Soul Street Little Italy
819 E Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21202
FAMILY COMBOS
- THE MEATS
Half Chicken, half rack of Ribs, half pound of brisket, baked beans, served with family size sides of potato salad, and 4 pieces of corn bread$65.00
- THE SEAFOOD
Half pound each of catfish, fried shrimp and blackened salmon served with family size sides of yellow rice, broccoli, fries, and 4 slices of cornbread.$70.00
DAILY MEAL DEALS
- Chicken 'n Mondays
Whole chicken, 2 regular family sides and 4 corn bread$62.00
- Bare Bones Tuesdays
8 party wings, 1 slab of ribs, 2 regular family sides and 4 corn bread$76.00
- Must Have Wednesdays
Brussel sprouts with bacon, 4 pieces of salmon, 2 regular family sides and 4 corn bread$78.00
- Fry That Fish Thursdays
4 catfish, 5 fried shrimp, fries, 2 regular family sides and 4 corn bread$70.00
SALADS
- BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled or fried chicken breast tossed with house bbq sauce and served over a bed of romaine and spring mix and garnished with grape tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheese, cajun onion straws, and BBQ ranch$18.00
- BLACK & BLUE SALMON SALAD
Blackened salmon filet, crumbled blue cheese, arugula, grape tomatoes, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette$20.00
- JERK BBQ SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp skewer basted with jerk bbq sauce over spring mix and romaine blend with black beans, green onion, grape tomatoes, yellow rice, grilled corn, and mango vinaigrette$23.00
- WATERMELON & ARUGULA SALAD (Seasonal)
Watermelon, arugula, feta cheese, red onion, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette$14.00
- Caesar
Romaine, parmesan and romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing$8.00
- GARDEN SALAD
Spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, croutons, hard boiled egg and choice of dressing$7.00
SANDWICHES COMBOS
- JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH
Jerk marinated and grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, jerk mayo, mango chutney and cajun onion straws on toasted brioche, Texas toast$14.00
- BLACKENED SALMON BLT
Blackened salmon filet, arugula, tomatoes, and candy bacon with remoulade on toasted brioche Texas toast$16.00
- CRISPY CATFISH SANDWICH
Fried catfish filet, lettuce, tomato and remoulade on toasted brioche Texas toast$14.00
- BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGER BLT
House breaded chicken tenders, sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, candy bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted brioche Texas toast$16.00
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
Smoked brisket burnt ends, aged sharp cheddar, cajun onion straws on butter soaked toasted brioche Texas toast.$16.00
- STEAK BURGER
Grilled 8oz steak blend burger served just how you like it!$13.00
- BEYOND BURGER
Grilled beyond burger$16.00
ENTRÉES
- SMOKED HALF CHICKEN
All-natural air chilled locally sourced chicken, brined, rubbed and smoked to perfection$13.00
- ST. LOUIS SMOKED RIBS
Full or half slab rubbed and smoked to tender goodness$15.00
- BEEF BRISKET
House rubbed and slow smoked beef brisket$7.00
- TURKEY WINGS
Lemon pepper seasoned and slow poached then fried to crispy perfection$14.00
- CRABCAKE
All the lumps 4oz crab cake(s). Prices subject to market fluctuation.$30.00
- GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS
Colossal shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection$7.00
- CATFISH
2 pieces, fried or blackened, you just can’t go wrong$14.00
- SALMON
Pan seared, blackened or house special maple mustard BBQ salmon$15.00
SIDES
- MACARONI & CHEESE
4 cheese skillet baked macaroni and cheese$8.00
- SWEET POTATOES
Candied sweet potatoes with a spice glaze with brule marshmallow fluff$8.00
- COLLARD GREENS
Smoked turkey slow stewed collard greens$8.00
- ROASTED BROCCOLI
Oven roasted broccoli with lemon garlic butter$6.00
- YELLOW RICE
Yellow rice pilaf$6.00
- POTATO SALAD
Deviled egg potato salad$6.00
- COLESLAW
Zesty shredded cabbage slaw$5.00
- VEGETARIAN BAKED BEANS
Slow baked sweet and savory navy beans with brown sugar and molasses. Try them dirty with our smoky brunt ends!$6.00
- SEASONED FRIES$6.00
- CORNBREAD
2 pieces corn bread with lavender honey butter$6.00
- BRIOCHE TEXAS TOAST
1 slice of butter soaked toast brioche bread$2.00
DESSERTS
- SINFULLY CHOCOLATE CAKE
Chocolate layer cake with chocolate ice cream and white and dark chocolate drizzle$9.00
- FRENCH TOAST PEACH COBBLER
Crème brulee batter soaked brioche Texas toast, cobbler crumble, bourbon glazed peaches, vanilla bean ice cream, and salted caramel drizzle$10.00
- CRÈME BRULEE STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
Strawberry sauce over a thick slice of crème brulee cheesecake$9.00
- LEMON SQUARES
Juicy citrusy lemon square$4.00
- BROWNIE SUNDAE
Chocolate chunk brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, banana butter, salted caramel, white and dark chocolate drizzle with whipped cream$8.00
- REALLY BIG EVERYTHING COOKIE SANDWICH
Pretzel bits, chocolate and peanut butter chips, pecans, and potato chip cookies sandwiched around the ice cream of your choosing.$9.00
- SALTED VANILLA CRUNCH CAKE
Butterfly light vanilla cake with waves of salted caramel and a creamy custard layer.$8.00
- CARROT CAKE
Moist carrot carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapples. Fined with smooth cream cheese icing and drizzled with white chocolates ganache.$8.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
International Soul Food.
819 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202