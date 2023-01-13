Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soule' - Roosevelt

review star

No reviews yet

3615 West Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL 60624

Appetizers

Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$18.00

Bbq Jerk Wings

$12.00

New Orleans Bbq Shrimp (5)

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Creamy Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Cajun Salmon Bites

$18.00

Jerked Grilled Wings

$12.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$22.00

3 Pieces Of Southern Fried Chicken Seasoned To Perfection

Fried Chicken (White Meat)

$24.00

3 Pieces Of Southern Fried Chicken Seasoned To Perfection

Honey Drizzled Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$23.00

Pieces Of Golden Fried Chicken Drizzled With Honey And Served With Our House Made Honey Hotsauce

Honey Drizzled Fried Chicken (White Meat)

$25.00

Pieces Of Golden Fried Chicken Drizzled With Honey And Served With Our House Made Honey Hotsauce

Fried Catfish

$26.00

2 Pieces Of Golden Fried Catfish Served Your Way Filet

Lamb Chops

$30.00

3 Grilled Lollipops Seasoned With Our Special Spices

Shrimp And Grits

$25.00

Grits Topped With 5 Shrimp And Green Onions

Catfish Po’Boy

$13.00

Catfish Filet Topped With Remoulde, Lettuce, Jalepeno Pickle And Tomatoes

Southern Fish And Grits

$29.00

Creamy Grits Topped With 2 Pieces Of Catfish Your Way Fried Or Blackened

Blackened Catfish W Shrimp

$23.00

Catfish Filet Seasoned To Perfection. Served Over Dirty Rice With Shrimp

Fried Salmon Jerk Pasta

$30.00

Salmon w/ Shrimp

$26.00

Sides

Greens

$6.50

Sweet Potatoes

$6.50

Mac And Cheese

$7.50

Dirty Rice

$6.50

Cream Corn

$6.50

Asparagus

$6.50

*Chicken Spaghetti

$7.50

Green Beans W/ Smoke Turkey

$6.50

Red Bean Rice

$7.50

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fresh Roamine Lettuce Topped With Sauteed Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce With Corn, Celery, Carrots, Red Onions Served With Ranch

Beverages

Soule’ Punch - Non- Alcoholic

$3.50

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$7.00

(Plain Strawberry Or Walnut)

Cake Slice

$7.00

Peach Cobbler/Ice Cream

$10.00

Served With Vanilla Ice Cream

Warm Butter Cake/ Ice Cream

$11.00

Custom Items

Lamb 1pc

$6.00

Salmon Sauce

$2.00

Catfish Filet

$5.00

Drumstick

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Wing

$3.00

Jerk Salmon Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Cornbread

Secret Seasoning

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Soulé Chicago is a boutique restaurant inspired by the first line in Biggie Small’s legendary hip-hop single,“Juicy”: “It was all a dream…” and the soulful memories of Grandma Bea’s laughter and Momma’s smile. The soul food kitchen has always been a place where family, friends and tribe would gather to catch-up on love.

3615 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60624

