Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean

Soul de Cuba Cafe SoNo

review star

No reviews yet

100 N. Water Street K340

Norwalk, CT 06854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cubano Sandwich
Lechon Asado Bowl
CHICKEN

PLATOS [ CUBANO BOWLS ]

Lechon Asado Bowl

Lechon Asado Bowl

$13.95

Traditional Cuban Roast Pork, marinated in Cuban Mojo, shredded, and topped with grilled onions. Served with rice & black beans

Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl

Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl

$13.95

Mojo marinated grilled chicken served with rice & black beans

Ropa Vieja Bowl

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$13.95

Slow Cooked Beef simmered with Bell Peppers, Onions, and habanero in a light tomato sauce, served with your choice of rice & black beans. Add habanero to make it spicy!

Picadillo Bowl

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef with with bell peppers, onions, garlic and capers in a light tomato sauce, served with your choice of rice & black beans.

Portobello & Peppers Bowl

Portobello & Peppers Bowl

$13.95

Juicy Portobello Mushroom, marinated in Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with marinated roasted peppers & onions. Served with rice and black beans.

SANDWICHES

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$12.00

The Original Ybor City Cubano! Cuban roast pork, ham, salami, swiss, pickles, mustard & mayo on Cuban Bread

Spicy Ropa Vieja Sliders

$12.00

Shredded Beef simmered with bell peppers, onions and habanero on Brioche Rolls

SNACKS AND SALAD

Black Bean Hummus

Black Bean Hummus

$10.00

Creamy Black Bean Hummus topped with Chopped Veggie salad and Served with Casabe bread.

Platano Maduro

Platano Maduro

$5.00+

Crispy Sweet Plantains!

The SoNo Salad

The SoNo Salad

$12.00

Crispy Blend of Arugula & Baby Spinach, Spanish Olives, Shaved Parm., Grape Tomato, Bell Peppers & Candied Walnut with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add Chicken, Pork or Portobello to create a spectacular meal!

Casabe Bread

Casabe Bread

$2.00

Traditional Bread made with Yuca. This preparation has existed for thousands of years! It really shines when eating it with a flavorful topping.

Deep River Maui Onion Chips 2oz

Deep River Maui Onion Chips 2oz

$3.00
Deep River Sea Salt Chips 2oz.

Deep River Sea Salt Chips 2oz.

$3.00

Ceviche

$10.00

3 plantain cups filled with our delicious Shrimp Ceviche : Mango, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Cilantro.

DESSERTS

Soul Flan

Soul Flan

$6.00

Traditional, Spanish Style Custard served ala carte with caramel sauce

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

A delicious white cake soaked in three types of milk and topped with whipped cream.

EMPANADA DE GUAYABA

EMPANADA DE GUAYABA

$3.50+

Flaky Baked Empanadas filled with our tasty guava.

KIDS MEALS

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Blend of American and Cheddar between sweet, buttered, brioche bread. Choice of side, beverage & dipping sauce.

Mojo Grilled Chicken Sliders

Mojo Grilled Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Grilled Chicken on Sweet Brioche Slider bread topped with Cheddar cheese. Choice of side, beverage & dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy, boneless, white meat Fried Chicken with choice of side, beverage & dipping sauce.

PRODUCTS

Cuban Coffee 12oz Bag

Cuban Coffee 12oz Bag

$15.00

Our rich 100% Arabica coffee selection, dark roasted to perfection. Smooth, authentic Cuban roast coffee. Now you can brew your favorite coffee at home.

Mango Salsa 16oz .

Mango Salsa 16oz .

$10.00

An exquisite and refreshing salsa made with mango, tomatoes, cilantro and spices. Enjoy right out of the jar with your favorite chips or use as a garnish for meats, poultry and seafood.

Spicy Mango Salsa 16oz.

Spicy Mango Salsa 16oz.

$10.00

An exquisite and refreshing salsa made with mango, tomatoes, cilantro, habanero and spices. Enjoy right out of the jar with your favorite chips or use as a garnish for meats, poultry and seafood.

Traditional Mojo Marinade 12oz.

Traditional Mojo Marinade 12oz.

