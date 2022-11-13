Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Soul Juice 122 W 6th St.

20 Reviews

$

122 W 6th St.

Bloomington, IN 47404

OG Acai Bowl
Build Your Own Juice - 16 oz
Avocado OG

Build Your Own Smoothie!

Build Your Own Smoothie!

If you can think of it, we can build it! Choose from 3 fruits or veggies, and 1 add in to complete your organic, delicious smoothie! Addition add ins and options available!

Build Your Own Bowl!

Build Your Own Bowl!

$13.00

Build your bowl the way you want it! Pick your base, add in some fruit, and top it to perfection!

Build Your Own Waffle!

Build Your Own Waffle!

$9.50

Top your waffles like a boss! No limit to what creation you can come up with!

Triple Berry Acai Bowl

Triple Berry Acai Bowl

$13.00

*Top Seller* Our Triple Berry Acai Soul Bowl will have you tasting all the berries! It is one of our most praised items on our menu. Full of antioxidants and full of flavor!

Banana Waffles

Banana Waffles

$8.50

Strawberry and banana topped amazingness! Our vegan, alkaline waffles are the freshest, best tasting waffles you will have! They are vegan because we use hemp mylk, as well as replace the egg with banana! They are alkaline based because we use sprouted spelt flour, which aids in digestions and tastes amazing.

Watermelon Radish Avocado

Watermelon Radish Avocado

$8.50

Avocado, fresh watermelon radish, organic microgreens, sea salt flakes, and chia seeds all on one piece of vegan buttered toast.. I mean c'mon now.. HOW DELISH!

Organic Juice

All of our juices are handcrafted and organic! Juicing is the best way to get the nutrients your body needs to aid in keeping you healthy!
Plain Jane Juices

Passion fruit with agave, lime, and filtered water.
Build Your Own Juice

Organic Smoothies

All of our smoothies are made with 100% organic produce and are non-dairy! The Mylks we use are all made fresh in house and they include Almond Mylk, Coconut Mylk, and Hemp Mylk!
Wellness Shots

Fresh On Tap

Grab-N-Go

Soul Bowls

Oat Cups

Waffles

Toast

Our Toasts are vegan, made fresh, all organic, made with spelt flour, AND we have gluten free options. Did I mention.. THEY ARE DELICIOUS!
Parfait

Freshly prepared parfait made with coconut yogurt and topped with AMAZING organic berries and house made berry puree.. yogurt never tasted better
Chia Pudding

House made chia pudding topped with the best organic fruit around. It is a perfect morning start or afternoon snack!
Fresh Fruit

Soul Moss

Soul Mylk

Stone Ground Nut Butters

