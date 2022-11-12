Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Bites

review star

No reviews yet

423 State Street

Santa Barabara, CA 93101

Popular Items

Tenders 'N Chips
Chicken Thigh and Leg
Mac N Cheese small

Quick Bites

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00

Cheesy Grits

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00

Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey

Cracklins

Cracklins

$4.00Out of stock

Seasoned strips of Fried Chicken skins.

Hot Crack Mac

Hot Crack Mac

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Cracklins and our House made Hot Sauce over Mac n Cheese

Hot Crack Mac Large

Hot Crack Mac Large

$14.00Out of stock

A double portion of our Chicken Cracklins and our House made Hot Sauce over Mac n Cheese

Johnny Sticks

Johnny Sticks

$5.00

Our special blend of fried Grits

Chips

Chips

$4.00

Seasoned Steak Fries

Fish Po'Boy

Fish Po'Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Party Wings

$14.50
BBQ Mac Large

BBQ Mac Large

$15.00

Double Portion of our House Mac n Cheese topped with BBQ Chicken

BBQ Mac

BBQ Mac

$10.00

BBQ Chicken served over our House Mac n Cheese

Mac N Cheese large

Mac N Cheese large

$12.00

Double portion of our Cheeses and Macaroni

Mac N Cheese small

Mac N Cheese small

$7.00

Cheeses and Macoroni

Entree

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Fresh catch of the day and our house seasoned wedge potatoes.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mary's Organic Chicken Sandwich served with Arugula, Mayo and Pickles

Chicken Thigh and Leg

Chicken Thigh and Leg

$11.00

Fried Chicken Thigh

Breast and Wing

Breast and Wing

$11.00

Fried Chicken Wing

Tenders 'N Chips

Tenders 'N Chips

$14.00

House Made Chicken Tenders w/ Steak Fries

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits served with a crab gravy.

Vegan Crab Cakes

$11.00

Served with a vegan remoulade

Fish Po Boy

$13.00

Vegan Soul Sandwich

$13.00

Plant based patty "chicken fried" with black eyed pea hummus and collard greens

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bar

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bar

$5.00

Mini-Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe Chicken

$30.00Out of stock

Prix Fixe Shrimp

$30.00Out of stock

Wine Bottle

Instigator Chardannoy

$46.00

Larkspur Pinot

$54.00

Spyglass Cabernet

$54.00

Shirt

White T-Shirt

$18.00

Navy T-Shirt

$18.00

Hat

White

$24.00

Navy

$24.00

Navy (Copy)

$20.00

Drinks (Copy)

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Le Croix

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Soul Bites is quick-casual, Soul food. Featuring a tasty array of comfort foods, featuring Mary's Air-Chilled, Fried Chicken, Johnny Sticks and Cracklings. When you're here, you're home.

Website

Location

423 State Street, Santa Barabara, CA 93101

Directions