$10.00

Mojo : this is the key to making your meats and veggies explode with flavor. This immune boosting super food is packed with garlic, citrus, vinegar, onion and oregano

Honey Mojo Marinade 12oz.

Honey Mojo Marinade 12oz.

$10.00

Mojo: this is the key to making your meats and veggies explode with flavor. This immune boosting super food is packed with garlic, citrus, vinegar, onion and oregano with the sweetness of clover honey.

Spicy Mojo Marinade 12oz.

Spicy Mojo Marinade 12oz.

$10.00

Mojo: this is the key to making your meats and veggies explode with flavor. This immune boosting super food is packed with garlic, citrus, vinegar, onion and oregano with that added boost of endorphins from habanero pepper!

Mojot Habanero Sauce 5oz.

Mojot Habanero Sauce 5oz.

$7.00

This special flavor enhancing sauce carries mild heat but really makes your meats burst with flavor.

COFFEE & TEA

Cuban Coffee 2oz

Cuban Coffee 2oz

$3.00

100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted Cuban style coffee, served sweetened just like abuela's house.

Cortadito 4oz

Cortadito 4oz

$4.00

100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted Cuban style coffee served short in a 4oz cup with frothed milk on top. Yes!

Cafe Con Leche 8oz

Cafe Con Leche 8oz

$4.00

100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted coffee with steamed milk. Served sweetened just like home in Cuba.

Cafe Americano 8oz

Cafe Americano 8oz

$4.00

100% Arabica Coffee. Dark Roasted Cuban style coffee, served sweetened and black in an 8oz cup.

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Need a Nice Cup of Black Tea. We have you covered.

EMPANADAS

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$5.00+

Flaky Baked Empanadas filled with Chicken and sofrito. Served with Tomato Aioli for Dipping

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$5.00+

Flaky Baked Empanadas filled withVeggies with and Sofrito. Served with Tomato Aioli for Dipping

BEEF

BEEF

$5.00+

Flaky Baked Empanadas filled with Chicken and sofrito. Served with Tomato Aioli for Dipping

Cocktails

Must be 21+ to order. When purchasing for carry out, beverages containing Alcohol must accompany food.
Soul Mojito

Soul Mojito

$5.50

Our famous Mojito! Lime, Mint, White Rum and Lemon-Lime soda. 14oz

Rum Punch

$6.00

Our Signature Caribbean Rum Punch is made with Coconut, Guava and overproof rum blended with Guava, Pineapple and Mango Juices with a touch of Ginger and splash of Fresh Lime Juice. Try it!

Soul Margarita

$6.00

Hand made from scratch with fresh lime, 100% Agave tequila, & Gran Marnier served on the rocks.

Caipirinha

$5.50

Traditional Brazillian Cocktail made with Fresh Lime Juice, Fermented Sugar Cane Juice and Simple Syrup.

Dark 'N Stormy

$4.50

Cruzan Black Strap Rum, Ginger Beer & Lime. A classic!

Cuba Libre

$4.00

Created during Spanish American War over a cheers to celebrate a Free Cuba! White Rum, Cola & Lime.

Beer

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00

As they say "La Cervesa mas fina"

Red Stripe

Red Stripe

$6.00
Two Roads Lil' Heaven

Two Roads Lil' Heaven

$6.00

SODA & WATER

Cola 16oz

Cola 16oz

$3.00
Diet Cola 16oz

Diet Cola 16oz

$3.00
Ginger Beer 16oz

Ginger Beer 16oz

$3.00

Ginger Ales older and stronger cousin. Welcome to the Caribbean!

Lemon Lime 16oz

Lemon Lime 16oz

$3.00
Poland Springs

Poland Springs

$2.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.00
Poland Springs

Poland Springs

$2.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Juices

Passionfruit Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Guava Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
Guava Juice 16oz.

Guava Juice 16oz.

$4.00
Mango Juice 16oz.

Mango Juice 16oz.

$4.00
Passionfruit Juice 16oz.

Passionfruit Juice 16oz.

$4.00
Pineapple Juice 16oz.

Pineapple Juice 16oz.

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
The Soul de Cuba Cafe concept is rooted in the promoting and preserving Afro - Cuban culture through sharing traditional Cuban and African food and art.

100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk, CT 06854

