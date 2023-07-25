Appetizer

Spinach Dip - Quart

$10.00

Beef Cheese Dip - Quart

$10.00

Bakery

Apple Cinnamon Muffin - 1

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin - 12

$25.00

Banana Muffin - 1

$3.00

Banana Muffin - 12

$25.00

Brownie - Plain -1

$2.00

Brownie - S'mores - 12

$20.00

Brownie - S'mores -1

$3.00

Brownie Plain - 12

$15.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie - 1

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie - 12

$20.00

Chocolate Cupcake - Plain Frost - 1

$2.00

Chocolate Cupcake - Plain Frost - 12

$20.00

Cinnamon Roll - Plain - No Frost

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll - Plain Frost - 1

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll - Plain Frost - 12

$30.00

Cinnamon Roll - Specialty Frost & Topping - 1

$3.50

Coffee Cake Slice - 1

$3.00

Corn Muffin -1

$2.00

Cupcake - Specialty Decorated - 1

$3.00

Cupcake - Specialty Decorated - 12

$30.00

Dinner Roll - 1

$2.00

Dinner Roll - 12

$20.00

Pop Tart - 1

$3.00

Pop Tart - 12

$25.00

Pumpkin Bar - 1

$3.00

Pumpkin Bar - 12

$25.00

Rice Krispie Treat - 1

$2.00

Rice Krispie Treat - 12

$20.00

S'mores Cookie Specialty - 1

$3.00

S'mores Cookie Specialty - 12

$25.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie - 1

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie - 12

$20.00

Sugar Cookie - Plain - 1

$2.00

Sugar Cookie - Plain - 12

$20.00

Sugar Cookie - Specialty - 12

$25.00

Sugar Cookie - Specialty Decorated - 1

$3.00

Vanilla Cupcake - Plain Frost - 1

$3.00

Vanilla Cupcake - Plain Frost - 12

$20.00

Donut

Ballpark Foods

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$5.00

Brisket Nachos - Large

$10.00

Beef Nachos - Large

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Beef Nachos - Small

$5.00

Polish Sausage

$5.00

Bratwurst

$5.00

Beverages

Apple Cider

$1.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cappacino

$2.00

Cardinal Punch

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Water

Breakfast

Biscuit & Drink

$5.00

Biscuit & Gravy - 1

$5.00

Biscuit & Gravy - 2

$10.00

Biscuit - 1

$2.00

Biscuit - 12

$24.00

Biscuit, Egg & Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Pancake - 1

$2.00

Pancake Stack - 3

$5.00

Quiche - Egg, Ham, Cheese

$5.00

Quiche - Egg, Sausage, Cheese

$5.00

Saturday Morning Breakfast Special

$12.00

Saturday Morning Breakfast Special - Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$6.00

Sausage Strata

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Toast - 2 Slices

$1.00

Wrap - Egg, Ham, Cheese

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Meals Made Easy

Meals Made Easy - Chicken Alfredo - (4 Servings)

$25.00

Meals Made Easy - Lasagna - (4 Servings)

$25.00

Meals Made Easy - Meatloaf - (4 Servings)

$25.00

Sandwich

BBQ Brisket

$12.00

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Goulash Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Hot Ham & Cheese Panini

$10.00

Macaroni Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Meatloaf

$12.00

Panini

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

Sloppy Joe Beef

$12.00

Spiral Ham

$12.00

Tomato Mozzarella Basil Panini

$10.00

Turkey Breast

$12.00

Side Dishes

Baked Beans

$2.00

Baked Beans - Soul Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$1.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Soul Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$1.00

Macaroni N Cheese

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes - Soul Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Pasta Salad - Soul Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$1.00

Texas Cheese Potatoes

$2.00

Texas Cheese Potatoes - Soul Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$1.00

Soul Soups

Soul Soup - Cheeseburger - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Chicken Noodle - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Cowboy - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Goulash - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Ham N Beans - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Potato - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Stew - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Taco - Quart

$14.00

Soul Soup - Vegetable Beef - Quart

$14.00

Monday Soul Soup Special - Lunch

Soup Fun Size (Ages 10 & Under)

$6.50

Soup Special Lunch (Adult)

$13.00

Wednesday Soul Sandwich Special - Lunch

Soul Fun Size Sandwich (Ages 10 & Under)

$6.00

Soul Fun Size Sandwich with Side (Ages 10 & Under)

$6.50

Soulwich Sandwich (Adult)

$12.00

Soulwich Sandwich with Side (Adult)

$13.00

Saturday Morning Special - Breakfast

Saturday Morning Special - Breakfast - 10 & Under

$6.00

Saturday Morning Special - Breakfast - Adult

$12.00

Monday Soul Special - Lunch

Meatloaf Special - Lunch

$14.00

Meatloaf Special - Lunch - 10 & Under

$7.00