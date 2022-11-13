- Home
Soul Juice 122 W 6th St.
20 Reviews
$
122 W 6th St.
Bloomington, IN 47404
Popular Items
Build Your Own Smoothie!
Build Your Own Bowl!
Build Your Own Waffle!
OG Acai Bowl
Triple Berry Acai Bowl
OG OJ
Banana Waffles
Watermelon Radish Avocado
Berries on Berries
TropiColada
Green Zinger
Organic Juice
24 Carrot Magic
Tangy yet satisfying, the 24 Carrot Magic juice is a great way to control blood sugar, help aid in boosting your immune system and is a great source for beta-carotene, which is strong in vitamin A, which helps your eye site.
Gimme Aloe
Gime Aloe is an amazing juice that our customers turn to when looking for digestions aid. It can help with acid reflux, indigestion, constipation and more.
Golden Herbal Tonic
Sweet yet spicy, the Golden Herbal Tonic juice is a perfect start to your day. It's benefits include digestion aid as well as immune boosting properties. It has properties to help aid in your upper respiratory system.
Green Alkaline Juice
This green juice is full of antioxidants and will help you stay hydrated! The best source of hydration is through veggies, and this juice has you covered!
Green Zinger
The Green Zinger is a tasty green juice that will help with strengthening your immune system as well as it being full of antioxidants.
Heart Beet
Dark, red, and delicious! The Heartbeet juice is a wonderful source of nitrogen rich beets which help the circulation of blood flow, as well as help the mind stay sharp!
KeyGrape Lemonade
Pucker up and taste the sweet nectar! The KeyGrape Lemonade is a grapefruit based juice that is a perfect way to jumpstart your morning. High in powerful antioxidants, this is a healthy and sweet juice perfect for the grapefruit lover.
Pineapple Express
Simple, yet satisfying, the Pineapple Express is one of our top selling juices! Pineapple mixed with lime and ginger can help aid your body's immune system and can be a great source for anti inflammatory properties.
Strawbana Flower
The sweet and savory Strawbana Flower is packed with vitamins coming from the elderflower. Elderflower has properties that can aid in fighting off many sicknesses and can also be a digestion aid!
Wild Watermelon Juice
The Wild Watermelon Juice contains seeded organic watermelon and a hint of key lime to create the ultimate summer juice!
OG OJ
Freshly Squeezed Organic Orange Juice
OG Celery Juice
Freshly Squeezed Organic Celery Juice
Organic Apple Juice
Freshly Squeezed Organic Apple Juice
Plain Jane Juices
Build Your Own Juice
Organic Smoothies
Berries on Berries
* TOP SELLER * BERRY OVERLOAD!! Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana Blueberries, Spinach, Sea Moss, Almond Butter!
Chocolate Strawberry Bliss
Who doesn't like chocolate covered strawberries? Taste the healthy option for the combination! Yogurt, Strawberries, Chia, Cacao Nibs, Natural Maple Syrup
Purple Perfection
The name does it justice as this smoothie is perfection! Blueberries, Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, Dates
TropiColada
Make any day a vacation with this smoothie! We brought the taste of the islands and the vibes to go with it! Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, Lime Cinnamon, Cayenne, Orange, Coconut Water, and a traditional touch of Cayenne.
Energy Focus Glow
Looking for a pick me up? Tired all the time? This smoothie is PACKED with natural ingredients to keep you going, while helping you look your best! Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Pineapple Chunks, Chia Seeds
Good Lookin'
Choose the natural way to stay feeling your best and looking your finest! This smoothie is PACKED with vitamins and minerals to keep your skin healthy. Coconut Water, Mango, Avocado, Lime, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach
Muscles By Nature
Muscles by nature will provide your body with the nutrients it needs to help your muscles recover from a yoga session to an intense lifting session! Banana, Pineapple, Lime, Dates, Sea Moss, Muscles by Nature powder Add Natural Peanut Butter to boost the protein!
Good Mornin' Greenie
If you didn't wake up on the right side of the bed, than this smoothie is for you! It is loaded with nutrients to boost your mood and tastes great! It includes Coconut Water, Spinach, Banana, Orange, Avocado, Lemon, Dates.
Chill Mode
This smoothie is perfect to get your body's adrenal system right on track! This will increase the body's digestion, aid in blood circulation, and will help you naturally relax and fight anxiety. It includes Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Dates, Cinnamon, Adrenal Blend Powder.
Barbados Breeze
Taste barbados through the fresh and organic Acerola Cherries! Fruity, smooth, and scrumptious! It includes Acerola Cherries, Mango, Strawberry, Maple Syrup, Dates.
