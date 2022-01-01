Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul of China

review star

No reviews yet

50855 WASHINGTON ST STE 2F

La Quinta, CA 92253

Appetizer

Veggie Crispy Spring Roll (4)

Veggie Crispy Spring Roll (4)

$6.00
Crispy Cream Cheese Wonton (6)

Crispy Cream Cheese Wonton (6)

$8.00
Butterfly Fried Shrimp (7)

Butterfly Fried Shrimp (7)

$8.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Pan Fried Potsticker (6)

Pan Fried Potsticker (6)

$8.00
Steamed Dumpling (6)

Steamed Dumpling (6)

$7.00
Sliced BBQ Pork

Sliced BBQ Pork

$8.00
BBQ Spareribs (4)

BBQ Spareribs (4)

$10.50
Paper Wrapped Chicken (6)

Paper Wrapped Chicken (6)

$9.00
Chicken Lettuce Wrap (4)

Chicken Lettuce Wrap (4)

$13.00
Assorted Appetizer Platter

Assorted Appetizer Platter

$18.00

w Spring Roolls, 2 Butterfly Fried Shrimp, 2 Paper Wrapped Chickem, 2 Cream Cheese Wontons, 2 BBQ Spareribs, and 2 Fried Potstickers

Soup

Egg Flower Soup

Egg Flower Soup

$2.95+
Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.25+
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$3.25+
Wor Wonton Soup

Wor Wonton Soup

$14.95
Sizzling Rice Soup

Sizzling Rice Soup

$14.95

House Speciality

Happy Family

Happy Family

$19.95

Tender sliced beef, white meat chicken, BBQ pork, scallop and shrimp with napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot, mushroom and broccoli stir fry in house brown sauce

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$18.95

Crispy coating ocean shrimp with honey walnut served in creamy honey sauce

Shrimp with Sizzling Rice

Shrimp with Sizzling Rice

$18.95

Fresh ocean shrimp with napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot, mushroom and broccoli sauteed in house white wine sauce and crispy rice on top served on a sizzling hot plate

Sizzling Beef & Scallops

Sizzling Beef & Scallops

$19.95

Tender Sliced beef and scallop with brocolli, mushroom, carrot, napa cabbage and snow peas wok fry in house brown sauce served on a sizzling hot plate

Kung Pao Triple Delight 🌶

Kung Pao Triple Delight 🌶

$18.95

Fresh ocean shrimp, tender sliced beef and chicken with zucchini, carrot, roasted peanut and wok fry in a spicy Szechuan brown sauce

House Special Hot Pot

House Special Hot Pot

$18.95

Fresh ocean shrimp, BBQ pork and chicken on a bed of steamed fresh mixed green served in a traditional Chinese clay hot pot

Cantonese Style Steamed Fish Fillet

Cantonese Style Steamed Fish Fillet

$18.95

Steamed flounder fish cover in ginger and scallion soy sauce

Fish Fillet with Fresh Vegetables

Fish Fillet with Fresh Vegetables

$16.95

Flounder fish fillet with napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot, mushroom, and broccoli sauteed with garlic in light sauce

Fish Fillet with Black Bean Sauce

Fish Fillet with Black Bean Sauce

$16.95

Flounder fish fillet with brown onion and green & red bell pepper wok fry in brown black bean sauce

Fish Fillet with Garlic Sauce 🌶

Fish Fillet with Garlic Sauce 🌶

$16.95

Flounder fish fillet with brown onion, mushroom, green & red bell pepper and wok fry in spicy brown garlic sauce

Vegetarian

Gourmet Mixed Vegetables

Gourmet Mixed Vegetables

$11.95
Buddha's Delight

Buddha's Delight

$11.95
Eggplant in Hot Garlic Sauce 🌶

Eggplant in Hot Garlic Sauce 🌶

$11.95
Sautéed Broccoli

Sautéed Broccoli

$11.95
Sautéed Broccoli & Mushroom

Sautéed Broccoli & Mushroom

$11.95
Braised String Bean

Braised String Bean

$11.95
Orange Tofu

Orange Tofu

$11.95
General Tso Tofu 🌶

General Tso Tofu 🌶

$11.95
Emperor Hot Pot

Emperor Hot Pot

$11.95
Tofu w/ String Bean

Tofu w/ String Bean

$11.95
Garlic Tofu 🌶

Garlic Tofu 🌶

$11.95
Szechuan Tofu 🌶

Szechuan Tofu 🌶

$11.95
Bean Curd Supreme

Bean Curd Supreme

$11.95
Curry Vegetables 🌶

Curry Vegetables 🌶

$11.95

Pork

Pork Eggplant

Pork Eggplant

$13.95
Sweet & Sour Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.95
Twice Cooked Pork 🌶

Twice Cooked Pork 🌶

$13.95
Ma Po Tofu 🌶

Ma Po Tofu 🌶

$13.95
BBQ Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables

BBQ Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Beef

Beef Vegetables

Beef Vegetables

$14.95
Beef Broccoli

Beef Broccoli

$14.95
Szechuan Beef 🌶

Szechuan Beef 🌶

$14.95
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$14.95
Kung Pao Beef 🌶

