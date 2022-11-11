Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soup Korner 1803 N. Main St

102 Reviews

$

1803 N Main St

West Bend, WI 53090

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch
Build your own Salad
Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN

Desserts/Goodies

Caramel Apple in a Bowl

Caramel Apple in a Bowl

$3.25

Granny Smith Apple cut up in a bowl topped with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, peanuts, mini chocolate chips and sprinkles!!

Udis Gluten Free single Chocolate Chip Cookie

Udis Gluten Free single Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Full of taste. Free of gluten. Soy & nut free. Contains milk and egg.

Brownie-GF

Brownie-GF

$3.85
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Soft and chewy, made with real butter and premium Belgian Callebaut chocolate chunks

Gourmet White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

Gourmet White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.75

Soft, and chewy! Made with real butter, premium white chocolate and succulent macadamia nuts highlight these cookies.

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cookie

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Studded with mini peanut butter cups, honey-roasted peanuts and bits of dark chocolate.

Gourmet Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Gourmet Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Premium semi-sweet and milk chocolate chunks in a chocolate base,

Gourmet Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, with Walnuts

Gourmet Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, with Walnuts

$3.75

Made with hearty oats, plump raisins and tender walnuts.

Giant Chocolate dipped marshmallow w/sprinkles

Giant Chocolate dipped marshmallow w/sprinkles

$2.50
Minion Giant Marshmallow

Minion Giant Marshmallow

$3.00
Udis GF Sinlge Snicker Doodle Cookie

Udis GF Sinlge Snicker Doodle Cookie

$2.75
Udis GF Blueberry Muffin

Udis GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.25
CupCake

CupCake

$2.75+Out of stock

White or chocolate cake with a creamy peanut butter frosting, topped with reeses peanut butter crumble and sprinkles on a few!!

Soups

Broccoli and Cheese-GF/VG

Broccoli and Cheese-GF/VG

$4.75+Out of stock

Now Gluten FREE!!! Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.

Butternut Squash Bisque-GF/VG

Butternut Squash Bisque-GF/VG

$4.75+Out of stock

The delicious, rich blend of butternut squash and select spices ensure that this butternut squash bisque will become a fast favorite for fall! Gluten free and vegetarian

Chili Mac n Cheese Soup!!

$4.75+

Soup Korners Classic Chili mixed with our white Cheddar Mac N Cheese!!

Classic Chili-GF/DF

Classic Chili-GF/DF

$4.75+
Corn Potato Chowder

Corn Potato Chowder

$4.75+

Loaded with corn and potatoes. Seasoned with garlic, onion, seasonings and cream.

Creamy Potato

Creamy Potato

$4.75+

This soup is made with large dices of potato with tender pieces of carrots, celery and onions combined with real cream for unmatched flavor. contains milk, soy and wheat.

French Onion

French Onion

$4.75+Out of stock

Onions swimming in beef base. This soup comes with cheese garlic croutons and Swiss CHEESE!!!

Grilled Cheese Soup

$4.75+

Tomato and cheddar topped with croutons.

Italian wedding-with mini meatballs

Italian wedding-with mini meatballs

$4.75+

Made with tiny pasta, mini meatballs, spinach, carrots, and Romano cheese in a rich chicken broth.

Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN

Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN

$4.75+

Our Mushroom Garlic soup from scratch, has a depth of flavor that’s healthy and so much better than canned soups, thanks to fresh ingredients and herbs. Mushrooms, garlic, onions, full fat coconut milk and other spices and herbs. VEGAN

Mushroom Tomato-GF

$4.75+

Our top secret mushroom garlic and tomato basil for the win!!

Pumpkin & Roasted Apple with Bacon

Pumpkin & Roasted Apple with Bacon

$4.75+Out of stock

This cream-based soup is made with pumpkins, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and a touch of bacon.

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.75+

Offering homemade flavor, this bisque combines sweet corn and tender shrimp with half-and-half, potatoes, onions and red pepper.

Smokehouse Cheesy Mushroom

$4.75+

Smoked bacon, cheese garlic and mushrooms!

Southwest Black Bean-VN/VG/DF/GF

$4.75+

This is a hearty blend of black beans, red, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, and jalapeno peppers that is simmered in a dark, full-bodied broth infused with cilantro, cumin, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice.

Tex Mex Chili-GF/DF

$4.75+

Ground beef, kidney beans, black beans, diced tomatoes, grilled onions, and jalapeno peppers, cilantro, cumin, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice.

Tomato Basil-GF/VG

Tomato Basil-GF/VG

$4.75+

Loaded with flavor, this is a smooth & creamy soup. With hints of garlic and spices. Topped with Basil, add garlic/cheese croutons and cheese for more flavor!

Turkey Noodle

Turkey Noodle

$4.75+

Turkey Noodle with vegetables, seasonings and garlic.

Bread Stick

bread stick

$0.75

Sandwiches

Beef & Blue

Beef & Blue

$9.25

Shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushroom & onion, blue cheese and Worcestershire ketchup. Featured on our marble rye bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Shredded chicken, bacon. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and creamy ranch sauce.

Classic Chicken Salad

Classic Chicken Salad

$9.00

shredded chicken mixed with mayo, celery and onion topped with lettuce.

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$9.00

chunk imitation crab mixed with mayo celery with lettuce, mozzarella/provolone cheese.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$8.75

Smashed eggs mixed with mayo, stone ground mustard, chives, pinch of dill and lettuce.

Mushroom Beef & Swiss

Mushroom Beef & Swiss

$9.00

Shredded beef, sauteed mushroom & onion, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese and brown gravy.

