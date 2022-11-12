Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul to Soul Smokehouse Midtown Global Market

review star

No reviews yet

920 East Lake St.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Catfish Fillets
Pick 2 Smoked Meats
Beef Brisket

Smoked Meat Dinners

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$18.00

Comes with two small sides. Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices and slow smoked for 12 hours until juicy and tender.

1/2 Slab Pork Ribs

1/2 Slab Pork Ribs

$20.00

Comes with two small sides. Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices, slow smoked for 6 hours until juicy and tender – no sauce needed, but our secret recipe BBQ sauce is available on request

Full Slab Pork Ribs

Full Slab Pork Ribs

$31.00

Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices, slow smoked for 6 hours until juicy and tender – no sauce needed, but our secret recipe BBQ sauce is available on request

Pork Rib Tips

Pork Rib Tips

$12.00

One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.

Smoked Pork

Smoked Pork

$15.00

Comes with two small sides. Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices, slow smoked for 6 hours until juicy and tender – no sauce needed, but our secret recipe BBQ sauce is available on request

1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$16.00

Comes with two small sides. Tender, juicy, dry rubbed with our SOUL dust, and slow smoked. Add our secret recipe BBQ sauce for that tangy and sweet flavor you crave!

Whole Smoked Chicken

Whole Smoked Chicken

$21.00

Tender, juicy, dry rubbed with our SOUL dust, and slow smoked. Add our secret recipe BBQ sauce for that tangy and sweet flavor you crave!

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Comes with two small sides. Slow smoked, perfectly seasoned, tender and juicy turkey breast. Comes with homemade turkey gravy on top or on the side for dipping.

Fried Meat Dinners

3 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings

3 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.

6 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.

9 Jumbo SMOKED Fried Chicken Wings

$20.00

Whole chicken wings brined for 24 hours, then SMOKED before we toss them in flour seasoned with our SOUL dust and deep fry them until juicy and golden.

1 Catfish Fillet

1 Catfish Fillet

$11.00

Seasoned then breaded in cornmeal, deep fried to golden crunchy perfection. Served on top of our hand cut fries sprinkled with SOUL dust.

2 Catfish Fillets

$16.00

Seasoned then breaded in cornmeal, deep fried to golden crunchy perfection. Served on top of our hand cut fries sprinkled with SOUL dust.

8 Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp

8 Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Lighted breaded, dusted with our special blend of spices and deep fried until golden brown. Served on top of our hand cut fries sprinkled with SOUL dust.

Smokehouse Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.

Smoked Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with homemade turkey gravy.

Smoked Meat Combo Meals

Choose your favorite smoked meats and two small sides to create your own perfect meal! (Beef Rib not included) Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs (3 bones), Pork Rib Tips (1/4 LB), Smoked Pork, Smoked Chicken (1/4 Chicken) or Smoked Turkey

Pick 2 Smoked Meats

$21.00

Choose two of your favorite smoked meats and two small sides to create your own perfect meal! Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs (3 bones), Pork Rib Tips (1/4 LB), Smoked Pork, Smoked Chicken (1/4 Chicken - White or Dark) or Smoked Turkey (Add $1.00 for Beef Brisket)

Pick 3 Smoked Meats

$25.00

Choose three of your favorite smoked meats and two small sides to create your own perfect meal! Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs (3 bones), Pork Rib Tips (1/4 LB), Smoked Pork, Smoked Chicken (1/4 Chicken - White or Dark) or Smoked Turkey (Add $1.00 for Beef Brisket)

Family Meals

Get a full pound of your favorite smoked meat(s) and large sides to create the perfect meal for any size family! (Beef Rib not included) Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Rib Tips, Smoked Pork, Smoked Chicken or Smoked Turkey

One Meat / Two Sides

$40.00

Get a full pound of your favorite smoked meat and two large sides to create the perfect meal for any size family! Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Rib Tips, Smoked Pork, Whole Smoked Chicken or Smoked Turkey (Add $2.00 for Beef Brisket)

