Soule' - Roosevelt
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Soulé Chicago is a boutique restaurant inspired by the first line in Biggie Small’s legendary hip-hop single,“Juicy”: “It was all a dream…” and the soulful memories of Grandma Bea’s laughter and Momma’s smile. The soul food kitchen has always been a place where family, friends and tribe would gather to catch-up on love.
3615 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60624
