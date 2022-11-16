Soul City Pizza - Central Ave.
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Pizzeria visited by The Godfather himself
Location
1855 Central Ave, Augusta, GA 30904
Gallery