Two Meats / Two Sides

$52.00

Get a full pound of your favorite smoked meat(s) and two large sides to create the perfect meal for any size family! Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Rib Tips, Smoked Pork, Whole Smoked Chicken or Smoked Turkey (Add $2.00 for Beef Brisket)

Three Meats / Three Sides

Three Meats / Three Sides

$69.00

Get a full pound of your favorite smoked meat(s) and three large sides to create the perfect meal for any size family! Choose from Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Rib Tips, Smoked Pork, Whole Smoked Chicken or Smoked Turkey (Add $2.00 for Beef Brisket)

Smoked Meats by the Pound

Order as many POUNDS of your favorite smoked meat as you can handle!

LBS Beef Brisket

$24.00

LBS Pork Rib Tips

$12.00Out of stock

LBS Smoked Pork

$18.00

LBS Smoked Turkey

$20.00

Side Dishes and Extras

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.00
Small Macaroni and Cheese

Small Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Scratch made Mac and Cheese with a creamy 4-cheese blend, and just a hint of smokiness

Medium Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Large Macaroni and Cheese

$11.99Out of stock
Small Collard Greens

Small Collard Greens

$4.99

Slow simmered with onions, fresh jalapenos and smoked turkey – just like mom would make!

Medium Collard Greens

$7.99

Large Collard Greens

$11.99
Small Black-eyed Peas

Small Black-eyed Peas

$4.99

Slow simmered with onions and smoked turkey

Medium Black-eyed Peas

$7.99

Large Black-eyed Peas

$11.99
Small Smokehouse Beans

Small Smokehouse Beans

$4.99

Slow simmered and gently smoked with ground beef, bacon, and sausage blended with 2 kinds of beans, brown sugar, molasses and onions

Medium Smokehouse Beans

$7.99

Large Smokehouse Beans

$11.99
Small Creamy Cole Slaw

Small Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.99

Medium Creamy Cole Slaw

$7.99

Large Creamy Cole Slaw

$11.99
Side Sampler

Side Sampler

$11.99

Choose any three small home cooked sides

Soul Corn - 2 piece

Soul Corn - 2 piece

$4.99

Char-grilled corn on the cob, dipped in butter and sprinkled with SOUL dust

Soul Corn - 4 piece

$7.99

Char-grilled corn on the cob, dipped in butter and sprinkled with SOUL dust

Small Hand Cut Fries

Small Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Sprinkled with our SOUL dust

Large Hand Cut Fries

$7.99

Sprinkled with our SOUL dust

Small Turkey Gravy

Small Turkey Gravy

$2.99

Medium Turkey Gravy

$4.99

Large Turkey Gravy

$7.99

Mild BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Hot BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Regular Hot Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Pecan Bourbon Butter Cake

Pecan Bourbon Butter Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Beverages

20 oz Pepsi

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz 7 UP

$2.25Out of stock

20 oz Pink Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

20oz Water

$2.25Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soul to Soul Smokehouse comes from two brothers who learned to cook from their mama and their aunties, from their dads and their uncles over the BBQ. Cooking food they had for Sunday dinners, the 4th of July, birthdays, and family reunions. Cooking the kind of food that makes you think of family and friends - good times with good food. Cooking the kind of food that feeds your SOUL. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Soul to Soul Smokehouse image
Soul to Soul Smokehouse image
Soul to Soul Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Pizza - Global Midtown Market
orange starNo Reviews
920 East Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown
orange star5.0 • 3
920 E Lake St. Suite 145 Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
MOMODOSA
orange starNo Reviews
920 East Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Black Bean Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
2840 Chicago Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Manny's Tortas - Midtown Global Market
orange star4.8 • 805
920 East Lake Street Suite 125 Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Logan's Burgers & Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1405 East Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Golden Fingers
orange star4.3 • 1,690
1914 Chicago Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
Manny's Tortas - Midtown Global Market
orange star4.8 • 805
920 East Lake Street Suite 125 Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown
orange star5.0 • 3
920 E Lake St. Suite 145 Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston