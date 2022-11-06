Soul & Smoke Evanston
1601 Payne Street Suite C
EVANSTON, IL 60201
Harvest Cobb Salad
Arugula & Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Herb Chicken Gravy Gluten Free without Gravy
Smokey Joe, Smoked Pumpkin Saison - Sketchbook Brewery
Smoked Pumpkin Saison "Drier, nuanced, lightly spiced and with a twist: real pumpkins smoked on pecan wood. We source the pumpkins from local farms and work with their schedule for when the pumpkins are ready. We drove to get them, cut them up in half and took the seeds out. Then, we collaborated with Soul & Smoke in Evanston to smoke the pumpkins for us the day before the brew. Once smoked, it was all hands on deck cutting the warm, sweet and smokey pumpkins in little squares."
SOUL FOOD
Grilled Buttermilk Wings
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce served on the side. Each order contains 1LB Wings (7-8 wings). *Gluten Free Sauce served on the side Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm
Chicken Gumbo
Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, Scallion
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Bisque, Stone-Ground Grits, Scallion
Grilled Cajun Salmon Filet
6oz Grilled Cajun Salmon, Charred Lemon & Parsley *Gluten Free
