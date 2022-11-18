SoulBelly imageView gallery

SoulBelly Arts District

review star

No reviews yet

1327 S. Main St

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BRISKET
LARGE MAC N CHEESE
CORNBREAD

Smoked Meats

CHICKEN LEG

$8.00
PASTRAMI TRI TIP

PASTRAMI TRI TIP

$17.00
PORK & CHEDDAR HOT LINK

PORK & CHEDDAR HOT LINK

$9.00Out of stock
PORK SPARERIBS

PORK SPARERIBS

$18.00
PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK

$14.00
SMOKED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM

SMOKED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM

$10.00
SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$14.00
BRISKET

BRISKET

$19.00
PORK STEAK

PORK STEAK

$18.00

Sandwiches

1/2 lb smoked burger, burnt ends, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, malt vinegar aioli on Texas toast
BASIC - BRISKET

BASIC - BRISKET

$16.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey

BASIC - HOT LINK

BASIC - HOT LINK

$16.00Out of stock

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey

BASIC - PORTOBELLO

BASIC - PORTOBELLO

$16.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey

BASIC - PULLED PORK

BASIC - PULLED PORK

$16.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey

BASIC - TRI TIP PASTRAMI

BASIC - TRI TIP PASTRAMI

$16.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey

BASIC - TURKEY

BASIC - TURKEY

$16.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey

CHOPPED SALAD

$13.00

CHOPPED SALAD - BRISKET

$18.00

CHOPPED SALAD - HOT LINK

$18.00Out of stock

CHOPPED SALAD - PASTRAMI

$18.00

CHOPPED SALAD - PORK BELLY

$18.00

CHOPPED SALAD - PULLED PORK

$18.00
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00
SMOKED BURGER

SMOKED BURGER

$18.00

1/2 pound smoked brisket burger with special sauce, American cheese and bread & butter pickles

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

$17.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, 1000 Island on TX Toast

THE BELLY OF SOUL

THE BELLY OF SOUL

$21.00

Brisket, pickled onions, crispy onions, cheese sauce, fried egg, spicy BBQ sauce

Sides

LARGE COLE SLAW

LARGE COLE SLAW

$10.00
LARGE MAC N CHEESE

LARGE MAC N CHEESE

$10.00
LARGE RANCH BEANS

LARGE RANCH BEANS

$10.00
LARGE POTATO SALAD

LARGE POTATO SALAD

$10.00
SMALL COLE SLAW

SMALL COLE SLAW

$6.00
SMALL MAC N CHEESE

SMALL MAC N CHEESE

$6.00
SMALL RANCH BEANS

SMALL RANCH BEANS

$6.00
SMALL POTATO SALAD

SMALL POTATO SALAD

$6.00
BBQ SPICED FRIES

BBQ SPICED FRIES

$6.00

CORNBREAD

$5.00

SMALL BEET SALAD

$6.00

LARGE BEET SALAD

$10.00

Combos

ALL THE MEATS

ALL THE MEATS

$140.00

Desserts

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$7.00
EVERYTHING GOOD COOKIE BAR

EVERYTHING GOOD COOKIE BAR

$6.00
OOEY GOOEY BAR

OOEY GOOEY BAR

$6.00

SEASONAL SLICE OF PIE

$6.00

Specials

1 MEAT COMBO

1 MEAT COMBO

$18.00

BACON WRAPPED HOT DOG

$10.00Out of stock

BARBACOA TACO

$5.00
BOWL OF CHILI

BOWL OF CHILI

$9.00
CHICHARRON BAGS

CHICHARRON BAGS

$6.00
CHILI MAC

CHILI MAC

$12.00Out of stock
DISCO FRIES

DISCO FRIES

$15.00

BBQ spiced cottage fries topped with cheese sauce, pulled pork and giardiniere

FRIED CHICKEN NIGHT

$16.00Out of stock

Served with Cole Slaw and Bread & Butter Pickles

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE

$10.00

FRITO PIE

$10.00

GREEN CHILE HANGOVER STEW

$13.00Out of stock
LOADED BAKED POTATO

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$15.00
PIGS IN BLANKETS

PIGS IN BLANKETS

$8.00
PIMENTO DIP

PIMENTO DIP

$9.00Out of stock

PORK TACO

$5.00Out of stock

PRETZEL BITES & BEER CHZ

$7.00Out of stock

SMOKED CHX QUESADILLA

$14.00Out of stock
SMOKED NACHOS

SMOKED NACHOS

$15.00
TASTE BUZZ (PRIVATE EVENT)

