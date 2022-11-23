Soul Fish Cafe Germantown/Collierville
1,369 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied. Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
Location
3160 Village Shops Drive, Germantown, TN 38138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Collierville
No Reviews
3751 South Houston Levee Road Collierville, TN 38017
View restaurant
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - Germantown (Memphis)
No Reviews
7850 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
No Reviews
7652 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
More near Germantown