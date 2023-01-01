Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Soul Gastrolounge

2,256 Reviews

$$

1500-B Central Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Supernova Roll
Truffle Fries
Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos

Salads

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

garlic-oil grilled romaine, toasted sourdough crouton

Guacamole Stack

$10.00

sliced avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, fried garlic

Mushroom Salad

$10.00

Midwood Mixed Greens

$13.00

Dips

Babaganoush

$7.00

smoked eggplant dip

Dip Trio

$18.00

hummus, tzatziki, babaganoush

Hummus of the Day

$7.00

Spicy Feta Cheese Dip

$7.00

cheese dip

Tzatziki

$7.00

garlic-yogurt dip

Tapas

Ahi Tuna Skewer

$16.00

with sesame & soy drizzle

Chimichurri Beef Skewer

$15.00

with chimichurri sauce

Curried Lamb Skewer

$16.00

with mango chutney

Garlic Shrimp Skewer

$13.00

with lemon

Lemon Chicken Skewer

$12.00

with oregano and lemon

Korean Wings

$16.00

fried and tossed in a gochujang BBQ sauce, then grilled and served with scallions

Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00

in flour tortillas with watermelon salsa

Bone Marrow

$18.00

garlic roasted beef bones with parsley salad, toasts

Dirty South Nachos

$14.00

fried chicken skin “chips” with a pimento cheese fondue and jalapeño pickled okra

Falafel

$10.00

fresh green chickpea balls with lemon-tahini dip

Flatbread

$15.00

truffle whipped goat cheese, pistachio pesto, honey braised garlic, and fresh arugula

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

with brown butter, bacon and balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Meatballs

$11.00

herbed ground beef & tzatziki

Lamb Lollipops

$38.00

lamb racks with rosemary and pecorino

Pan Con Tomate

$14.00

grilled focaccia, Spanish chorizo, whipped manchego, rioja reduction

Saganaki

$17.00

pan-fried kefalograviera cheese, flamed with brandy

Sashimi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe

Shells & Cheese

$16.00

BBQ glazed pork belly stuffed shells baked in creamy white American cheese sauce, topped with sharp white cheddar and bacon fat cornbread crumble

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

in coconut milk and lime, with plantain chips

Southern Fried Oysters

$13.00

calabash style, with tomato-lemon tartar sauce

Sticky Veal Shortribs

$17.00

hoisin-braised, with five spice honey

Salmonopita

$14.00

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$14.00

Feature

$10.00

Sushi

California Roll

$10.00

Philly Roll

$11.00

Eel Roll

$11.00

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Hamachi Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Tuna

$11.00

White Fish

$5.00

Eel

$9.00

Squid

$6.00

Salmon Roe

$8.00

Blue Fin Tuna

$14.00

Escolar

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Salmon

$10.00

Scallop

$9.00

Octopus

$7.00Out of stock

Yellowtail

$9.00

Blue Fin Toro

$30.00Out of stock

Uni

$30.00Out of stock

Seabrim

$9.00Out of stock

Aji

$9.00Out of stock

Sashimi Sampler

$32.00

Sashimi Moriawase

$45.00

Cherry Blossom Shoyu

$5.00Out of stock

Mizunara Whiskey Barrel Shoyu

$5.00

White Shoyu

$5.00

Black Garlic Shoyu

$5.00Out of stock

Bliss Hardwood Smoked Shoyu

$5.00

Bliss Bourbon Barrel Shoyu

$5.00Out of stock

Eel Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Matsutake Mushroom

$5.00

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

spicy tuna, cream cheese, snow crab, tempura fried fish stuffed baked jalapeño

My Maine Lobster Roll

$23.00

tempura lobster, spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, fingerlime, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Spider Roll

$15.00Out of stock

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & wasabi aioli

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp, tempura salmon and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna, ahi poke tuna, crunchy onion, wasabi aioli, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Crunch Roll

$14.00

yellowtail, white fish, scallion, spicy mayo, wasabi yuzu aioli and Korean kimchee sauce, lightly fried

Sakana Roll

$15.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, lightly tempura fried with spicy mayo, wasabi aioli and eel sauce

Soul Roll

$14.00Out of stock

spicy salmon, cucumber, jalopeno, escolar (white tuna), wasabi aioli, spicy mayo

Queen Charlotte Roll

$14.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, capelin roe with spicy mayo, wasabi aioli and eel sauce

