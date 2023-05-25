SoulBK 706 Nostrand Avenue

Restaurant info

SOUL RESTAURANT’s vision is to be a global leader in Hospitality from Africa to the Caribbean, to Latin America - Afro-Latino, to America Southern Creole, and the cuisines and cultures of the Diaspora are presented with unparalleled excellence to our guests. The mission of SOUL is to soulfully connect our guests with the flavors of the African Diaspora through the culture of food, music, art, and hospitality. The soul of the vision is to loyally SERVE up our African Diaspora Hospitality Brand that is grounded in verifiable standards, honesty, integrity, fun, innovation, and community.