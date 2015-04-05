Soulshine Pizza - Flowood
No reviews yet
Flowood Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Crawfish Bread
French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
Jerk Chicken Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
BBQ Pork Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream
Meatball Appetizer
A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.
Chips & Salsa
Tamales
Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of addons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.
Hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.
Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks
Wings
Salads
Entrees & Sandwiches
Spaghetti & Meatball
Red Beans & Rice
Italian
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.
Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.
Country Club
Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.
French Dip
Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.
Muffaletta
Pizzas
Sides
Side Of Balsamic
Side Of Caesar
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side Of Comeback
Side Of Feta Vin
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side Of Italian
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Alfredo
Side Of BBQ
Side Of Buffalo
Side Of Honey Siracha
Small Marinara
Large Marinara
Side Of Mayo
Side Of Pesto
Side Of Salsa
Side Of Sour Cream
Side Of Pepperoncini
Side Of Flour Chips
Kid Fruit Cup
Side Of Olive Salad
Miss Vickie's Regular
Miss Vickie's BBQ
Miss Vickie's Jalap.
Pita Bread
Ice Cream
Garlic Bread
2 Cookies
Toppings
Tater Tots
Sandwich Tots
Toppings side
Side Au Jus
Catering
Caesar CTR
House CTR
Greek CTR
Chef CTR
Catering Pizza (10 or Less)
Catering Pizza (11 or More)
Catering Pizza (20 or More)
Catering Pizza (40 or More)
Catering Pizza (60 or More)
Hummus CTR
Soup Quart CTR
Red Beans and Rice CTR
Spaghetti and Meatballs CTR
Bread Pudding CTR
Brownie CTR
Doz. Cookies CTR
Beverages
Water
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Abita Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Kids Drink
Mtn Dew
Pepsi
Red Bull
Sierra Mist
Sunkist
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
20oz Aquafina
20oz Diet Dr. Pepper
20oz Mtn. Dew
20oz Diet Mtn. Dew
20oz Voodoo Mtn Dew
20oz Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Dr.Pepper
20oz Frost Gatorade
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Lemonade
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Mtn Dew
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ketel One
Titos
Smirnoff Carmel
Smirnoff Vanilla
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Well Vodka
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
Jose Especial
Patron
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Jose Especial
DBL Patron
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Crown Royale
Crown Apple
Seagrams 7
Jameson
SoCo
Knob Creek
Fireball
Screwball
Makers Mark
DBL Well Whiskey
Well Scotch
Johnny Walker Black
Dewar's
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Dewar's
Kahlua
Frangelica
Goldshlager
Rumpleminz
Butterscotch Schnapps
Bailey's
Rum Chata
Peach Schnapps
Amaretto
Melon Liquor
Jagermeister
DBL Frangelica
DBL Goldshlager
DBL Rumpleminz
DBL Butterscotch Schnapps
DBL Bailey's
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Amaretto
DBL Melon Liquor
DBL Jagermeister
Cocktails
Dirty Hippie
Grateful Dead
Janis Joplin
Purple Rain
Rum Runner
French 75
Green Tea Drink
Holy Water
4/20
Sweet Melissa
Warren Haynes Punch
Buttery Nip
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Backroads Slipper
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Kamikaze
Cape Codder
Cosmo
Irish Coffee
Darkside Coffee
Delta Blues
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Martini
Caribbean Tea
Long Island Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Italian Marg
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julip
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
PBC Shot
Rosey Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Skinny Rasp Rita
Soulshine Moonshine
Southern Soul
Titos Arnold Palmer
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Margarita
Trash Can
Vodka Collins
Walk Me Down
Wedding Cake Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Beer
Abita French Toast
Andygator
Blue Moon
Buenaviza Salt lime
Canebreak
Cherry Sour
Dr. Juice
Fertile Ground Pilsner
Ghost in the Machine
Holiday Now
KC Prost!
Kona
Miller Lite Draft
Peroni
Space Bird Doughnut
Ultra Draft
US Holy Roller
Yuengling Draft
Mango Cart
Frosty Mug
Abita Amber
Angry Orchard
Bud light
Coors Light
Budweiser
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dos XX
High Noon
Miller Lite Bottle
PBR
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Ultra Bottle
Yuengling Bottle
Yuengling Flight
Miller Pitcher
Ultra Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Bucket of Coors
Bucket of Miller
Bucket of Bud Light
Wine
Apps
Crawfish Bread
French bread topped with Alfredo sauce, crawfish tails, & mozzarella, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
Tamales
Homemade beef hot tamales served in the corn husk, or unwrapped and topped with your choice of addons: chili, jalapeno, cheddar, or crawfish sauce.
Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks 12
Parmesan pizza crust topped with mozzarella & provolone, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
Cheese & Garlic Breadsticks 8
Parmesan pizza crust topped with mozzarella & provolone, with a side of marinara for dippin'.
BBQ Pork Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar, pepper jack, green onion, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of sour cream
Jerk Chicken Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with jerk chicken, green onion, & jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, Kalamata Olives, and fresh veggies.
