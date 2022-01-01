Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Soul & Smoke- Avondale

8 Reviews

$$

3517 N Spaulding Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Two Cornbread Muffins
Collard Greens

***LUNCH SPECIALS*** Available All Day

Two Smoked Prime Brisket Sliders + Side (Available All Day)

$18.00

Two Smoked Brisket Sliders with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side

Two Pulled Pork Sliders + Side (Available All Day)

$13.00Out of stock

Two Pulled Pork Sliders with Original BBQ Sauce, Apple Slaw and Choice of Side

***NEWEST MENU ITEMS***

Caramel Cake Slice - Brown Sugar Bakery

$8.00Out of stock

All proceeds from the sale of this cake in June will be donated to the Evanston Reparations Fund

Rainbow Cake Slice - Goddess + Grocer

$8.00

All proceeds from the sale of this cake in June will be donated to Howard Brown Health

Pulled Pork Slider Kit

$65.00Out of stock

Make your Own Sliders Kit: 2 lbs Smoked Pulled Pork, Original BBQ Sauce, 16oz Apple Slaw, 12 Potato Slider Buns

Smoked Brisket Slider Kit

$103.00Out of stock

Make Your Own Brisket Slider Kit: 2 LBS Smoked Brisket, 8oz Original BBQ Sauce, 16oz Bread & Butter Pickles, 1 Dozen Slider Buns

Grilled Cajun Salmon Filet

$18.00

8oz Grilled Cajun Salmon, Charred Lemon & Parsley *Gluten Free

UTENSILS

Add To-Go Utensils

FROM THE SMOKER

At Soul & Smoke, we treat barbecue with the reverence it deserves.
Smoked Prime Brisket Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Brisket (6oz) Mac & Cheese Collards Greens with Smoked Turkey Cornbread Muffin Original BBQ Sauce

Smoked Prime Brisket Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Apple Slaw, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun

Smoked 'Nduja Sausage

$12.00

Our version of the Classic Chicago Hot Link. Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun

Rip Tip & Link Combo

$17.50Out of stock

Half Pound Smoked Rib Tips, One Smoked 'Nduja Sausage, Original BBQ Sauce

FROM THE SMOKER: BY THE POUND

We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion
Smoked Prime Brisket

$20.00+Out of stock

Smoked and sliced brisket by the pound, Original BBQ Sauce. *Gluten Free

Smoked Pulled Pork

$11.00+Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder, Original BBQ Sauce *Gluten Free

Smoked Rib Tips

$7.00+Out of stock

One Pound Smoked Rib Tips, Original BBQ Sauce *Gluten Free

SOUL FOOD

Good food tastes good and makes you feel good.
Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Bisque, Stone-Ground Grits, Scallion

Chicken Gumbo

$14.00

Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, and Scallion Garnish Now Pork Free!

Grilled Buttermilk Wings

$17.25

Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce. 7 Wings *Gluten Free Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm

Grilled Cajun Salmon Filet

$18.00

8oz Grilled Cajun Salmon, Charred Lemon & Parsley *Gluten Free

SIDES

We are consumed with the details: the meat-to-bone ratio on our ribs, the creaminess of our mac and cheese, and the combination of spices in Chef Carter’s signature sauce.
Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Extra Creamy Three Cheese Blend *Vegetarian

Collard Greens

$6.50+

Smoked Turkey, Cider Vinegar Jus *Gluten Free

8oz Cup Chicken Gumbo

$7.50

8oz Cup. Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, and Scallion Garnish Now Pork Free!

Cajun BBQ Beans

$5.00+

BBQ Sauce, Green Pepper, Onion, Celery *Gluten Free (Not Vegetarian)

Two Cornbread Muffins

$6.00

Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffins, Baked Fresh Daily *vegetarian

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.00

Cinnamon Compound Butter *Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Apple Slaw

$2.50+

Apples, Cranberries, Carrot, Cabbage, Creamy Dressing *Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Bread & Butter Pickles

$2.50+

Bread & Butter Pickled Cucumber and Onion *Vegan, Gluten Free

Potato Bun

$1.50

1 Roll- in case you need an extra!

Dozen Slider Rolls

$12.00

DESSERT

Caramel Cake Slice - Brown Sugar Bakery

$8.00Out of stock

All proceeds from the sale of this cake in June will be donated to the Evanston Reparations Fund

Rainbow Cake Slice - Goddess + Grocer

$8.00

All proceeds from the sale of this cake in June will be donated to Howard Brown Health

SAUCES

Keep it Saucy & Soulful
12 OZ Bottle Original BBQ Sauce

$12.00

12oz Glass Bottle of Chef Carter's Original BBQ Sauce *gluten free

4 OZ Original BBQ Sauce

$4.00

*Gluten Free

4 OZ Jerk Sauce

$4.00

*gluten free, vegan

4 OZ Cajun Buffalo Sauce

$4.00

*Gluten Free

BEVERAGES

12oz Bottle
Boylan's Soda

$4.25

12oz Glass Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Soul & Smoke is a critically acclaimed black owned and women led BBQ and Soul Food restaurant

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

