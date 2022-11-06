Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul & Smoke Evanston

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Payne Street Suite C

EVANSTON, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread Muffin
Signature Mac & Cheese
Smoked Prime Brisket

NEW!

Harvest Cobb Salad

Harvest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Arugula & Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$7.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Herb Chicken Gravy Gluten Free without Gravy

Smokey Joe, Smoked Pumpkin Saison - Sketchbook Brewery

Smokey Joe, Smoked Pumpkin Saison - Sketchbook Brewery

$6.25

Smoked Pumpkin Saison "Drier, nuanced, lightly spiced and with a twist: real pumpkins smoked on pecan wood. We source the pumpkins from local farms and work with their schedule for when the pumpkins are ready. We drove to get them, cut them up in half and took the seeds out. Then, we collaborated with Soul & Smoke in Evanston to smoke the pumpkins for us the day before the brew. Once smoked, it was all hands on deck cutting the warm, sweet and smokey pumpkins in little squares."

SOUL FOOD

Good food tastes good and makes you feel good.
Grilled Buttermilk Wings

Grilled Buttermilk Wings

$17.25

Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce served on the side. Each order contains 1LB Wings (7-8 wings). *Gluten Free Sauce served on the side Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm

Chicken Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$7.50+

Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, Scallion

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Bisque, Stone-Ground Grits, Scallion

Grilled Cajun Salmon Filet

Grilled Cajun Salmon Filet

$18.00

6oz Grilled Cajun Salmon, Charred Lemon & Parsley *Gluten Free

Harvest Cobb Salad

Harvest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Arugula & Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free

FROM THE SMOKER: BY THE POUND

We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion.
Smoked Rib Tips

Smoked Rib Tips

$7.00+

Smoked Rib Tips, Side of Original BBQ Sauce. Sauce served on the side. *Gluten Free

Smoked Prime Brisket

Smoked Prime Brisket

$20.00+

USDA Prime Brisket- Smoked and Sliced. 4oz Original BBQ Sauce on the side. *Gluten Free