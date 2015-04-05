Soulshine Pizza - Flowood

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Crawfish Bread

$12.00

French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.

BBQ Pork Nachos

$12.00

Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream

Meatball Appetizer

$12.00

A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Tamales

$13.00

Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of addons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.

Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00+

Wings

$13.00+

Salads

House Salad

$9.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Chef Salad

$12.00+

Roasted Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Soups

Cream of Crawfish

$9.00+

Chili

$7.00+

Entrees & Sandwiches

Spaghetti & Meatball

$11.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00+

Italian

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.

Country Club

$12.00

Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.

French Dip

$12.00

Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.

Muffaletta

$12.00+

Pizzas

Hit Single

$10.00+

CYO

$12.00+

Alfredo Pizza

$11.00+

Boss Hawg

$11.00+

Carnivore

$13.00+

CCR

$13.00+

Kitchen Sink

$13.00+

Mississippian Pizza

$13.00+

Wild Bill

$10.00+

Tomato Basil

$10.00+

5 Cheese

$11.00+

CYO 1/2 & 1/2

$13.00+

Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$13.00+

The Emily (Flatbread)

$14.95

Honey Siracha (Flatbread)

$14.95

Sides

Side Of Balsamic

$0.75

Side Of Caesar

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Comeback

$0.75

Side Of Feta Vin

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Italian

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Alfredo

$0.75

Side Of BBQ

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.75

Side Of Honey Siracha

$0.75

Small Marinara

$0.75

Large Marinara

$3.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Pesto

$0.75

Side Of Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Pepperoncini

$0.50

Side Of Flour Chips

$1.50

Kid Fruit Cup

$1.50

Side Of Olive Salad

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Regular

$1.75

Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Jalap.

$1.75

Pita Bread

$1.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

2 Cookies

$1.50

Toppings

$1.50

Tater Tots

$2.95

Sandwich Tots

$1.50

Toppings side

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatball (Kids)

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Rasberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

Specials

Game Day Special

$18.00

LS Pizza

$18.00

LS Side + Drink

$18.00

Catering

Caesar CTR

$39.00

House CTR

$35.00

Greek CTR

$45.00

Chef CTR

$45.00

Catering Pizza (10 or Less)

$17.00

Catering Pizza (11 or More)

$10.00

Catering Pizza (20 or More)

$9.00

Catering Pizza (40 or More)

$8.00

Catering Pizza (60 or More)

$7.00

Hummus CTR

$50.00

Soup Quart CTR

$35.00

Red Beans and Rice CTR

$55.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs CTR

$89.00

Bread Pudding CTR

$29.00

Brownie CTR

$23.00

Doz. Cookies CTR

$8.95

Beverages

Water

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

20oz Aquafina

$1.99

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20oz Mtn. Dew

$1.99

20oz Diet Mtn. Dew

$1.99

20oz Voodoo Mtn Dew

$1.99

20oz Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Dr.Pepper

$1.99

20oz Frost Gatorade

$1.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L Mtn Dew

$2.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$7.00+Out of stock

Ketel One

$8.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Smirnoff Carmel

$6.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00+

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Malibu

$7.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Jose Especial

$7.00+

Patron

$10.00+

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Jose Especial

$13.00

DBL Patron

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Crown Royale

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

SoCo

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Screwball

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Dewar's

$7.00+

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Dewar's

$13.00

Kahlua

Frangelica

$7.00Out of stock

Goldshlager

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Melon Liquor

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

DBL Frangelica

$13.00

DBL Goldshlager

$9.00

DBL Rumpleminz

$9.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

DBL Rum Chata

$9.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Melon Liquor

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

Cocktails

Dirty Hippie

$10.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Janis Joplin

$10.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Holy Water

$10.00

4/20

$10.00

Sweet Melissa

$10.00

Warren Haynes Punch

$10.00

Buttery Nip

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$6.50

Backroads Slipper

$5.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blue Kamikaze

$6.00

Cape Codder

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Darkside Coffee

$10.00

Delta Blues

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Caribbean Tea

$8.50

Long Island Tea

$8.50

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.50

Italian Marg

$8.50

Martini

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julip

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

PBC Shot

$5.00

Rosey Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Skinny Rasp Rita

$5.00

Soulshine Moonshine

$6.50

Southern Soul

$5.00

Titos Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Trash Can

$12.00

Vodka Collins

$5.00

Walk Me Down

$10.00

Wedding Cake Martini

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Beer

Abita French Toast

$8.00

Andygator

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Buenaviza Salt lime

$6.00

Canebreak

$6.00

Cherry Sour

$8.50

Dr. Juice

$5.50

Fertile Ground Pilsner

$6.00

Ghost in the Machine

$8.25

Holiday Now

$8.25

KC Prost!

$6.00

Kona

$6.50

Miller Lite Draft

$2.00Out of stock

Peroni

$5.00

Space Bird Doughnut

$8.00

Ultra Draft

$2.25

US Holy Roller

$5.50

Yuengling Draft

$2.50

Mango Cart

$5.50

Frosty Mug

Abita Amber

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Bud light

$1.50

Coors Light

$1.50

Budweiser

$1.50

Corona Extra

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$3.00

Dos XX

$2.00

High Noon

$4.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$1.50

PBR

$1.37Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$3.00

Ultra Bottle

$1.50

Yuengling Bottle

$2.00

Yuengling Flight

$1.50

Miller Pitcher

$14.00

Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$19.00

Bucket of Coors

$15.00

Bucket of Miller

$15.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$15.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Pinot Noir

$6.50

Dark Horse Cab.

$8.50

Acrobat Pinot Grigio

$9.50

Andre Champagne

$6.50

House Chardonnay

$6.50Out of stock

House Moscato

$3.25

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House Reisling

$6.50Out of stock

KJ Chardonnay

$10.00

White Zif

$6.50

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Flowood Drive, Flowood, MS 39232

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

