Soul Bowl Richfield

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Caribe Bowl

$16.00

Yellow Rice, Fried Plantain, Spicy Jerk Chicken topped Jerk Sauce, diced pineapples and green onions

Plantbased Caribe Bowl

$17.00

Yellow Rice, Fried Plantain, Fried Plant based Chicken, topped with Jerk Sauce, diced pineapples and green onions

Plant Based Bowl

$17.00

Yellow Rice, Blackeyed Peas, Fried Plant based Chicken

PB BUFFALO CHICKEN Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Mac & Cheese, Succotash and Fried Plantbased Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Southern Bowl

$16.00

Mack & Cheese, Greens, Fried Chicken

Southern Hospitality Bowl

$19.00

Mack & Cheese, Greens, Yams, Fried Chicken

So Fresh Bowl

$18.00

Yellow Rice, Greens, Seared Salmon topped with Mambo Sauce diced pineapples, sliced tomatoes, green onions

SOUTHSIDE BOWL

$18.00

Yellow Rice, Blackeyed Peas, Braised Beef

Sota Bowl

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes, Succorash, Seared Lemon Pepper Salmon

Biggie Bowl

$19.00

Mash Potatoes, Succotash, Blackeyed Peas, Brasied Beef w/Gravy

Thanksgiving Bowl

$20.00

B.Y.O.

Martin MASH Potatoes

$5.00

Mack & Cheese

$5.00

Bodak Yellow Rice

$5.00

Mastermind VEGAN Mac

$6.00

Blackeyed Peas

$5.00

Greens

$6.00

YAMS

$5.00

SUCCOTASH

$5.00

PLANTAINS

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

JERK CHICKEN

$6.00

MAMBO SALMON

$8.00

JERK SALMON

$8.00

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$8.00

Braised Beef

$7.00

Prolific Vegan BBQ Chicken

$8.00

FRIED VEGAN CHICKEN

$8.00

Common Cornbrad

$2.00

Beef Pattie

$4.00

B.A.D. Wingz

3 Wingz & Fries

$14.00

Tenderz & Fries

$14.00

French Fries

$4.00

Urkel Okra

$6.00

KLASSICS

FUBU Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Rude Boi Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

A.A. Sandwich

$14.00

Big K.R.I.T. & Fries

$15.00

Brittney BLT Salad

$14.00

Curry Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.00

Soup Salad Combo

$10.00

Side Chick

$5.00

DESSERT

Mrs. Parker DONUT Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00

Oreo Brownie

$7.00

DRINKS

H-Town Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Queen B Lemondae

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Good Burger

Good Burger

$9.00

Mondo Burger

$12.00

Plant Based Burger

$12.00

Good Fries

$5.00

Good Cheese Fries

$6.00

Good Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Good Curds

$6.00

Good Shake

$5.00

Good Orange Soda

$1.50

Smothered Chx

$6.00

Good Cheesecake

$7.00

Good Pie

$6.00

Weekly Specials

Angie's Gumbo

$12.00

Beef Chili

$5.00

Lunch Special

$14.00

Curry Chicken w/ Rice

$9.00

Big Ron Sandwich

$14.00

SB Merchandise

SB Hat- Black

$15.00

SB Long sleeve

$15.00

SB Squad Tee - Yellow

$20.00

SB Squad Tee - Black

$20.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

SB Crew Sweatshirt

$35.00

Mr. Flava Pin

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Soul food and Caribbean restaurant

