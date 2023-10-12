Soul Fresh Cafe 2368 lee rd 430
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Panther Pkwy, Smiths Station, AL 36877
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Hour Bar & Grill - 5409 Summerville Rd #1
No Reviews
5409 Summerville Rd #1 Phenix City, AL 36867
View restaurant