Dancin' Dragonfruit
If you love dragonfruit this smoothie is right up your ally. Traditionally, dragonfruit is a little bit bitter, so it is an acquired taste! But let me tell you, it tastes like nothing else on our menu! YUM! It includes Raspberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Blackberries, Strawberries, Chia Seeds, Lime, Ginger.
Peanut Butter Cup
I mean come on, name a more iconic duo than chocolate and peanut butter! This smoothie is right up the PB + Chocolate lover's ally! It includes Natural Peanut Butter, Raw Cacao, Dates, Banana!
Nana Blast
YUMMY!! Bananas and Strawberries come together and create an amazing combo! We add a little bit of cinnamon and vanilla in the mix to make it amazing! It includes Bananas, Strawberries, Vanilla, Cinnamon
Berry Blast
Take some berries, add some more berries, throw in a banana and orange juice and you have the berry blast smoothie! Your kids will LOVE the taste of this top seller. It includes Orange Juice, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries!
Berries n' Cream
Berries n' Cream is popular amongst the kids! It has a fruity and creamy taste and is a perfect reward for a good boy or girl! It has Coconut Yogurt, raspberry, strawberry, banana!
Feelin' Fine - Recovery Smoothie
Go hard last night? It's all good, we won't judge you. In fact, we have this smoothie designed with you in mind. It will help you detox and get you back on your feet. Some say it is a must to defeat the 'scaries' anyday! It includes kale, banana, pineapple, lemon juice, alfalfa, and chia seeds.
Hangin' Over - Recovery Smoothie
This one will help you when you need it the most. Don't feel down about your decision last night, make a plan of action! This smoothie is designed to get you back to feeling yourself! It includes banana, orange, coconut yogurt, ginger, coconut water, and vanilla!
Build Your Own Smoothie!
If you can think of it, we can build it! Choose from 3 fruits or veggies, and 1 add in to complete your organic, delicious smoothie! Addition add ins and options available!
Wellness Shots
Ginger Binger
Energy Shot: boost of ginger & lemon
Green Go-To
Metal Detox shot: apple, Parsley, cilantro, Alfalfa, Chlorella
Terrific Tumeric
anti-inflammatory shot: Mango, turmeric, black pepper
The Body Guard
Immune Aid Shot: apple cider vinegar, orange, strawberry
Pineapple Protector
Upper Respiratory Shot: Pineapple, Ginger, Cayenne Dash
Electric Elderberry
Immune aid Shot: Fresh Elderberry
Fresh On Tap
Nitro Cold Brew
Voted #7 best cold brew in America! Indiana's very own Joe Brewski provides a locally roasted, bold cold brew that is fresh on tap!
Vegan Salted Caramel Latte
Our Salted Carmel Draught Latte can compete with the best of them. It is a delicious combination of Joe Brewski's cold brew with a natural carmel finished, lightened with almond mylk!
Cinnamon Toast
Born in Kentucky's finest aged oak bourbon barrels, this vegan cold brew will have you craving more. Nodes of oak and bourbon, with a sweet finish. Includes Oat Mylk.
Coco Pebbles
Grab-N-Go
Soul Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
Build your bowl the way you want it! Pick your base, add in some fruit, and top it to perfection!
OG Acai Bowl
It doesn't get fresher than our Acai OG Soul Bowl. Fresh, organic produce and amazing flavor will get your day started perfectly!
Triple Berry Acai Bowl
*Top Seller* Our Triple Berry Acai Soul Bowl will have you tasting all the berries! It is one of our most praised items on our menu. Full of antioxidants and full of flavor!
Tropical Sunshine Bowl
Taste the island vibes in the Tropical Sunshine Soul Bowl! It is filled with tropical fruit and is one of our most popular items!
Blue Mermaid Bowl
Our Blue Mermaid Bowl is a unique taste and is a people pleaser! Dive in and taste a bowl that has people craving more!
High Tide Smoothie Bowl
The High Tide Smoothie Bowl is coconutty and delicious! It will have you tasting the ocean waves roll in and is absolutely scrumptious!
Pure Pitaya Bowl
The Pure Pitaya Bowl is a tangy taste mixed with a blueberry finish. Amazing way to get the antioxidants your body needs and it is a crowd pleaser!
Strawberry Sunrise Bowl
It's spring time year 'round with the Strawberry Sunrise Bowl! The base consists of Banana, Strawberry, Almond Mylk, Coconut Yogurt, Orange Juice Toppings: Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry, Granola, Cocoa Nibs
Peaches 'n Cream Bowl
Nothing tastes quite like summer than our Peaches 'n Cream bowl! Organic, fresh, and out of this world taste!
