Soul Food
Southern

Soul of Detroit Restaurant & Jazz A Taste of the City

347 Reviews

13830 Lakeside Cir

Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Popular Items

Catfish
Peach Cobbler
Wing Basket

Appetizers

Catfish Soul Nuggets

$12.00

Collard Greens Dip

$14.00

Tender collard green marbled in a three-cheese sauce, topped with apple-wood bacon and tomato, served with warm pita diamonds

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Six delicious deviled eggs topped with apple-wood bacon and green onions

SOD Steak Bites

$22.00

Tender, juicy Sirloin Tip steak bites (Medium Well) served smothered in onions and mushrooms in a garlic butter and sherry sauce

Southern Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp battered and fried to perfection served with SOD Cocktail sauce and citrus wedge.

Wooks Wings

$12.00

Wing sections served dipped in BBQ, Sweet and Sour, Buffalo Sauce or dusted with Detroit Lemon Pepper

Wing Basket

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Chicken noodle

$5.00+

Broccoli

$5.00+

Potato

$5.00+

Salads

Ceasar's Salad

$5.00Out of stock

House Salad

$5.00

Tine's Tomatos & Cucumbers

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken Greek salad

$16.00

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$12.00

SOD Cobb Salad

$15.00

Entree

3side Plate

$12.00

Baked Chicken

$18.00

Chicken slow roasted in onions and sweet peppers. Or try our authentic Jerk chicken, grilled daily

Catfish

$24.00

Southern fried to perfection.

Catfish Nuggets

$18.00

A generous portion of deep-fried Catfish nuggets

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

$18.00

Seasoned and Deep Fried center cut chops. Served smothered in onion gravy, grilled, or southern fried.

Fried Turkey Chops Dinner

$22.00

Seasoned and Deep Fried center cut chops. Served smothered in onion gravy, grilled, or southern fried.

Grilled Pork Chops

$18.00

Grilled Turkey Chops

$22.00

Salmon Croquette Dinner

$24.00

Two Salmon Croquette Patties served over rice with SOD Sauce.

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.00

Smothered Turkey Chops

$22.00

Whole Wings

$18.00

Five of our deep fried wings seasoned SOD style

Catfish Sand

$12.00Out of stock

Jerk Ckicken

$19.00

Pickerel (Walleye)

$32.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Perch

$22.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Rice & Gravy

$5.00

Steamed Cabbage

$5.00

Supreme's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Corn

$5.00

String Beans W/potato

$5.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Loaded Mash

$6.00

Cornbread

$1.25

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Extras

Bacon

$2.00

Bar B Que Sauce

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Cornbread Muffin

$1.25

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Tomatoes & Onions

$1.25

Kids Chicken And Fries

$10.00

Turkey Chop

$7.00

Ex Pork Chop

$7.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi Cola

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Grape Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Senior Coffee

$1.00

Tea

$3.00

House Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Smoo's Faygo Floats

$6.00

SOD KOOLAID

$5.00

Water

$5.00

Fago Pop

$4.00

Ref Bull

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Meatloaf

$10.00

Pork Chops

$10.00

Turkey Chops

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Catfish

$14.00

Souo And Salad

$12.00

Bottomless Brunch

$40.00

Brunch Cover

$10.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Hamburger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.00

Red Hot Sandwich

$8.00

Big Azzzzzzz Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Lunch Pasta/Rice

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta De Ouma

$14.00

Jambalaya

$12.00

Brunch

$30.00

Lunch Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$12.00

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

SOD COBB SALAD

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Soups

Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+Out of stock

Gumbo Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef Stew

$4.00+Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$4.00+Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$4.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soul of Detroit, A Taste of the City is a Detroit-style restaurant nestled in the heart of the Golden Corridor. We offer Comedy Shows, Live Band Performances and Karaoke Brunch! We are a "Good Time!" So come out and enjoy "A Taste of the City!"

Website

Location

13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Directions

Gallery
Soul of Detroit image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

