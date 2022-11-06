Soul & Smoke Evanston

Smokey Joe, Smoked Pumpkin Saison - Sketchbook Brewery

$6.25

Smoked Pumpkin Saison "Drier, nuanced, lightly spiced and with a twist: real pumpkins smoked on pecan wood. We source the pumpkins from local farms and work with their schedule for when the pumpkins are ready. We drove to get them, cut them up in half and took the seeds out. Then, we collaborated with Soul & Smoke in Evanston to smoke the pumpkins for us the day before the brew. Once smoked, it was all hands on deck cutting the warm, sweet and smokey pumpkins in little squares."