Soul Factory 1810 Fry Road

1810 Fry Road

Houston, TX 77084

Entree

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

8 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries and Cajun Corn on the cob

Catfish w/ 2 Sides

Catfish w/ 2 Sides

$19.50
Catfish & Shrimp w/ 1 Side

Catfish & Shrimp w/ 1 Side

$23.00

1 Catfish 4 Shrimp served with 1 side and a roll

Catfish & Wings w/ 1 Side

Catfish & Wings w/ 1 Side

$23.00

1 Catfish 4 Wings served with 1 side and a roll

Chicken Wings w/ 2 Sides

Chicken Wings w/ 2 Sides

$20.00

6 Wings served with 2 sides and a roll

Chicken Wings & Shrimp w/ 1 Side

Chicken Wings & Shrimp w/ 1 Side

$23.00

6 Wings 4 Shrimp served with 1 side and a roll

Fried Pork Chops w/ 2 Sides

Fried Pork Chops w/ 2 Sides

$20.00

2 Pork Chops served with 2 sides and a roll

Fried Lobster Tail & Shrimp w/ 2 Sides

Fried Lobster Tail & Shrimp w/ 2 Sides

$30.00

1 Lobster Tail 5 Shrimp served with 2 sides and a roll

Oxtails Over Rice w/ 2 Sides

Oxtails Over Rice w/ 2 Sides

$29.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Yams

Yams

$6.00
Collard Greens w/ Smoked Turkey Meat

Collard Greens w/ Smoked Turkey Meat

$6.00

Greens w/ Smoked Turkey Meat

Fried Cajun Corn on the Cob

Fried Cajun Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Al Carte

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Fried Shrimp

$8.50

6 Jumbo Shrimp

Honey Butter Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock

Catfish

$8.50

Fried Lobster Tail

$15.00

4oz Lobster Tail

Roll

Roll

$1.00

Drinks

Koolaid

Koolaid

$3.50Out of stock

Can Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Soul Food and Caribbean Cuisine

1810 Fry Road, Houston, TX 77084