TASTE BUZZ (PRIVATE EVENT)

$8.00Out of stock

TASTE BUZZ (Private Event) Pink Pigeon

$8.00Out of stock

TASTE BUZZ (Private event) Texas Negroni

$8.00Out of stock

TASTE BUZZ (Private Event) Whiskey Sour

$8.00Out of stock
TX CHEESESTEAK

TX CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

SALMON BAGEL

$13.00Out of stock

CARNE ASADA BEEF RIB

$28.00

SMOKED BEEF RIB, WRAPPED IN A CHEESY FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHARRED TOMATILLO SALSA AND MARINATED VEGETABLES

CHICKEN TACO

$3.00Out of stock

SLOPPY JOE MELT

$16.00

GYRO

$14.00Out of stock

Extras

EXTRA B&B PICKLES

EXTRA B&B PICKLES

$2.00
EXTRA PICKLED ONIONS

EXTRA PICKLED ONIONS

$2.00
EXTRA PICKLED JALAPENO

EXTRA PICKLED JALAPENO

$2.00

ADD HOT HONEY

$2.00

Holiday Packages

Thanksgiving Package 4-6

$175.00Out of stock

MENU Rolls & butter Smoked turkey breast & gravy Mushroom & Sausage Dressing Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes Buttered Green Beans & Almonds Candied Yams with Marshmallows & Maple CHOICE OF: Pumpkin or Chocolate Silk Pie

Thanksgiving Package 8-10

$325.00Out of stock

MENU Rolls & butter Smoked turkey breast & gravy Mushroom & Sausage Dressing Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes Buttered Green Beans & Almonds Candied Yams with Marshmallows & Maple CHOICE OF (2): Pumpkin or Chocolate Silk Pie

Brunch

BREAKFAST BRISKET TACOS

$12.00Out of stock

2 CORN TORTILLAS WITH BRISKET, FRIED EGGS, PICKLED ONIONS, CHIPOTLE LIME CREMA AND CILANTRO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00Out of stock
1 MEAT COMBO - BRUNCH

1 MEAT COMBO - BRUNCH

$18.00Out of stock
BISCUITS & GRAVY

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$13.00Out of stock

Catering Trays

1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese

1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese

$42.00Out of stock
1/2 Pan Texas Ranch Beans

1/2 Pan Texas Ranch Beans

$42.00Out of stock
1/2 Pan Tomato & Cucumber

1/2 Pan Tomato & Cucumber

$42.00Out of stock
1/2 Pan Cole Slaw

1/2 Pan Cole Slaw

$38.00Out of stock
1/2 Pan Potato Salad

1/2 Pan Potato Salad

$38.00Out of stock

Vegetables

SMOKED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM

SMOKED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM

$10.00

TACO TUESDAY

PORK TACO

$5.00Out of stock

BARBACOA TACO

$5.00

CHICKEN TACO

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

T-Shirt

$30.00

Hoodie

$65.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Winter Hat

$20.00

Spicy Sauce

$8.00

Carolina Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Sauce

$8.00

BK Brinery Pickles

$10.00

Pork Rub

$8.00

Hot Sauce

$8.00

Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.

Location

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
SoulBelly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cornish Pasty Co
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
500 Grand Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
500 S. Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89155
View restaurantnext
Taverna Costera / Dragons Alley Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 8
1031 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek - Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
801 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
orange star5.0 • 76
100 E California Ave Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Banger Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,182
450 Fremont St #135 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
orange star4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Velveteen Rabbit - 1218 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 493
1218 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Able Baker Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 482
1510 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston