SOUL DINER 3501 E independence Blvd

No reviews yet

3501 E independence Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BIG BOOTY TRUDY

LUNCH

BOB MARLEY CUSSIN JERK CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00Out of stock

(Make it a Burger on Brioche Bun or Salad) $2 Grilled JerK BBQ Chicken Breast, Pineapples, Red Onions Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

CATCHING FEELINGS FISH SANDWICH

$11.00

2pc Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes &Hot Plate Tartar Sauce on Brioche Bun Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

HOT PLATE BACON SMASH CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

8oz Beef Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & American Cheese Served with Hand Cut Fries

THE PANDEMIC BURGER

$13.00Out of stock

8oz Beef Burger topped with Mac& Cheese & Bacon on a brioche bun Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

I NEED A NAP WRAP

$12.00Out of stock

Cajun Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens & Candied Yams Served with Hand Cut Cajun Fries

CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Swiss Cheese Hot Plate Cajun sauce on Brioche Bun Served with Hand Cut Fries

HOT PLATE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Deep Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in Hot Plate Hot Sauce & Pickles on Brioche Bun Served with Hand Cut Fries

BLT DOUBLE DECKER

$9.95

Three slices of toast, loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

BIG BOOTY TRUDY

$11.99

Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, red onions, tomato, boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and cheddar cheese.

SOUL CLUB SANDWICH

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on three slices of white toast.

Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Chopped Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

$11.00

Flour Wrap stuffed with angus beef burger American cheese lettuce tomatoes red onions with a side of mayo

MAIN CHICKS

I's Be Married Now Honey Dipped Fried Chicken

$15.00

2 THIGHS &1 LEGS "$2 UPCHARGE FOR WINGS" CAJUN FRIED AND DIPPED HOR HONEY

Afternoon Service Cajun Fried Chicken

$14.00

(2 Thighs & 2 Legs, $2 Up-Charge For 4 Jumbo Wings) Choose 2 Sides

Hot Plate Hot Chicken & Hand Cut Fries

$13.00

Back Yard Grilled, BBQ Jerk or BBQ Chicken

$14.50Out of stock

(2 Thighs & 2 Legs) Choose 2 Sides

Smother Me Now Smothered Chicken

$14.50Out of stock

(2 Thighs & 2 Legs) Choose 2 Sides

King Titus Pork Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

St Louis Pork Ribs Marinated Choice Of Deep-Fried Bbq Dr Cajun Plain, Dry Rubbed Dr Bbq Choose 2 Aunties Sides ($1 Up-Charge Per Side Substitution)

Big Terrence Fried/Smothered Chops

$15.00Out of stock

Comes With Yellow Rice And Choice Of Steamed Cabbage Or Collard Greens ($1 Up-Charge Per Side Substitution)

3 Side Platter

$12.50Out of stock

SWIM CHICKS

Boss Lady Shrimp Platter

$17.00Out of stock

(4 JERKED 4 BOOED up 4 CAJUN SHRIMP) Served with Hand cut Fries & Potato Salad ($1 Up-Charge per side Substitution)

Juanitas Seafood Platter

$16.00Out of stock

3 FRIED CAJUN WHITING FISH AND 4 JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP Served with Hand cut Fries & Potato Salad ($1 Up-Charge per side Substitution

Edward Shabazz Cajun Fried Whiting

$13.50

3pc Fish, Choice of 2 Sides

Mother Burns Salmon Dinner

$16.00Out of stock

CHOICE OF DEEP FRIED, GRILLED OR BBQ B oz Salmon, Choice of 1 SidE

SIDE CHICKS

Mac & Cheese

$4.75Out of stock

Carlos Cajun Fried Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Red Potato Mash

$3.00Out of stock

Cajun Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Pinto Beans

$3.50Out of stock

String Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Steamed Cabbage

$4.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Brooklyn Lemonade Ice Tea

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Seirra Mist

$1.75Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Ice Water

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.75

CONDIMENTS

HP Sauce

$0.50

Hot Plate Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Perfect Peach BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Honey

$0.75

Side Of Gravy

$1.00

BREAKFAST

2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$10.49

Two Buttermilk Biscuits topped with our house made sausage gravy served with two eggs any style with red potatoe

Three Egg Breakfast

$9.49

Three Eggs any style served with red potatoes toast and your choice of meat sausage patty sausage links Turkey sausage

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.49
One Egg Breakfast

$6.99

One Egg Any Style Toast and Red Potatoe

Starving Marvin Breakfast

$12.00

Two Eggs Any Style Bacon Toast Red Potatoes or Grits and a Short Stack of Pancakes

Fish & Grits

$14.00Out of stock

with Red onions Tomato's and red peppers smoked turkey sausage in a cream sauce .

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00Out of stock

with Red onions Tomato's and red peppers smoked turkey sausage in a cream sauce .

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a a Bun

OMELETS

Compton West Side Omelet

$12.49

Veggie Soul Omelet

$11.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.49

Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

SOUL WAFFLES

HOT PLATE CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$13.00

BABY MOMMA SWEET POTATO WAFFLE

$14.00Out of stock

3 JUMBO CAJUN FRIED CHICKEN WINGS AND 1 WAFFLE

BABY DADDY PEACH CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$14.00

YOU SO COUNTRY SMOTHERED CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.50

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3501 E independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

