Main picView gallery

SoulBK 706 Nostrand Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

706 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

SOUL RESTAURANT’s vision is to be a global leader in Hospitality from Africa to the Caribbean, to Latin America - Afro-Latino, to America Southern Creole, and the cuisines and cultures of the Diaspora are presented with unparalleled excellence to our guests. The mission of SOUL is to soulfully connect our guests with the flavors of the African Diaspora through the culture of food, music, art, and hospitality. The soul of the vision is to loyally SERVE up our African Diaspora Hospitality Brand that is grounded in verifiable standards, honesty, integrity, fun, innovation, and community.

Location

706 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Savvy Bistro and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
710 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Peppa's Jerk Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
791 Prospect Place Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Bleu Fin Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
633 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
La Napa - 656 Nostrand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
656 Nostrand Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
orange star4.6 • 1,728
758 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
La’Mode BK - 1401 Bedford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston