Souley Vegan - LA

615 North Western Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Ain't Gator Po'Boy
Choose 3 of Me!
Angry Buffalo Seitan Strips

Appetizers

Light Crispy Fried Okra

Light Crispy Fried Okra

$11.00

Light and Crispy fried okra served with our creamy house-made dipping sauce.

Cheezy Creole Pop'ens

Cheezy Creole Pop'ens

$10.50

Lightly sauteed fresh jalapeños wrapped in our Creole Cheeze, battered and served with our creamy house Ranch

Dee's Ain't Gator Bites

Dee's Ain't Gator Bites

$13.00

Louisiana hot links and mushrooms battered in our creole spiced mix, served with our secret house-made swamp sauce.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Tortilla Chips

Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Tortilla Chips

$12.50

Think cheeszy, creamy, savory, velvety, decadent or just think Yummy!

Angry Buffalo Seitan Strips

Angry Buffalo Seitan Strips

$13.00

House-made seitan strips, served with our creamy ranch dressing, carrots and celery with hot sauce on the side

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Fries tossed in our house made spices served with our house made garlic aioli

Dirty Cajun Fries

Dirty Cajun Fries

$10.00

Seasoned fries tossed in our house made spice blend, covered in dirty sauce, jalapenos, and house made vegan cheese. (Cajun Sauce Contains coconut)

Creole Nachos

Creole Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips, House-made vegan creole Cheeze, green onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomato,

F.L.O.C (For Lovers of Calamari)

F.L.O.C (For Lovers of Calamari)

$13.00

Hearts of Palm. Battered in our Zesty house spice blend served with our incredible house-made Garlic Aioli.

Okra Gumbo over Grits

Okra Gumbo over Grits

$10.00

Our Savory Okra Gum served our buttery grits. True Louisiana Babe

Salads/Raw

Monster Kale

Monster Kale

$15.00

Kale, baby spinach, shredded carrot, cucumbers dressed in our creamy ranch dressing.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pray 4 Me Burger

Pray 4 Me Burger

$16.00

Double stacked House made patties with house-made vegan cheeze, coleslaw, onions, tomato, pickles, ketchup and our pray for me sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Black Bean and Quinoa

Black Bean and Quinoa

$14.00

Our house-made black bean and quinoa burger patty with onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and our house-made garlic aioli. (GF if lettuce wrapped) Served with side salad

Original Southern Fried Tofu

Original Southern Fried Tofu

$11.00

Simple and Delicious Crispy crunchy tofu, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup and our creamy garlic aioli. Served with side salad

Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy

Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy

$14.00

House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries

Proud Mary

Proud Mary

$15.00

She's proudly stacked! proud features smoky BBQ tofu and crispy tofu, pickles, ketchup, lettuce garlic aioli. Served with a side salad

Louisiana Hot Link

Louisiana Hot Link

$14.00

House-made hot link dressed with our house-made garlic aioli, diced tomato, coleslaw and pickles. Served with seasoned fries

Ain't Gator Po'Boy

Ain't Gator Po'Boy

$15.00

House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries

Entrees

Southern Fried Tofu Bowl

Southern Fried Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Buttery grits, crispy tofu, topped with our okra gumbo.

Okra Gumbo

Okra Gumbo

$14.00

Okra stars in this Louisiana staple, flavored with garlic, corn, tomatoes, seaweed, our special mix of creole spices, and the holy trinity, celery, onions and bell peppers. Served with brown rice.

Seitan Chick'n & Waffles

Seitan Chick'n & Waffles

$14.00

seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter

Seitan Steak Plate

Seitan Steak Plate

$16.00

House-made seitan-steaks served with our savory gravy, sauteed onions, greens and creamy mashed potatoes.

Etouffee

Etouffee

$14.00

Traditional flavors come to life with this creamy coconut-based bisque. With just a hint of heat louisiana comes to life in this New Orleans classic. Served freshly baked bread (GF if w/out bread)

Creole Spaghetti

Creole Spaghetti

$15.00

Olive oil glazed semolina pasta served with house-made spaghetti sauce starring tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, black olives, topped with our house made vegan crumbles served with our fresh Baked bread .

Skillet Jalapeno Pesto Mac & Cheeze

Skillet Jalapeno Pesto Mac & Cheeze

$15.00

Fresh jalapenos are called to spice up this creamy pesto that works with our house-made vegan cheese to create a superior flavor only matched by grandma's hands

Jazzn Jambalaya

Jazzn Jambalaya

$16.00

Our rendition of this rice-based louisiana staple features house-made New Orleans seitan and a distinctive mix of creole spices.

Creole Mac-Full

Creole Mac-Full

$14.00

Glazed semolina noodles with our house made Cheeze topped with our crispy house gremolata

Sides and Samplers

Choose 3 of Me!
$15.00

Choose 3 of Me!

$15.00
Sample Platter 1

Sample Platter 1

$27.00

Mac& Cheese, Collard Greens, BBQ Tofu, Yams, Potato Salad, Black Eyed Peas, Southern Fried Tofu Cornbread

Sample Platter 2

Sample Platter 2

$32.00

Includes Everything In Sample 1 Plus Fried Okra, Mash &Gravy, Red Beans + Rice

Country Collard Green
$7.00

Country Collard Green

$7.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Yams
$6.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Yams

$6.00
Black Olive Potato Salad
$7.00

Black Olive Potato Salad

$7.00
Red Boy Beans and Rice
$6.00

Red Boy Beans and Rice

$6.00
Creamy Savory Mash Potato

Creamy Savory Mash Potato

$6.00

topped with gravy

Louisiana Black Eyed Peas
$7.00

Louisiana Black Eyed Peas

$7.00
Homemade Cornbread
$3.00

Homemade Cornbread

$3.00
Southern Fried Tofu

Southern Fried Tofu

$14.00Out of stock
BBQ Tofu

BBQ Tofu

$8.00
Side Creole Mac

Side Creole Mac

$5.75

Add Cheese

$2.50

Add Avocado

$2.50

Desserts

Beignets (3)

Beignets (3)

$7.00

Beignets (6)

$10.00

Drinks

Strawberry Ginger

Strawberry Ginger

$6.00Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00
Cayenne Lemonade
$6.00

Cayenne Lemonade

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

Swamp Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Pray For Me

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004

