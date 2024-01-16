Feather & Fin (Fried Chicken & Fish + 2 Sides)

Indulge in the ultimate Southern comfort with our Feather & Fin combo—a harmonious plate of crisply fried chicken and golden catfish that promises to satisfy your soul food cravings. Each piece of chicken is marinated in our signature blend of herbs and spices before being fried to a perfect, golden crisp, ensuring every bite is bursting with juicy flavor. Not to be outdone, the catfish fillets are coated in a seasoned cornmeal batter and fried until they are impeccably crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. To complement this delightful duo, choose two of our classic Southern sides. We highly recommend the creamy, dreamy macaroni and cheese, baked to a golden-brown finish with a crust that's both crispy and cheesy. Pair it with our collard greens, slow-cooked to a tender perfection and seasoned with smoked turkey. Treat yourself to our Feather & Fin Combo, a meal that's not just cooked, but crafted with passion and served with pride.