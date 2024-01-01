Soul de Cuba - Seminole Heights
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Traditional Cuban food surrounded in the decoy that tells the story of the first Cuban immigrants to come to the Tampa Bay area the late 1800s and to work in cigar factories. Our family recipes recipes Date back to this period.
Location
6428 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
