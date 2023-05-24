  • Home
Soul Prime Chicago 1969 North Halsted Street

No reviews yet

1969 North Halsted Street

Chicago, IL 60614

Food Menu

Opening Act

Short Rib Street Tacos

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ lump crab

$24.00

Vegan Tacos

$18.00

Collard Green Dip w/ tortilla chips

$21.00

Sweet Heat Buffalo w/ blue cheese drizzle

$25.00

Mini Grilled Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Kameron's Crab Cakes

$32.00Out of stock

Catfish Bites

$17.00

Chef Signature

ShrimpNGrits

$37.00

Vegan Spaghetti

$25.00

Taylor's Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

Seafood Pot

$95.00

Main Attraction

World's Best Baked Chicken

$42.00

Golden Fried Chicken

$40.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$42.00

Oh Soo Good Catfish

$42.00

Chicken and Fish Combo

$40.00

Surf N Turf Fried Rice

$55.00Out of stock

Green Room

Soul Prime House Salad

$19.00

Kale Ceasar Salad

$19.00

Side Show

Mixed Cajun Greens

$10.00

Rice & Gravy

$10.00

Sweet Butter Corn

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

Corn Muffins

$5.00

Dessert

Banana Foster Butter Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Drink Menu

Drinks

Lemonade

$7.00

Peach Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Lavender Lemonade

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$7.00

Jungle Fever

$7.00

BYOB

$20.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Spring water

$4.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

Spirit Free Cocktail

Pinapple Crush

$10.00

Prime Mule

$10.00

Sexy Seed

$10.00

Virgin

$15.00

Juice

Small Pineapple

$3.00

Small OJ

$3.00

Large Pineapple

$10.00

Large OJ

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1969 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

