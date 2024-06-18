- Home
- /
- Palm Beach Gardens
- /
- Soul Good
Soul Good
4767 PGA Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Avocado and Salmon
Smashed Avocado Spread on Toasted Rye Bread, Smoke Salmon, Cucumber Strip toss lightly in Apple Vinaigrette, Capers, Red Onion, Sesame seeds, Chili Flake, Topped With Boiled Egg,$14.00
- Breakfast Burger
Lightly Butter & Toasted Brioche Bun spread with Homemade Bacon Ketchup, Topped with Mixed Green Salad, Fold Soft Omelette and Crispy Smoked Bacon$12.00
- Soul Good Breakfast Board
Sourdough, Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Roasted Tomato, Homemade Baked Bean, Grilled Mushroom, Choice of Eggs(2)$16.00
- Club Sandwich
Croissant Spread with Presto Mayo, Layered with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Paris Ham and Bacon$12.00
- Lemon French Toast
Thick Brioche Stuffed with Lemon Ricotta Cheese, Lightly sear until Golden. Topped With Mixed Berries, Sugar Dust, and Honey$11.00
- Honey Toast
Big White Toast, Nutella, Butter, Mixed Berries$12.00
- Pancake W/Crisy Bacon
Savory Pancake and Baconbite; The all in one Pancake. Enjoy Bacon in Every Bite. Topped with Sunny Side Up Egg and side of Maple Syrup$12.00
- Parisienne Sandwich
Baguette Lightly Spread with Butter and Semi Melted Brie dress with Basil Presto, Light Caramelize Onion, Arugula and Slice Paris Ham$14.00
- Smashed Avocado
Smashed Avocado Spread on Toased Sour Dough, Spinkle with Pumkin and Sunflower Seeds, Toased Tomato, Dizzle Spiced Balsamic$10.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast Marinated in Buttermilk & Spices, Deep Fried until Golden Crispy, Place over Tangy Pickle Cabbage Carrot Slaw, Tomato, Mixed Greens and Spicy Mayo$14.00
- 2 Eggs + Bread$8.00
- 2 Eggs + Meat + Bread$10.00
- Egg Sandwich$10.00
All Day
- Cheese Burger
Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Caramelize Onion, Pickle Red Onion$12.00
- Korean Fried Chicken
Golden Fried Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Sauce$12.00
- Hula Tuna Bowl
Tuna Poke, Smashed Avocado, Edamame, Cilantro Rice, Arugula, Spicy Mayo$16.00
- Truffle Toastie
Sautee Mushroom with melted Brie Cheese, Truffle Sauce, lightly buttered sourdough toasted served with side Salad or Fries$14.00
- Steak Taco
Sautee Mushroom with melted Brie Cheese, Truffle Sauce, lightly buttered sourdough toasted served with side Salad or Fries$12.00
- Miso Hungry
Grilled Salmon glazed with Miso Sauce, Served on Brown Rice, Sprinkled with Toasted Sesame Seeds and Fresh Scallions.$16.00
- Rainbow Vegan
Brown Rice, Baked Japanese Pumpkin Cube, Smashed Avocado, Chili Lime Chickpeas, Kales, Cherry Tomato, with Wasabi Dressing, Topped with Cilantro, Pack with Protein and Energy$16.00
- Smoked Salmon With Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onion$12.00
Salad
- Fig Salad
Fresh Figs with Arugula and Mixed Green Salad, Ricotta Cheese, Sun Flowers Seeds, Toss with Apple Vinaigrette.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kale Salad
Kale, Cherry Tomato, Apple, Pickle Redonion, Parmesan Toss with Bacon Vinaigrette$12.00
- Protein Bowl
Kales & Mixed Green woth Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Baked Pumkin, Edamame, Res Onion and Walnut$16.00
Bakery
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.50
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.50
- Macaron BD$2.50
- Lime Raspberry Mouse$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Lava$8.00
- Macaron Chocolate$2.50
- Macaron Raspberry$2.50
- Butter Croissant$3.50
- Double Chocolate Croissant$3.50
- Bagel$2.50
- Chocolate Dome$8.00
- Spinach Ricotta Souffle$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamonroll$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Macaron Guava Macaron$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Apple Tatin$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Drink
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
- ICE Matcha Latte$6.00
- Mango Milk Tea$6.00
- Milk Tea$6.00
- Taro Milk Tea$6.00
- Thai Tea Madness$6.00
- Mixed Fruit Jasmin Green Tea With Passion Boba
Combine of Jasmin and Green Tea With Passion Fruit Boba$6.00
- Strawberry Ice Matcha Latte$6.00
- Lychee Black Tea with Lychee Jelly$6.00
- Sunset Lemonade with Strawberry Boba
With Strawberry Boba$6.00
- Arnold Palmer
Lemonade with Black Ice Tea$3.50
- Orange Black Tea with Cream
Black Tea orange flavor, fresh orange, thyme , and cream on top$6.50
- Ice Black Tea unsweetened$3.00
- Iced Peach Jasmin Green Tea unsweetened$3.00
Smoothie / Juices
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4767 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418