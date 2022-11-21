Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mediterranean
Soul de Cuba Cafe SoNo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Soul de Cuba Cafe concept is rooted in the promoting and preserving Afro - Cuban culture through sharing traditional Cuban and African food and art.
Location
100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk, CT 06854
Gallery