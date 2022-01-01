Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Sweet Boutique - Elizabeth

review star

No reviews yet

651 Kapkowski Rd

Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Small

Regular

$1.88

Latte

$3.95

Mocha Latte

$4.95

Caramel Latte

$4.95

Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.95

Capuccino

$3.95

Chocolate Capuccino

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Black Coffee

$1.90

Tea

$2.50

Large

Regular

$2.82

Latte

$4.95

Mocha Latte

$5.95

Caramel Latte

$5.95

Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.95

Capuccino

$4.95

Chocolate Capuccino

$6.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Black Coffee

$2.10

Tea

$2.95

Espresso

One Shot

$2.55

Double Shot

$3.25

Iced Coffee Medium

Iced Latte

$4.95

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50

Iced Regular Coffee

$3.00

Iced Black Coffee

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Lata/Soda

Coca Cola/Coke

$1.50

Coca cola diet/Diet Coke

$1.50

Fanta/Orange

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Guaraná

$2.50

Garrafa/Bottle

Orange Juice

$5.00

Água/Water

Water

$0.94

Agua com gás

$2.00

Vidros

Amanteigado/Cookies W Guava

$9.00

Nho Sussu Coconut Cookies In Jar

$9.00

Brigadeiros

Brigadeiros

$1.80

Beijinho/Coconut

$1.50

Milho/Corn

$1.50

Ninho/Pwdrd Milk

$1.50

Trufas Morango

$3.00

Limao/Lime

$3.00

Figo/Fig

$3.00

Romeu e Julieta/Romeo & Juliet

$3.00

Churros/Cinnamon

$3.00

Ninho c/ Nutella/ Powdrd Milk w Nutella

$3.00

Cajuzinho/ Peanut

$1.50

Prestigio

$2.00

Bombom de Oreo

$3.00

Geladas

Palha Italiana/Italian Palha

$4.75

Morango Banhado/Strawberry& Chocolate

$3.75

Pudim/ Flan

$5.50

Mousses

$5.00

Canole

$4.00

Variados

Suspiros/Sugar Spritzs Bag

$7.00

Brownies

$5.00

Cup Cake

$3.50

Cakpop

$3.00

Pão de mel / Honey Cake

$5.00

Cocada

$1.50

Grandmother Cake

Leite ninho/Powdered Milk

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Toalha Felpuda/Coconut

$5.00

Fuba/Corn Meal

$5.00

Milho/Corn

$5.00

Cenoura / Carrot

$4.00Out of stock

Tortas

Slice

$7.00

Pote/Cakes In A Cup

$8.00

Slice Torta de Limão /Lime Pie

$7.00

Slice Cheesecake

$7.00

Rocambole

$7.00

Naked Cake

$12.00

Fruit Salad

Salad

$7.00

Sandwich

$7.00

Pizza

$7.00

Pao de queijo/Cheese Bread

Unidade/Unit

$0.80

Ordem/Order

$6.00

Salgados

Coxinha/ Chicken ball

$3.75

Risole

$3.75

Pastel/Empanada

$3.50

Kibe de Carne

$3.75

Croissant

$4.50

Empada

$4.50

Sopas Pequena

$7.50

Sopa Grande

$9.50

Escondidinho

$8.00

Torta de Frango

Torta de Frango/ Chicken Pie

$8.00

Lasanha

Lasanha

$7.00

Croissant

Regular

$3.00

Bauru

Bauru

$5.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

651 Kapkowski Rd, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Directions

Gallery
Soul Sweet Boutique image
Soul Sweet Boutique image
Soul Sweet Boutique image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bossa Fish
orange starNo Reviews
230 Trumbull St. Elizabeth, NJ 07206
View restaurantnext
OneWay Subs & Food Mart
orange starNo Reviews
202 1/2 Second St, Elizabeth, NJ 07206
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania - Factory
orange star4.8 • 379
1091 Alina St Elizabeth, NJ 07201
View restaurantnext
Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's - Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's
orange starNo Reviews
1398 Forest Ave. Staten Island, NY 10302
View restaurantnext
La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1368 Forest Avenue Staten Island, NY 10302
View restaurantnext
Slider Express - Elizabeth
orange starNo Reviews
210 Broad Street Elizabeth, NJ 07201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elizabeth

The Chippery - Elizabeth - 929 Westfield Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,007
929 Westfield Ave Elizabeth, NJ 07208
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania - Factory
orange star4.8 • 379
1091 Alina St Elizabeth, NJ 07201
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - Elizabeth
orange star4.2 • 125
651 Kapkowski Rd Elizabeth, NJ 07201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elizabeth
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Staten Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston