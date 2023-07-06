Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Soup Bistro & Bakery
302 Main Street

302 Main Street

Stewartsville, MO 64490

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$13.00

Vegetable Beef

$13.00

Taco

$13.00

Potato

$13.00

Ham N Beans

$13.00

Goulash

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Chicken Noodle - Quart

$13.00

Sandwich

Spiral Ham

$12.00

Turkey Breast

$12.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Meatloaf

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Tomato Mozzarella Basil Panini

$10.00

Goulash Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BBQ Brisket

$12.00

Sloppy Joe Beef

$12.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Meals

Lasagna

$14.00

Meatloaf

$14.00

Roast Beef

$14.00

Spagetti

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Tuna Casserole

$14.00

Turkey

$14.00

Ballpark Foods

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$5.00

Brisket Nachos - Large

$10.00

Beef Nachos - Large

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Beef Nachos - Small

$5.00

Polish Sausage

$5.00

Bratwurst

$5.00

Side Dishes

Texas Cheese Potatoes

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Macaroni N Cheese

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Bakery

Roll -1

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll - 1

$3.00

Corn Muffin -1

$2.00

Brownie - Plain -1

$2.00

Brownie - S'mores -1

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll -12

$25.00

Roll - 12

$15.00

Brownie Plain - 12

$15.00

Rice Krispie Treat - 1

$3.00

Rice Krispie Treat - 12

$25.00

Vanilla Cupcake - 1

$2.00

Vanilla Cupcake - 12

$20.00

Chocolate Cupcake - 1

$2.00

Chocolate Cupcake - 12

$20.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin - 1

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin - 12

$25.00

Banana Muffin - 1

$3.00

Banana Muffin - 12

$25.00

Coffee Cake Slice - 1

$2.00

Pumpkin Bar - 1

$2.00

Cookie - 1

$1.00

Cookie - 12

$12.00

Sugar Cookie - Plain - 1

$1.00

Sugar Cookie - Specialty - 1

$2.00

Sugar Cookie - Plain - 12

$12.00

Sugar Cookie - Specialty - 12

$24.00

Cookie - S'mores - 1

$2.00

Cookie - S'mores - 12

$24.00

Pop Tart - 1

$2.00

Pop Tart - 12

$2.00

Cupcake - Specialty - 1

$3.00

Cupcake Specialty - 12

$36.00

Cinnamon Roll - Specialty - 1

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll - Specialty - 12

$35.00

Breakfast

Biscuit & Gravy - 1

$5.00

Biscuit & Gravy - 2

$10.00

Biscuit - 1

$2.00

Biscuit - 12

$24.00

Sausage Strata

$5.00

Pancake - 1

$2.00

Pancake Stack - 3

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Toast - 2 Slices

$1.00

Biscuit, Egg & Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Wrap - Egg, Ham, Cheese

$5.00

Quiche - Egg, Ham, Cheese

$5.00

Quiche - Egg, Sausage, Cheese

$5.00

Beverages

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Cardinal Punch

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Apple Cider

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Water

Cappacino

$2.00

Appetizer

Spinach Dip - Quart

$10.00

Beef Cheese Dip - Quart

$10.00
All hours
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Homemade specialty and bakery items that will bring comfort to your soul!

302 Main Street, Stewartsville, MO 64490