Kung Pao Beef 🌶

$14.95
Crispy Orange Beef

Crispy Orange Beef

$15.95
Beef String Bean

Beef String Bean

$15.95
Beef Snow Peas

Beef Snow Peas

$15.95

Poultry

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$12.95
Kung Pao Chicken 🌶

Kung Pao Chicken 🌶

$12.95
Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$12.95
Almond Chicken

Almond Chicken

$12.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95
Szechuan Chicken 🌶

Szechuan Chicken 🌶

$12.95
Curry Chicken 🌶

Curry Chicken 🌶

$12.95
Chicken Vegetables

Chicken Vegetables

$12.95
Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95
Garlic Chicken 🌶

Garlic Chicken 🌶

$12.95
Chicken String Bean

Chicken String Bean

$13.95
Chicken Snow Peas

Chicken Snow Peas

$13.95
Chicken Eggplant

Chicken Eggplant

$13.95
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$13.95
General Tso Chicken 🌶

General Tso Chicken 🌶

$13.95

Seafood

Kung Pao Shrimp 🌶

Kung Pao Shrimp 🌶

$15.95
Shrimp Vegetables

Shrimp Vegetables

$15.95
Shrimp Broccoli

Shrimp Broccoli

$15.95
Sweet & Sour Shrimp

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$15.95
Shrimp Black Bean Sauce

Shrimp Black Bean Sauce

$15.95
Shrimp Lobster Sauce

Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$15.95
Shrimp Snow Peas

Shrimp Snow Peas

$15.95
Cashew Shrimp

Cashew Shrimp

$15.95
Curry Shrimp 🌶

Curry Shrimp 🌶

$15.95
Szechuan Shrimp 🌶

Szechuan Shrimp 🌶

$15.95
Garlic Shrimp 🌶

Garlic Shrimp 🌶

$15.95
Scallop w/ Vegetables

Scallop w/ Vegetables

$18.95
Scallop w/ Snow Peas

Scallop w/ Snow Peas

$19.95

Noodle

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$9.50+
Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$12.95+
Pan Fried Noodle

Pan Fried Noodle

$12.95+
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

comes with BBQ Pork, Chicken & Shrimp

Singapore Rice Noodle 🌶

Singapore Rice Noodle 🌶

$14.95

comes with BBQ Pork, Chicken & Shrimp

Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.95+
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50+
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00+

Chow Mein (Bean Sprouts)

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$11.95+

Served with Crispy Noodle and Rice is Not included. Note: See Lo Mein for Soft Noodle

Crispy Noodle

Crispy Noodle

$2.95

A Full Bag of Crispy Noodle

Moo Shu

Moo Shu

Moo Shu

$11.95+

Served with Hoisin Sauce and 4 Pancakes. Steamed Rice is Not included.

Family Dinner Special

Dinner A for 2

$41.90

Appetizer: Butterfly Fried Shrimp (2), Crispy Spring Roll (2) Entree: Chicken Lo Mein (1), Sweet & Sour Chicken (1), Plain Fried Rice (1)

Dinner A for 3

$62.85

Appetizer: Butterfly Fried Shrimp (3), Crispy Spring Roll (3) Entree: Chicken Lo Mein (1), Sweet & Sour Chicken (1), Plain Fried Rice (1), Beef Broccoli (1)

Dinner A for 4

$83.80

Appetizer: Butterfly Fried Shrimp (4), Crispy Spring Roll (4) Entree: Chicken Lo Mein (1), Sweet & Sour Chicken (1), Plain Fried Rice (1), Beef Broccoli (1), Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (1)

Dinner B for 2

$51.90

Appetizer: Butterfly Fried Shrimp (2), Crispy Spring Roll (2), Paper Wrapped Chicken (2) Entree: Cashew Shrimp (1), Mongolian Beef (1), House Fried Rice (1)

Dinner B for 3

$77.85

Appetizer: Butterfly Fried Shrimp (3), Crispy Spring Roll (3), Paper Wrapped Chicken (3) Entree: Cashew Shrimp (1), Mongolian Beef (1), House Fried Rice (1), House Lo Mein (1)

Dinner B for 4

$103.80

Appetizer: Butterfly Fried Shrimp (4), Crispy Spring Roll (4), Paper Wrapped Chicken (4) Entree: Cashew Shrimp (1), Mongolian Beef (1), House Fried Rice (1), House Lo Mein (1), Happy Family (1)

Dessert

Almond Cookies (4)

Almond Cookies (4)

$2.95

Dipping Sauce + Item Add-Ons

Chilli Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.75

Crispy Noodle

$2.95

Moo Shu Pancake

$0.75

Utensils

$0.75

comes with a fork, spoon, chopstick, and napkin

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Soul of China. Soul of China has been serving the local community for over 20 years. We are located in La Quinta Village, precisely in the intersection between Washington Street and Calle Tampico. We offer dining, take out, and delivery near your place. Our menu offers a wide selection of Favorite Chinese Cuisine with the finest ingredients, all freshly prepared and cooked based upon individual order.

50855 WASHINGTON ST STE 2F, La Quinta, CA 92253

