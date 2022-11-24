A map showing the location of Soul Taco- Jackson WardView gallery

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

No reviews yet

321 N. 2nd Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Order Again

Popular Items

7-LAYER DIP “GORDITA”
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN
Mississippi Pot Roast

Tacos with Soul - In a Corn Tortilla

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$4.75

Maryland Blue Cornmeal crusted blue catfish, tomatillo salsa, red cabbage slaw, hot sauce aioli

JERK CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps

Pulled Pork Carnitas

$4.75

Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones

Sweet Potato

$4.75

Roasted sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, avocado, pickled red onions, crispy yucca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese

Chicken Tinga Jambalaya

$5.00

Stewed chicken tinga, house made chorizo, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy rice, Cajun remoulade

Soul In A Taco -In a Flour Tortilla

7-LAYER DIP “GORDITA”

$4.75

Flour tortilla, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Fried Avocado, pico de gallo, Black-Eyed Peas, Roasted Jalapeño Ranch

BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN

$4.75

Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce

COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA

$4.75

Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli

Shrimp Po'Boy

$5.00

Battered and fried shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, Cajun remoulade

Mississippi Pot Roast

$5.00

Braised beef, pickled jalapeños, roasted jalapeño-ranch, crispy fried onions

Dessert

2 Grilled cheese pupusas with confit tomatoes, bacon jam and a Duke's mayo Charred tomato aioli drizzle. Only available this week, so hurry up and try them!

Cake

$2.50

Happier Meal

Happier Meal

$11.00

Kids

$15.00

Beer

Tecate

$4.00Out of stock

Bold Rock

$4.50Out of stock

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50Out of stock

El Guaop

$4.00Out of stock

Dankful IPA

$4.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Boozy Palmer

$6.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Agave Sweet Tea

$2.75

Limeade

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Jose Palmer

$2.75

Pepsi Can

$1.50Out of stock

Jarritos

$3.25

Fountain Drink

$2.75Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Wine

Red Wine

$5.00

White Wine

$5.00

Rose Wine

$5.00

Liquor

Uncle Nearest

$10.00

Cirrus Vodka

$6.00

Lunazul

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

