Soul Taco- Jackson Ward
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Kitchen TakeOut - 119 East Leigh St
No Reviews
119 East Leigh St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richmond
More near Richmond