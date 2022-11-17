Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Bird Chkn Shack

review star

No reviews yet

5717 Legacy Drive

Plano, TX 75024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
5 pc. Tenders
Soul Bird

Sandwiches

Soul Bird

Soul Bird

$8.99

House Cut Pickles, Soul Sauce, Buttered Brioche Bun

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$11.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sundried Tomato Goat Cheese, Crisp Greens, Pepper Jelly, Buttered Brioche Bun

The Shack

The Shack

$10.99

Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crisp Greens, Tomato , (Buttermilk or Honey Mustard Dressing), Buttered Brioche Bun

The Phoenix

The Phoenix

$10.49

Garlic Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Slaw, Buttered Brioche Bun

Seoul Chkn

Seoul Chkn

$11.49

Gochujang Sauce, Fire and Ice Pickled Vegetables, Buttered Brioche Bun

Honey Pecan Chkn Salad

Honey Pecan Chkn Salad

$10.99

Bowls/Salads

Green Machine Salad

Green Machine Salad

$11.99

Kale, Bacon, Crispy Sweet Onions, Green Apples, Strawberries, Granola and Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chkn Shack Salad

Chkn Shack Salad

$10.99

Baby Spinach, Bacon, Caramalized Sweet Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Warm Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

Sesame Bowl

Sesame Bowl

$11.49

Avocado, Jicama, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cabbage, Cilantro, Radish, Almonds, Wonton Strips, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$10.49

Cauliflower Rice, Cabbage, Scallions, Cucumber, Tomato, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, (House Buttermilk Dressing or Bleu Cheese)

Tenders/Wings

6 pc. Wings

6 pc. Wings

$11.99

1 Sauce, 1 Dip

9 pc. Wings

9 pc. Wings

$17.99

2 Sauces, 2 Dips

6 Wings All Flats

$13.49

9 Wings All Flats

$19.99

6 Wings All Drums

$13.49

9 Wings All Drums

$19.99
3 pc. Tenders

3 pc. Tenders

$6.99

1 Sauce, 1 Dip

5 pc. Tenders

5 pc. Tenders

$10.99

2 Sauces, 2 Dips

Cauli WIngs

$9.99

.99 Cent Wings

$0.99

Sides & Desserts

Soul Fries

$11.49

Fries, Cheddar, Bacon, Chives, Pickled Red Onion, Soul Sauce, Buttermilk Dressing, Garlic Buffalo Sauce, 2 JUMBO Chicken Tenders

Mixed Nuts & Bolts

$10.99

Fried Pickles, Zucchini, and Mushrooms with Jalapeno Buttermilk Dressing and Soul Sauce

Fried Pickels

Fried Pickels

$4.29

panko breaded pickles

French Fries

French Fries

$3.69

natural skin cut potaotes

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$2.99

carrots, celery, onion, black olives, red & green peppers

Soul Slaw

Soul Slaw

$2.99

cabbage, peppers, carrots, green onions, honey mustard vinaigrette dressing

Bleu Cheese Slaw

$3.99
Couscous

Couscous

$3.99

tomatoes, cucumbers, israeli couscous, dill viagrette

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.99

banana pudding, vanilla waffers, whipped cream

Chunky Munkey Pudding

Chunky Munkey Pudding

$3.99

banana pudding, chocolate banana, peanuts, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle

Extra Sauce On the Side

Veggie Sticks

$0.99

Add 1 Wing

$1.99

Add 1 Tender

$1.99

Kids Menu

Breaded Chkn Littles

$4.99

Our breaded chicken littles is our freshly breaded chicken breasts turned into 2 kid size sliders served on a bun with your choice of 1 dipping sauce and choice of side.

Breaded Chkn Bites

$5.99

Our breaded chicken bites, is our chicken breast, freshly breaded and cut up into kid friendly bite size pieces with you choice of 1 dipping sauce and side.

Grilled Tenders

$6.99

Our grilled tenders is 2 grilled chicken tenders with your choice of 1 dipping sauce and your choice of side.

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.79

Ice Tea

$2.79

Hard Count

The Hard Count Includes your choice of 20 Traditional Wings or 20 Boneless Wings. You can choose up to 2 sauces and 2 dips and also includes our seasoned fries.

20 Hard Count Wings

$34.99

20 Traditional Wings. You can choose up to 2 sauces and 2 dips and also includes our seasoned fries.

20 Hard Count Boneless Wings

$34.99Out of stock

20 Boneless Wings. You can choose up to 2 sauces and 2 dips and also includes our seasoned fries.

Pick Six

6 flavors, 6 wings each flavor, 4 dips

36 Pick Six Wings

$44.99

36 Traditional Wings with your choice of up to 6 sauces and 4 dips. Also includes our seasoned fries.

36 Pick Six Boneless Wings

$44.99Out of stock

36 Boneless Wings with your choice of up to 6 sauces and 4 dips. Also includes our seasoned fries.

3-4 Hunger Defense

15 Hunger Defense Wings

$54.99

Includes 15 Wings Choice of 2 sauces and 2 dips, 10 Tenders choice of 2 sauces and 2 dips, 4 Chicken Littles and Seasoned Fries

15 Hunger Defense Boneless Wings

$54.99Out of stock

Includes 15 Boneless Wings Choice of 2 sauces and 2 dips, 10 Tenders choice of 2 sauces and 2 dips, 4 Chicken Littles and Seasoned Fries

Strong Side

Strong Side Soul Fries Combo

$26.99

Strong Side Combo includes 1 order of Soul Fries. 4/5oz Soul Slaw's, 4/5oz Mac Salad's and 4/5oz Banana Pudding's

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Make AMAZING CHICKEN!!! You will love it so much you might call it LIIIIIT! Texas’s premiere purveyors of gourmet chicken sandwiches, salads, crispy wings, and jumbo tenders at a price your pockets can smile at. All our food is prepared in house and crafted with care using the best quality chicken, locally sourced ingredients, and all the added heart and soul. No short cuts are taken as we make all our sauces in house and brine our chicken overnight.

Website

Location

5717 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5700 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Toasted Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7401 Lone Star Drive Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Sakhuu Thai - Plano
orange starNo Reviews
7300 Lone star Dr STE C128 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
orange star3.8 • 666
7200 Bishop Road, B-9 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Fam and Feed
orange starNo Reviews
7401 Lone Star Dr B120 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Suburban Yacht Club
orange starNo Reviews
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104 PLANO, TX 75024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston