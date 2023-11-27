Soulshine Pizza- Gluckstadt Gluckstadt
154 Calhoun Station Parkway, Suites A&B
Madison, MS 39110
The Menu
Apps
- Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks 8"$6.00
Parmesan pizza crust topped with mozzarella & provolone, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
- Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks 12"$10.00
Parmesan pizza crust topped with mozzarella & provolone, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
- Wings (6)$13.00
Your choice of Jamaican jerk, traditional hot, BBQ, honey siracha, or garlic Parmesan wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Wings (12)$24.00
Your choice of Jamaican jerk, traditional hot, BBQ, honey siracha, or garlic Parmesan wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Crawfish Bread$12.00
French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
- Tamales$13.00
Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of add-ons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.
- Hummus$10.00
Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.
- Meatball Appetizer$10.00
A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.
- Jerk Chicken Nachos$12.00
Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
- BBQ Pork Nachos$12.00
Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream
Soup & Salad
- Caesar (Side)$6.00
Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
- Chef (Side)$8.00
Arcadian mix, tomato, smoked bacon, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, and Swiss cheese.
- Greek (Side)$6.00
Romaine, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.
- House (Side)$6.00
Arcadian mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and smoked bacon.
- Roasted Chicken (Side)$10.00
Spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, tomato, smoked bacon, pepperoncini, fresh avocado, goat cheese, and croutons.
- Caesar (Whole)$10.00
Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
- Chef (Whole)$12.00
Arcadian mix, tomato, smoked bacon, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, and swiss cheese.
- Greek (Whole)$11.00
Romaine, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.
- House (Whole)$9.00
Arcadian mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and smoked bacon.
- Roasted Chicken (Whole)$14.00
Spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, tomato, smoked bacon, pepperoncini, fresh avocado, goat cheese, and croutons.
- Cream of Crawfish (Cup)$6.00
A creamy delight loaded with crawfish tails and veggies. Careful, this stuff is addictive.
- Cream of Crawfish (Bowl)$9.00
A creamy delight loaded with crawfish tails and veggies. Careful, this stuff is addictive.
- Chili (Cup)$5.00
A slow-cooked favorite with beef and beans. Add onion, cheddar, or jalapeños.
- Chili (Bowl)$7.00
Pizza, Calzone, and Flatbread
- 5 Cheese (Small)$11.00
Parmesan, mozzarella, feta, ricotta, and goat cheese
- Alfredo (Small)$11.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
- Boss Hawg (Small)$11.00
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
- Carnivore (Small)$13.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
- CCR (Small)$13.00
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
- Kitchen Sink (Small)$13.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
- Mississippian (Small)$13.00
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
- Tomato Basil (Small)$10.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
- Wild Bill (Small)$10.00
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
- Hit Single (Small)$10.00
- CYO (Small)$12.00
- 5 Cheese (Medium)$15.00
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
- Alfredo (Medium)$16.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
- Boss Hawg (Medium)$16.00
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
- Carnivore (Medium)$18.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
- CCR (Medium)$18.00
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
- Kitchen Sink (Medium)$18.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
- Mississippian (Medium)$18.00
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
- Tomato Basil (Medium)$16.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
- Wild Bill (Medium)$15.00
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
- Hit Single (Medium)$14.00
- CYO (Medium)$18.00
- Signature half & half (Medium)
- 5 Cheese (Large)$25.00
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
- Alfredo (Large)$26.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
- Boss Hawg (Large)$25.00
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
- Carnivore (Large)$28.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
- CCR (Large)$28.00
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
- Kitchen Sink (Large)$28.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
- Mississippian (Large)$28.00
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
- Tomato Basil (Large)$22.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
- Wild Bill (Large)$24.00
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
- Hit Single (Large)$18.00
- CYO (Large)$27.00
- Signature half & half (Large)
- The Emily Flatbread$14.95
- Honey Siracha Flatbread$14.95
- CYO Flatbread$16.00
Sandwiches & Entrees
- Muffaletta (Whole)$25.00
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.
- Muffaletta (Half)$16.00
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.
- Muffaletta (Quarter)$12.00
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.
- Italian$12.00
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.
- Roasted Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.
- Country Club$12.00
Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.
- French Dip$12.00
Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs (Entree)$18.00
A homemade blend of beef, pork, & veal topped with marinara, and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan. Served over pasta with garlic bread.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs (Bowl)$11.00
A homemade blend of beef, pork, & veal topped with marinara, and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan. Served over pasta with garlic bread.
- Red Beans & Rice (Entree)$12.00
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
- Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)$8.00
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
- Red Beans & Rice (Cup)$6.00
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
Kids
- Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Comes with 6 nuggets and your choice of fruit or tater tots. Served with a Kid's drink.
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac & Cheese with your choice of fruit or tater tots. Served with a Kid's drink.
- Spaghetti & Meatball (Kids)$8.00
Kid's spaghetti with 1 meatball, served with garlic bread. Also served with a Kid's drink.
- Kids Pizza$8.00
DRINK MENU
Beverages
- Water
- 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$3.00
- Abita Root Beer$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Kids Drink$1.50
- Mtn Dew$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Starry$3.00
- Sunkist$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- 20oz Aquafina$1.99
- 20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$1.99
- 20oz Mtn. Dew$1.99
- 20oz Diet Mtn. Dew$1.99
- 20oz Pepsi$1.99
- 20oz Diet Pepsi$1.99
- 20oz Dr.Pepper$1.99
- 20oz Gatorade$1.99
- Gallon Unsweet Tea$5.00
- Gallon Sweet Tea$5.00
- Gallon Lemonade$5.00
- 2L Pepsi$2.99
- Dr. Pepper Pitcher$4.00
- Pepsi Pitcher$4.00
- Starry Pitcher$4.00
- Lemonade Pitcher$5.50
- Strawberry Lemonade Pitcher$5.50
- Sunkist Pitcher$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Grape Fanta 20oz$1.99
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