Wild Watermelon Bowl
The Wild Watermelon is made for you to feel like you are frolicking through a patch of wild watermelons. It is perfect to start your summer off right!
Key West Bowl
Taste the beach vibes as your taste buds are taken down to the Florida Keys with the Key West Bowl!
Juicy Jungle Bowl
Venture through the Amazon Rainforest with this tropical Juicy Jungle Bowl!
Kung Fu Matcha Bowl
Bananas, Spinach, Almond Mylk, Spirulina, Matcha Powder, Cinnamon Toppings: Coconut, Almond Butter, Berries, Mango
Oat Cups
Raspberry Pitaya
100% Organic, Gluten-Free Oats, Dried Raspberries, Flax Seeds, Organic Flakes, Organic Chia Seeds, Raspberry Powder, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Amaranth Puffs, Pitaya Powder, Sea Salt.
Blueberry Lemon
100% Organic, Gluten-free Oats, Organic Dried Blueberries, Flax Seeds, Quinoa Flakes, Chia Seeds, Coconut sugar, Blue Spirulina, Puffed Amaranth, Sea Salt, Organic Blueberry powder, Organic Lemon Powder
Apple Cinnamon
100% Organic, Gluten-Free Oats, Coconut Sugar, Raw Virgin Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Puffed Amaranth, Quinoa Flakes, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Salt, Dried Apples, Pecans, Flax Seeds, Quinoa Flakes, Puffed Amaranth, Organic Cinnamon
Waffles
Waffles OG
**Top Seller** Our vegan, alkaline waffles are the freshest, best tasting waffles you will have! They are vegan because we use hemp mylk, as well as replace the egg with banana! They are alkaline based because we use sprouted spelt flour, which aids in digestions and tastes amazing.
Banana Waffles
Strawberry and banana topped amazingness! Our vegan, alkaline waffles are the freshest, best tasting waffles you will have! They are vegan because we use hemp mylk, as well as replace the egg with banana! They are alkaline based because we use sprouted spelt flour, which aids in digestions and tastes amazing.
Blueberry Waffles
Blueberry topped amazingness! Our vegan, alkaline waffles are the freshest, best tasting waffles you will have! They are vegan because we use hemp mylk, as well as replace the egg with banana! They are alkaline based because we use sprouted spelt flour, which aids in digestions and tastes amazing.
Build Your Own Waffle
Top your waffles like a boss! No limit to what creation you can come up with!
Toast
Avocado OG
Fresh avocados, sea salt flakes, and chia seeds makes our avocado toast come to life! Amazing taste and all organic!
Watermelon Radish Avocado
Avocado, fresh watermelon radish, organic microgreens, sea salt flakes, and chia seeds all on one piece of vegan buttered toast.. I mean c'mon now.. HOW DELISH!
Blueberry Nut
Mashed organic blueberries on a bed of fresh, house made almond butter.. yummm
Blackberry Nut
Mashed organic blackberries on a bed of fresh, house made almond butter. 2 slices = one for me, and the other for me!
Banana Nut
Fresh slices of organic bananas on a bed of fresh, house made almond butter, topped with Agave and Chia Seeds.. man-o-man it is just TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!
Chocolate Strawberry Toast
Your choice of bread, topped with fresh strawberries on a bed of Sunflower Chocolate Butter (grain free, nut free, gluten free, vegan), finished off with granola.
Parfait
Chia Pudding
Soul Moss
Soul Moss - Organic Chondrus Crispus Irish Sea Moss
POWER HOUSE! 92 ESSENTIAL MINERALS! Chondrus crispus, commonly known as Irish Sea moss, is a red algae which grows abundantly along the rocky parts of the Atlantic coast of Europe. Rich in potassium chloride, Irish moss can work wonders for congestion and mucous and holds antibacterial and anti-viral properties. It's also thought to be good for dry skin and for skin conditions ranging from eczema to psoriasis
Stone Ground Nut Butters
Peanut Butter - 12oz
Stone Ground Peanut Butter. 1 simple ingredient - organic sprouted peanuts finely chopped and stone ground. Creamy, rich, and simply delicious.
Almond Butter - 12oz
Stone Ground Almond Butter. 1 simple ingredient - organic sprouted Almonds finely chopped and stone ground. Creamy, rich, and simply delicious.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
100% Organic | 100% Fresh
122 W 6th St., Bloomington, IN 47404