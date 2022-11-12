Soul Bites
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Soul Bites is quick-casual, Soul food. Featuring a tasty array of comfort foods, featuring Mary's Air-Chilled, Fried Chicken, Johnny Sticks and Cracklings. When you're here, you're home.
Location
423 State Street, Santa Barabara, CA 93101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Trattoria Vittoria * Italian Cuisine
4.3 • 362
30 East Victoria St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barabara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant