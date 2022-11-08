  • Home
Soul Food Shack - Gardena 1762 W El Segundo Blvd

No reviews yet

1762 W El Segundo Blvd

Gardena, CA 90249

Popular Items

Fire Ball
Swamp Water

Beverages

Fire Ball

$6.00

Lemonade & Red Koolaid

Papa Smurf

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Koolaid & Red Koolaid

Hurricane

$6.00Out of stock

Purple Koolaid & Lemonade

Swamp Water

$6.00

Purple Koolaid, Lemonade, & Red Koolaid

Soda

$1.50

Pepsi Producte

Sweat Tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grape Koolaid

$6.00

Grape & Lemonade

$6.00

Tropical Koolaid

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Pimp Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.50

Cake

$6.50

Assorted Flavors depending on availability

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Best Soul Food in LA County!

Location

1762 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Main pic

