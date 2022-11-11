Seafood
Southern
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
607 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied. Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis, TN 38133