Meatball Appetizer
A homemade blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with marinara, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with garlic bread.
Wings (6)
Your choice of Jamaican jerk, traditional hot, BBQ honey siracha, or garlic Parmesan wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Wings (12)
Your choice of Jamaican jerk, traditional hot, BBQ honey siracha, or garlic Parmesan wings served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Soup & Salad
Cream of Crawfish (Cup)
A creamy delight loaded with crawfish tails and veggies. Careful, this stuff is addictive.
Cream of Crawfish (Bowl)
A creamy delight loaded with crawfish tails and veggies. Careful, this stuff is addictive.
Chili (Cup)
A slow-cooked favorite with beef and beans. Add onion, cheddar, or jalapeños.
Chili (Bowl)
House (Side)
Arcadian mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and smoked bacon.
House (Whole)
Arcadian mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and smoked bacon.
Caesar (Side)
Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Caesar (Whole)
Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Greek (Side)
Romaine, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.
Greek (Whole)
Romaine, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.
Chef (Side)
Arcadian mix, tomato, smoked bacon, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, and Swiss cheese.
Chef (Whole)
Arcadian mix, tomato, smoked bacon, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar, and swiss cheese.
Roasted Chicken (Side)
Spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, tomato, smoked bacon, pepperoncini, fresh avocado, goat cheese, and croutons.
Roasted Chicken (Whole)
Spinach, roasted chicken, cucumber, tomato, smoked bacon, pepperoncini, fresh avocado, goat cheese, and croutons.
Sandwiches & Entrees
Muffaletta (Whole)
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.
Muffaletta (Half)
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.
Muffaletta (Quarter)
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella, and salami with olive dressing and mozzarella.
Italian
Fresh sliced ham, mortadella and salami with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, pepperoncini, shaved onion, lettuce, creamy Dijon, and Italian dressing.
Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Sliced roasted chicken topped with ranch, avocado, tomato, and Swiss cheese.
Country Club
Fresh sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and mayo.
French Dip
Fresh sliced Angus roast beef and Swiss with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for dippin'. Add sauteed onions.
Spaghetti & Meatballs (Entree)
A homemade blend of beef, pork, & veal topped with marinara, and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan. Served over pasta with garlic bread.
Spaghetti & Meatballs (Bowl)
A homemade blend of beef, pork, & veal topped with marinara, and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan. Served over pasta with garlic bread.
Red Beans & Rice (Entree)
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
Red Beans & Rice (Cup)
With smoked sausage. So good you could eat 'em with one foot in the fire. Garlic bread comes with bowl and entree.
Pizza & Calzone
Alfredo (Small)
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
Alfredo (Medium)
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
Alfredo (Large)
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, Parmesan
Kitchen Sink (Small)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
Kitchen Sink (Medium)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
Kitchen Sink (Large)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
Mississippian (Small)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
Mississippian (Medium)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
Mississippian (Large)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and pepper jack
Wild Bill (Small)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
Wild Bill (Medium)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
Wild Bill (Large)
Pulled chicken, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce.
CCR (Small)
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
CCR (Medium)
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
CCR (Large)
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, chopped tomato, and cheddar cheese
Carnivore (Small)
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
Carnivore (Medium)
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
Carnivore (Large)
Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
Boss Hawg (Small)
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
Boss Hawg (Medium)
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
Boss Hawg (Large)
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
5 Cheese (Small)
Parmesan, mozzarella, feta, ricotta, and goat cheese
5 Cheese (Medium)
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
5 Cheese (Large)
Pulled pork, pineapple, onion, and pepper jack
Tomato Basil (Small)
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
Tomato Basil (Medium)
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
Tomato Basil (Large)
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, fresh basil
Hit Single (Small)
Hit Single (Medium)
Hit Single (Large)
CYO (Small)
CYO (Medium)
CYO (Large)
Sides
Side Of Balsamic
Side Of Caesar
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side Of Comeback
Side Of Feta Vin
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side Of Italian
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Alfredo
Side Of BBQ
Side Of Buffalo
Side Of Honey Siracha
Small Marinara
Large Marinara
Side Of Mayo
Side Of Pesto
Side Of Salsa
Side Of Sour Cream
Side Of Pepperoncini
Side Of Flour Chips
Kid Fruit Cup
Side Of Olive Salad
Miss Vickie's Regular
Miss Vickie's BBQ
Miss Vickie's Jalap.
Pita Bread
Ice Cream
Garlic Bread
2 Cookies
Toppings
Tater Tots
Sandwich Tots
Toppings side
Side Au Jus
Beverages
Water
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Abita Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Kids Drink
Mtn Dew
Pepsi
Red Bull
Sierra Mist
Sunkist
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
20oz Aquafina
20oz Diet Dr. Pepper
20oz Mtn. Dew
20oz Diet Mtn. Dew
20oz Voodoo Mtn Dew
20oz Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Dr.Pepper
20oz Frost Gatorade
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Lemonade
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Mtn Dew
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Flowood Drive, Flowood, MS 39232