the Side

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.79

Ice Tea

$2.79

Hard Count

20 Hard Count Wings

$34.99

20 Hard Count Boneless Wings

$34.99

Hard Count French Fries

Pick Six

6 flavors, 6 wings each flavor, 4 dips

36 Pick Six Wings

$44.99

6 flavors, 6pc. wings each flavor, 4 dips

36 Pick Six Boneless Wings

$44.99

Pick Six French Fries

3-4 Hunger Defense

15 Hunger Defense Wings

$54.99

15 Hunger Defense Boneless Wings

$54.99

10 Hunger Defense Tenders

4 Hunger Defense Chicken Littles

Hunger Defense French Fries

Strong Side

Strong Side Soul Fries

$26.99

Strong Side Soul Slaw

Strong Side Mac Salad

Strong Side Banana Pudding

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Soul Bird, we know you want the best fuel for yourself and those you love. For that, you need a go-to spot that delivers seriously delicious food (and fun) every time. You love chicken, but it’s not always easy to find the mind-blowing taste you crave without sacrificing quality and convenience. That’s why we created Soul Bird Chicken Shack, the Texas scratch kitchen serving up life-changing takes on the chicken meals you love, all made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients around. When you choose Soul Bird, you’ll find the chicken you crave and so much more. Dallas' best chicken restaurant serving the best chicken sandwiches and best salads in Dallas.

Location

8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75229

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Bird Chkn Shack
orange starNo Reviews
5717 Legacy Drive Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Toasted Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7401 Lone Star Drive Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Village Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5700 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Sakhuu Thai - Plano
orange starNo Reviews
7300 Lone star Dr STE C128 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
orange star3.8 • 666
7200 Bishop Road, B-9 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Fam and Feed
orange starNo Reviews
7401 Lone Star Dr B120 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston