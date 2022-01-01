  • Home
  Waconia
  Soulful Smoothies - 44 west 1st st suite E
Soulful Smoothies 44 west 1st st suite E

No reviews yet

44 west 1st st suite E

Waconia, MN 55387

Order Again

Smoothies

Be Kind

$6.00+

Be Positive

$6.00+

Green Goddess

$6.00+

Be Inspirational

$6.00+

Be Happy

$6.00+

Be Courageous

$7.00+

Be Joyful

$7.00+

Be Dazzled

$7.00+

Be Yourself

$7.00+

Positive Vibes

$7.00+

Spread Joy

$7.00+

Empowerment

$7.00+

Be confident

$6.00+

Berry Good

$6.00+

Tropical vibes

$6.00+

Pumpkin pie

$7.00+

Carrot cake

$7.00+

Smoothie Bowls

Dream Big

$11.00

Joyful Journey

$12.00

On Top of the World

$12.00

Peaceful Harmony

$11.00

Powerful Acai

$12.00

Soulful Bliss

$11.00

Amazing Acai

$12.00

pink passion

$12.00

Green Machine

$12.00

Oatmeal cinnamon

$11.00

Berry good

$11.00

Tropical vibes

$11.00

Pumpkin

$12.00

Carrot

$12.00

Soulful Salads

Black Bean Salad

$6.00+

Caesar salad

$6.00+

Avocado ranch salad

$6.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$6.00+

Veggie salad

$6.00+

Ancient grain salad

$6.00+

Power up salad

$6.00+

Texmex lettuce

$6.00+

Strawberry bliss

$6.00+

Soulful Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Black Bean wrap

$11.00

Meditteranean Wrap

$11.00

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Avocado Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Ancient grains wrap

$11.00

Power up wrap

$11.00

Texmex wrap

$11.00

Bars

Orgain Kids

$1.29

Grain Free Granola

$1.39

Organic Protein

$2.49

Jones Coconut

$2.99

Jones Banana

$2.99

Jones Chocolate

$2.99

R bar Coconut

$2.99

R bar Chocolate

$2.99

R bar acai

$2.99

R bar matcha

$2.99

Protein pucks

$2.99

Dream fuel

$3.49

Chips

Siete Queso

$4.19

Siete Chili

$4.19

Mozaic BBQ

$1.49

Mozaic Salsa

$1.49

Siete nacho

$4.19

Nuts

Raw Almonds

$1.49

Raw Cashews

$1.49

Crackers

Eat-Fiery Lime

$5.49

Eat-cheese less

$5.49

Water

Fiji water

$1.50

Collagen Water

$2.99

Tea

Bai Rio Raspberry

$1.99

Bai Socorro Sweet

$1.99

Bai Tanzania Lemon

$1.99

Juice box

Berry lemonade

$1.00

Punch

$1.00

Grape

$1.00

detox tea

Cinnamon

$3.50

Ginger

$3.50

Matcha latte

Matcha latte

$3.50

Cacao

Cacao

$3.50

Gift card

Gift card-10.00

$10.00

Gift card-5.00

$5.00

Chicken

Chicken

$3.50

Half salad chicken

$2.00

Misc charge

Misc charge 1.00

$1.00

Misc charge .25

$0.25

Misc charge .10

$0.10

Misc charge .5

$0.05

Misc charge .1

$0.01

Misc charge 5.00

$5.00

Misc charge 10.00

$10.00

Chorizo

Add chorizo

$3.00

Merchandise

Lippyclips

$8.00

BeeOch lip balm

$5.00

ZenGo bracelet

$18.00

ZenGo necklace

$18.00

Rings

$11.00

Earrings

$20.00

For the body roller set

$22.00

Starter essential oil kit

$22.00

Renew & energize

$22.00

Lavender

$8.50

Hand cream

$11.00

Hats

$10.00

Coffee cups

$8.00

Soulful insulated 17oz bottle

$25.00

Soulful tumbler with straw 16oz

$20.00

Stickers

$3.00

Bath salts

$20.00

Journal

$20.00

Candles

$25.00

Amazonite earrings

$30.00

Soaps

$8.00

Immunity oil

$16.00

Magnesium spray

$10.00

I love my teatonic teas

Teatonic

$4.00

Wellness shots

Wellness shots

$3.50

Firebird energy shot

Firebird

$2.99

Kids

Pb & jam wrap

$5.00

Mac n cheese

$4.00
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, wraps, and snacks. Quick healthy food alternative to fast food. We offer organic, clean, and locally sourced foods.

44 west 1st st suite E, Waconia, MN 55387

Directions

Soulful Smoothies image
Soulful Smoothies image
Soulful Smoothies image

