Soul Juice 122 W 6th St.

Feelin' Fine - Recovery Smoothie

$9.50 +

Go hard last night? It's all good, we won't judge you. In fact, we have this smoothie designed with you in mind. It will help you detox and get you back on your feet. Some say it is a must to defeat the 'scaries' anyday! It includes kale, banana, pineapple, lemon juice, alfalfa, and chia seeds.