Seafood
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers

Soul Fish Cafe Little Rock

505 Reviews

$$

306 Main Street

Little Rock, AR 72201

Popular Items

Regular Catfish
Large Catfish
Small Catfish

Appetizers ONLINE

Boneless Wings

$12.75

(3) Hot, Medium, BBQ

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.25

Hot, Medium

Cat Bites

$12.75

Fried catfish nuggets

Fried Dill Pickles

$6.75

Crispy fried dill pickle chips

Hushpuppies

$4.95

Heaping basket of our homemade hushpuppies

Smoked Catfish Dip

$12.95

Creamy house smoked catfish dip, served with our tortilla chips

Wings

$15.00

Hot, Medium, BBQ

Salads-ONLINE

House

$8.25

Mixed greens tossed with bacon, tomatoes, and homemade croutons

Caesar

$8.25

Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing

Chef

$13.95

Our house salad kicked up with ham, smoked chicken, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack

Smoked Chicken Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, and homemade croutons served with our house dressing

Southwest Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons

Po Boys - ONLINE

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.25

Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.

Crawfish Po Boy

$16.25

Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.

Oyster Po Boy

$16.25

Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.

Peacemaker

$16.25

Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.

Catfish Po Boy

$16.25

Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.

Chicken Po Boy

$13.25

Blackened chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese

Memphis

$11.25

Smoked pork tenderloin, bacon, coleslaw, and our BBQ sauce

Cuban

$11.25

Smoked pork tenderloin, ham, pickles, mustard, Cuban mayo, and Swiss cheese

Iron Skillet Cheeseburger

$13.50

1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef® burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and cheddar cheese

Tacos - ONLINE

Catfish Taco

$14.95

served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Chicken Taco

$13.95

served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$14.75

served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Fried Crawfish Taco

$14.75

served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Entrees - ONLINE

Small Catfish

$16.00

(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides

Regular Catfish

$18.00

(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides

Large Catfish

$20.00

(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides

Catfish

$18.25

Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread

Salmon

$17.50

Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread

Ruby Red Trout

$19.25

Grilled or blackened trout served with choice of one side and cornbread

Whole Catfish

$17.50Out of stock

Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides

Smoked Pork Chop

$18.50

12 ounce bone-in pork chop lightly seasoned and smoked. Served with one side and cornbread

Smoked Chicken

$14.50

A half chicken slow-cooked over hickory and served with corn bread and choice of one side

Shrimp Plate

$17.75

Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp

Fish and Shrimp Platter

$18.25

Cornmeal dusted fried catfish and shrimp. Served with one side and hushpuppies

Fresh Vegetable Plate

$10.25

Three of our fresh vegetables or sides with cornbread

Kids - ONLINE

Kiddie Cat

$7.50

Fried catfish nuggets

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

PB&J

$7.50

Ham N Cheese

$7.50

Hot Dog

$7.50

Protein - ONLINE

Side crawfish

$6.00

1 Porkchop

$13.50

1 Oyster

$1.25

1 Small Salmon

$7.50

1 Large Salmon

$12.00

1 Whole Fish

$7.00Out of stock

1 PC Large Catfish

$7.25

1 Fried Catfish Filet

$4.50

1 Red Trout

$14.00

1 Shrimp

$1.25

1 Chicken Tender

$1.50

1 Chicken Breast

$7.25

Sides - ONLINE

1 PC Cornbread

$0.85

2 PC Cornbread

$1.50

3 Puppies

$1.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.75

Black Beans

$3.75

Corn

$3.75

Cajun Cabbage

$3.75

White Beans

$3.75

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.75

Fried Okra

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

Black Eyed Peas

$3.75

French Fries

$3.75

Mashed Potato

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.75

Mac N Cheese

$3.75

Zucchini

$3.75

Collard Greens

$3.75

Pickled Green Tomatoes

$3.75

Hushpuppy Side

$3.75

Beverages - ONLINE

Coke

$2.95Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Water

VIP

$2.95Out of stock

Milk

$2.95Out of stock

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.25

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.25

Desserts - ONLINE

Pecan Pie A la Mode

$5.25

Pecan Pie

$4.00

Lemon Pie

$5.25

Strawberry Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Caramel Cake

$5.50

Ice Cream

$1.75

Banana Cake

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.25

Whole Cake

$44.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied. Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

Location

306 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Directions

