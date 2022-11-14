Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Sound Bites Eatery

1425 Sumter Street

Columbia, SC 29201

CLASSIC BOX LUNCH

TURKEY

$14.00

HAM

$14.00

ROASTBEEF

$14.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

VEGGIE SPECIAL WRAP

$14.00

YOU DRIVE ME CAPRESE

$12.95

TWERKEY TURKEY

$12.95

R&B

$12.95

I WILL ALWAYS PROSCIUTO

$12.95

RC RAP

$12.95

BLT

$12.95

SPECIALTY BOXED LUNCH

SPECIALTY

$16.00

BEVERAGES

SWEET TEA GALLON

$7.00

UNSWEET TEA GALLON

$7.00

LEMONADE GALLON

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD BALLAD

$11.00

LETTUCE

DIP IT REAL GOOD

$12.00
FIG PIG

FIG PIG

$12.00

PROSCIUTTO, FONTINA, FIG JAM, GRILLED ON CIABATTA WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

GOAT AVOCADO TOAST

GOAT AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

FRESH AVOCADO, HERBED GOAT CHEESE, SWEETIE PEPPERS, MICRO GREENS, CHOPPED PISTACHIOS, OLIVE OIL ON MULTI-GRAIN TOAST WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

GREEK GRANOLA

$8.00
GRILLED POBLANO CHEESE

GRILLED POBLANO CHEESE

$10.00

OUR TWIST ON THE SOUTHERN CLASSIC PIMENTO CHEESE BUT BETTER! EXTRA SHARP WHITE CHEDDAR, MIXED WITH ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS GRILLED ON BRIOCHE BREAD WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

I WILL ALWAYS PROSCIUTTO

$13.00

PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED RED PEPPER SPREAD, ARUGULA, ON FRENCH BAGUETTE

MEAT MASTER

$13.00

PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MORTADELLA, PROVOLONE, , MICRO GREENS, BLACK OLIVES, OLIVE OIL AND BALSAMIC VINEGAR ON FRENCH BAGUETTE WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

NOTORIOUS BLT

$11.25

POP N LOX

$13.00

SMOKED SALMON, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, LEMON CAPER CREAM CHEESE, RED ONION, TOMATO, MICRO GREENS ON GRILLED CIABATTA BREAD WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

R&B SOUNDWICH

$12.00

PROVOLONE, PICKLED RED ONION, HORSERADISH SAUCE, ARUGULA

ROASTED CHICKEN RAP

$12.00

FAN FAVORITE! HOUSE ROASTED AND PULLED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FETA CHEESE, AVOCADO, AND CILANTRO AIOLI GRILLED ON A MULTI-GRAIN WRAP WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

STOP! HAMMY TIME.

$12.00

SLICED HAM, WITH PARRANO CHEESE, ROSEMARY DIJONAISE, SWEET RED PEPPER SPREAD GRILLED ON CIABATTA BREAD WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

THATS BOLOGNA

THATS BOLOGNA

$11.00

SEARED MORTADELLA (BOLOGNA) WITH PROVOLINE, PICKLED RED ONION, AND ROSEMARY DIJONAISE, GRILLED ON BRIOCHE BREAD WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

THE TWERKEY TURKEY

THE TWERKEY TURKEY

$12.50

SLICED TURKEY, CRISPY PANCETTA (ITALIAN BACON) , PROVOLONE, AVOCADO, MICRO GREENS, MARINATED TOMATOES WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

TUNA IT UP

TUNA IT UP

$11.00

ALL ALBACORE TUNA SALAD WITH ITALIAN SEASONINGS, ARUGULA, MARINATED TOMATOES, SERVED ON SLICED MULTIGRAIN WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

VEGAN RAP

VEGAN RAP

$12.00

HOMEMADE BLACKBEAN "MEAT" GRILLED WITH HUMMUS, MICRO GREENS, ROASTED RED PEPPER SPREAD, AVOCADO, AND ROSEMARY DIJON, SERVED ON VEGAN WRAP WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

VIOLET'S FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

YOU DRIVE ME CAPRESE

$12.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO SALAD, FRESH BASIL, EVOO, S&P ON FRENCH BAGUETTE WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

BANGIN BEEF

BANGIN BEEF

$12.00

MIXED GREENS, SLICED ROAST BEEF, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, MARINATED TOMATOES, PICKLED RED ONION, SWEET PEPADEW PEPPERS AND LEMON PEPPER RANCH

CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.00

CREATIVE GREENS

$10.00

GREEN HOUSE EFFECT

$11.00

MIXED GREENS, AVOCADO, CHOPPED PISTACHIOS, ROASTED PEARS AND SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

MIGHTY MEDI

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, CUCUMBERS, MARINATEDD TOMATOES, HEARTS OF PALM, GARBANZO SALAD , AND SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

SLAMMIN SALMON

SLAMMIN SALMON

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON, AVOCADO, ALMONDS, PICKLED RED ONION, CAPERS, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

HUMMUS AMONG US

HUMMUS AMONG US

$12.00

BOPPIN' BERRY

$11.00

EVIAN WATER

$3.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

AHA SPARK

$2.00

HOUSE WATER

SMART WATER

$3.00

PERRIER BOTTLE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

TEA GALLON

$7.00

COKE

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SANPELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$3.00

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Create your own salads and Tasty sandwiches made from with the most local ingredients available!

