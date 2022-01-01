Soul of China
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Soul of China. Soul of China has been serving the local community for over 20 years. We are located in La Quinta Village, precisely in the intersection between Washington Street and Calle Tampico. We offer dining, take out, and delivery near your place. Our menu offers a wide selection of Favorite Chinese Cuisine with the finest ingredients, all freshly prepared and cooked based upon individual order.
Location
50855 WASHINGTON ST STE 2F, La Quinta, CA 92253
