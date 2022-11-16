Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul City Pizza - Central Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1855 Central Ave

Augusta, GA 30904

Godfather
BYO 16" LP
Wings

NA Beverages

Water

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.75

The primary taste of Coca-Cola is thought to come from vanilla and cinnamon, with trace amounts of essential oils, and spices such as nutmeg

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke is the low calorie alternative to Coca-Cola Classic

Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite is a soft drink that has lemon-lime flavor, a crisp clean taste, and is clear and caffeine free

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade is made with real lemons for a deliciously sunny, smile-inducing taste that truly refreshes

Pibb Extra

Pibb Extra

$2.75

Pibb Xtra provides an intensely flavored, refreshing, spicy cherry alternative to cola

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.75

Cans and Bottles

Peroni

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.25

Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.25

Golden in color with delicate aromas of malt and hops. Subtle fruity and citrus taste notes with a fast clean finish

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Light golden in color with subtle notes of citrus aroma and a clean, refreshing body and finish.

Yuengling

Yuengling

$5.00

Traditional Lager famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.25

This light beer has a light to medium body with a hop-forward flavor, solid malt character, and a clean finish

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$2.50

As the Champagne of Beers, it's crisp with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence.

Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.25

This light-calorie beer provides a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness

Natty Light

Natty Light

$2.50

A wonderfully blended and balanced American-style light lager. Fewer calories, lighter body, and always fueling your epic stories

Angry Orchard

$5.00
Creature Comforts Tropicalia

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$5.00

Balanced, soft, and juicy IPA. A hop aroma of citrus and ripe passion fruit leads into a full, fruit-forward hop flavor that washes over the palate, and ends with a subtle bitterness

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

$5.00

Grainy malts. Flavor & Aftertaste: Citrus and grainy flavors

Creature Comforts Automatic Pale Ale

$5.00

Creature Comforts Athena Gose

$5.00

Creature Comforts Tritonia

$5.00

Creature Comforts Bibo Pilsner

$5.00
Service Brewery Rally Point Pilsner

Service Brewery Rally Point Pilsner

$5.00

Bohemian style lager with the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness for a crisp refreshing finish.

Southbound Mountain Jam

Southbound Mountain Jam

$5.00

Southern dry hopped lager with the refreshing taste you crave.

Southern Brewing Red & Black

Southern Brewing Red & Black

$5.00

Aged on raspberries & blackberries. Bushels and bushels of berries

Sweetwater Blue

Sweetwater Blue

$5.00

Sweetwater Blue is a unique lighter style ale enhanced with a hint of fresh blueberry.

Sweetwater Hazy IPA

Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$5.00

Double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime and pine.

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$5.00

Aromas of resinous hops along with classic citrus notes of grapefruit, orange peel, and pine

Scofflaw Dirty Beaches

Scofflaw Dirty Beaches

$5.00

This hybrid wheat & IPA whets your palate. Just like you beaches like it. Easy drinking with a soft creamy body and waves of tropical fruit aromas

Dos Equis

$5.00

Savannah River Oktoberfest

$5.00

Wine Cocktails

Wild Leap Strawberry Mango Cocktail

Wild Leap Strawberry Mango Cocktail

$7.00

Flavorful Strawberry Mango Cocktail by Wild Leap Brewing Company

Dry County Blueberry Lemonade Cocktail

Dry County Blueberry Lemonade Cocktail

$7.00Out of stock
Wild Leap MYGOTU Pineapple Passionfruit

Wild Leap MYGOTU Pineapple Passionfruit

$6.50

Channel the tropics with this wildly satisfying premium cocktail. The juicy pairing of sweet pineapple and exotic passionfruit brings the beach to your tastebuds!

Wild Leap MYGOTU Grapefruit Peach

Wild Leap MYGOTU Grapefruit Peach

$6.50
Wild Leap MYGOTU Raspberry Lemonade

Wild Leap MYGOTU Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50

Hard Drinks

Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea is known as the “official drink of summer,” and it’s easy to see why when you take one sip – it tastes just like vacation!

Seltzers

Topo Chico Seltzer

Topo Chico Seltzer

$3.75

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and contains only 100 calories, 2g of sugar, and 4.7% alcohol by volume per 12oz

Scofflaw Mimosa Seltzer

Scofflaw Mimosa Seltzer

$5.75

Scofflaw added Orange Juice to their Original Harder Seltzer for the ultimate brunch escape.

Appetizers

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99
Meatball Dip

Meatball Dip

$6.99
Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

$5.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.99

Wings

8 Wings baked then fried. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

Wings

$9.99

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Classic Greek Salad, made fresh for you

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99+
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$5.99+Out of stock

Arugula tossed with Feta, Lemon Juice, and Olive Oil

Specialty Pies

Benchmark

$9.99+

An Institutional Standard. The Classic Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Magnifico

$10.99+

Is there anything more magnificent than the classic pepperoni pizza? Probably, but we think this pretty great

Godfather

Godfather

$13.25+

What could be better than Meat on a Pizza? More Meat. This is a killer pie with all the meat you could want and more

Jimmy the Greek

Jimmy the Greek

$13.25+

Greek inspired pie with Meatball, Garlic, Feta, Tomato, Olive, and Tzatziki Drizzle

Herbivore

Herbivore

$13.25+

For those Rabbits who want more from Life than Salad, Veggie Pizza is that answer

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$13.25+

Said it was a Buffalo Soldier Win the war for your Tastebuds Buffalo Soldier, Perfect Heat on Pizza Singing, woe yo yo, woe yo yo yo, Woe yo yo yo, yo yo yo yo

Soul Surfer

Soul Surfer

$13.25+

Hawaiian with a Soulful kick of Jalapeño

Southbound

Southbound

$13.25+

Friend of the Devil Base, Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon & Cilantro

Diana Ross

$13.25+

Stop! In the name of a Supreme Pizza

Funky Margherita

$13.25+

White Album

$13.25+

Build Your Own

BYO 10" Single

$9.99

BYO 16" LP

$13.99

BYO Cauliflower Crust Single

$11.99

Sides & Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.35

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.35

4oz Traditional Pizza Sauce

$0.75

4oz Marinara

$0.75

2oz Ranch Wing Sauce

$0.35

2oz Buffalo Mild

$0.35

2oz Buffalo Hot

$0.35

2oz Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.35

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.35

2oz Chili Lime Sauce

$0.35

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Banana Pepper

$1.00

Side Pineapple

$1.00

Side Mixed Olive

$1.00

Side Kalamata Olive

$1.75

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Pizzeria visited by The Godfather himself

Location

1855 Central Ave, Augusta, GA 30904

Directions

Soul City Pizza image

