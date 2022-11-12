Southern
Seafood
Soul Food
Soul Fish Cafe Midtown
825 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied. Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
Location
862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Four Way Restaurant - Soulsville (Memphis, TN)
No Reviews
998 Mississippi Blvd Memphis, TN 38126
View restaurant
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
4.5 • 101
185 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
4.0 • 915
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
More near Memphis