Dancing Tuna Roll

$14.00

seared tuna and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo & wasabi aioli

Ki Roll

$12.00

mango, carrots, lettuce, cucumber in soy paper with a sweet chili sauce

Hamachi w/ Jalapeno

$18.00

yellowtail sashimi, (or seared tuna) cucumber salad, jalapeño & ponzu sauce

Godzilla Roll

$14.00

salmon, cream cheese, snow crab and jalapeño, coated with spicy fish mix, flash fried, finished with sweet chili sauce and eel sauce

Napoleon Roll

$13.00

tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño lightly fried in tempura with eel sauce, spicy mayo & wasabi aioli

Supernova Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with crab salad, bay scallops, yuzu tobiko, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Fondue Roll

$15.00

Replay Roll

$15.00

Spoons of Heaven

$33.00Out of stock

Midnight Tokyo Roll

$15.00

Edamame

$7.00

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Fresh Wasabi

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Wild Mushrooms On Toast

$15.00

topped with a fresh local fried egg and dijon-olive oil drizzle

Mini Burgers

$18.00

blue cheese stuffed, with fried onion strings, lettuce and sriracha mayo

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

mozzarella, provolone and kasseri chesses

Chicken Pita

$10.00

Falafel Pita

$10.00

Beef Pita

$13.00

Lamb Pita

$14.00

Sides

Goat Cheese Toast

$9.00Out of stock

fried goat cheese on bruschetta

Truffle Fries

$8.00

french fries with garlic-herb salt, pecorino & truffle oil

Pita Bread

$2.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Mixed Olives

$7.00

Side Plantain Chips

$1.00

Toast

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

with cocoa nib and miso caramel ice cream

Banana Foster Turnover

$6.00

with banana pudding ice cream

Dessert Feature

$9.00Out of stock

Beer

White Zombie

$6.00Out of stock

Oberon

$7.00

Appalachia

$6.00Out of stock

Mythos

$7.00Out of stock

PBR

$3.00

Sapporo

$9.00Out of stock

Land 🐬

$6.00Out of stock

Flannel Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Narragansett

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Corking Fee

$25.00

Altos Chardonnay

$10.00+

Casteggio Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Orealios Gaea

$10.00+

Frenzy

$13.00+

Cinnabar Chard

$65.00

Kouros

$10.00+

Assyrtiko

$13.00+

Vignerones de Buxy Chardonnay

$50.00

Grillo

$40.00

Samos Kourtaki

$10.00+

Avantis Syrah

$14.00+Out of stock

La Puerta Malbec

$10.00+Out of stock

Chateau Augey Bordeaux

$10.00+

Lazaridi Oenodea Cab Syrah Blend

$14.00+

Eponymous

$105.00Out of stock

Ayers

$90.00

Truffle Hunter

$10.00+Out of stock

Il Ruspo Sangiovese

$50.00Out of stock

Bacardo Nero d'Avola

$45.00Out of stock

Taneto Super Tuscan

$68.00Out of stock

Gundlach Bundschau

$45.00Out of stock

Xinomavro

$50.00

Cinnabar Mercury Rising

$58.00

Rock & Vine Cab

$14.00+Out of stock

Salvatore Prosecco

$10.00+Out of stock

Bash!

$10.00+Out of stock

Veuve Cliquot

$115.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon

$285.00

Dom Perignon Plentitude 2002

$400.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 2011

$320.00

Rock Nest Brut

$10.00

Sake

Dreamy Clouds

$25.00

G Joy

$25.00

Hawk In Heavens

$25.00

Living Jewel

$25.00

Snow Maiden

$25.00

Sparkling Flower

$25.00

Non Alcohol

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sugar Free RB

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

To Go Cocktails

Pomegranate Mule

$13.00Out of stock

Blulian

$13.00Out of stock

Worst case ontario

$13.00Out of stock

Art Gallery

Tate Harmer Piece

$600.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails in Plaza Midwood, CLT.

Website

Location

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Soul Gastrolounge image
Soul Gastrolounge image
Soul Gastrolounge image
Soul Gastrolounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
orange star4.6 • 535
1906 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1331 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Warmack
orange star4.2 • 106
1226 central ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The Royal Tot - 933 Louise Ave, Suite 350
orange starNo Reviews
933 Louise Ave, Suite 350 Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Letty's - Shamrock
orange star4.8 • 503
2121 Shamrock Dr Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston