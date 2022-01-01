Soul Food
Southern
Soul of Detroit Restaurant & Jazz A Taste of the City
347 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Soul of Detroit, A Taste of the City is a Detroit-style restaurant nestled in the heart of the Golden Corridor. We offer Comedy Shows, Live Band Performances and Karaoke Brunch! We are a "Good Time!" So come out and enjoy "A Taste of the City!"
Location
13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Motor City Soul Food - 14830 Telegraph Rd
No Reviews
14830 Telegraph Rd Redford Charter Twp, MI 48239
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sterling Heights
Nona's Pizza and Catering - 38389 Dodge Park Rd
4.8 • 617
38389 Dodge Park Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurant
More near Sterling Heights