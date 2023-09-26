Salmon Sandwich

$12.99

An exquisite salmon sandwich is a manifestation of luxury in every bite. A slice of freshly baked bread, generously spread with creamy cheese, serves as the foundation. On it, delicate arugula and thin slices of Norwegian salmon are neatly arranged, adding piquancy and the freshness of the sea. Sliced avocado and crispy cucumber pieces provide texture and vibrancy to the sandwich. Beneath the second slice of freshly baked bread, the entire bouquet of flavors comes together, creating a delight for your senses.