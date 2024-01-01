Salentein Malbec BTL

$45.00

Salentein Reserve Malbec displays a very intense purplish red color. In the nose, it is intense and complex with outstanding aromas of red fruits, black berries, as well as delicate floral notes. In the mouth, its entry is sweet and mild. It is a fruity and fresh wine with good intensity. In the middle mouth, it is wide with a lingering finish.