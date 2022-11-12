Soul to Soul Smokehouse Midtown Global Market

Restaurant info

Soul to Soul Smokehouse comes from two brothers who learned to cook from their mama and their aunties, from their dads and their uncles over the BBQ. Cooking food they had for Sunday dinners, the 4th of July, birthdays, and family reunions. Cooking the kind of food that makes you think of family and friends - good times with good food. Cooking the kind of food that feeds your SOUL. Come in and enjoy!