Ooey Gooey Cheese

Ooey Gooey Cheese

$8.00

Loaded with 2 of your favorite cheeses and garlic aioli.

Pastrami Slaw & Bacon

Pastrami Slaw & Bacon

$9.00

Pastrami, bacon, provolone/Mozzarella cheese, southern slaw and boom boom sauce.

Pizza Sammie

Pizza Sammie

$9.00

Loaded with pepperoni, Mozzarella, olives, mushroom and onion mix all toasted and topped with fresh tomato. We recommend the Croissant.

Sloppy Pig & BBQ

Sloppy Pig & BBQ

$9.25

Pulled pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce, sliced red onion and southern slaw.

Spicy Bayou

Spicy Bayou

$9.00

Toasted Crab Salad, Pepper Jack Cheese, pickles and boom boom sauce.

The Cuban

The Cuban

$9.00

Seasoned shredded pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and drizzle of honey.

The Italian

The Italian

$9.00

Salami, pepperoni, shredded ham, mozzarella/provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house seasoning, garlic aioli, and honey balsamic sauce. Shown on Gluten Free bun.

The Vegan

The Vegan

$8.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper rings, avocado and stone ground mustard. Featured on a whole wheat wrap.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.00

100% tuna, celery, onion and brown spicy mustard mixed together- topped with cheddar and toasted. Finished off with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Featured on an everything bun.

Turkey & Swiss

Turkey & Swiss

$9.00

Shredded turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$9.50

Loaded with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado.

Ultimate Club

Ultimate Club

$9.75

Shredded ham, shredded turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Mayo.

Salad

Salad Heritage Blend.
Build your own Salad

Build your own Salad

$7.00

Heritage salad blend.

Apple Cranberry Walnut

Apple Cranberry Walnut

$14.00

We highly recommend the Honey Dijon Mustard dressing with this beautiful salad!

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$18.75

Our Chef salad is loaded! 1/2 avocado, chicken, bacon, 2 eggs, Blu cheese, red onion and tomato. Choose your favorite dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Caesar blend cheese (Romano, Asiago, Parmesan ), and croutons. We recommend Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.75

Bacon, ham, turkey, 2 eggs, cheddar, Swiss and tomatoes. Pair with your favorite dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad is a mix of kalamata olives, pepperoncini, sliced red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and a dash of black pepper. We recommend the Greek dressing for this beautiful salad.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$15.25

Salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomatoes, banana pepper rings, sliced red onions, mozzarella cheese, croutons, pepperchini, and a dash of oregano. Pared with Italian Dressing.

Orange Pecan Cran Salad

Orange Pecan Cran Salad

$12.50

Orange Pecan Cran Salad is a mix of mandarin oranges, pecans, craisins, sesame dots, sliced red onions pared with Poppy seed Dressing.

Peach Blueberry Almond

Peach Blueberry Almond

$15.75

We recommend the Poppy Seed Dressing for this salad! Loaded with peaches, blueberries, almonds and pickled red onions.

Taco Style Salad

Taco Style Salad

$17.50

Shredded Beef, whole avocado, fire roasted corn, black olives, jalapenos, diced onion, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with tri-color tortilla strips! We recommend the Ancho Chipotle dressing for this salad!!

7 Layer Salad

7 Layer Salad

$9.25

This 7 layer salad comes as is with Lettuce, egg, peas, red onion, tomato, mayo, cheddar and bacon. This is a medium sized salad and comes as is. If you would like dressing- Go to "extras" tab to purchase Dressing of your choice.

BackYard BBQ Salad

Out of stock

Cold Water Infusion Teas

Blueberry citrus basil

Blueberry citrus basil

$3.50

Create your own botanical infused water with fresh picked blueberries, refreshing citrus, and a light basil finish. Ingredients: chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, apple pieces, cinnamon, natural blueberry and blood orange flavors with other natural flavors, blueberry fiber, basil leaves, orange peel.

Blackberry raspberry hibiscus

Blackberry raspberry hibiscus

$3.50

botanical infused water with sweet blackberries and raspberries delightfully blended with refreshing fruity hibiscus. Ingredients- chamomile, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, rose hips, sweet blackberry leaves, apple pieces, cinnamon, natural raspberry and blackberry flavors with other natural flavors, elderberries, raspberries.

Watermelon cucumber mint

Watermelon cucumber mint

$3.50

Botanical infused water with delicate watermelon, refreshing cucumber, and a hint of fresh mint. Ingredients chamomile, hibiscus, rooibos, licorice, cranberry fiber, peppermint, ashwagandha, natural Watermelon and Cucumber flavors with other natural flavors (contains <1% natural watermelon and cucumber juice from concentrate).

Strawberry lemon orange blossom

Strawberry lemon orange blossom

$3.50

Botanical infused water with a refreshing burst of juicy strawberry followed by tart lemon and the essence of orange blossom. Ingredients- hibiscus, chamomile, rooibos, licorice, natural strawberry and lemon flavors with other natural flavors, orange blossom, strawberry pieces, lemon peel

Cranberry lime honeysuckle

Cranberry lime honeysuckle

$3.50

Botanical infused water with tart cranberry, a splash of lime and a touch of sweet honeysuckle. Ingredients- hibiscus, chamomile, rosehips, natural cranberry and lime flavors with other natural flavors, rooibos, cranberry fiber, cranberry seeds, lime pieces

Peach Lemonade Acai

Peach Lemonade Acai

$3.50

Slightly tart lemon flavor and a hint of sweet peach. Chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, licorice root, natural peach and lemon flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), lemongrass, lemon peel, citric acid, peach pieces, acai juice granules. -Caffeine Free

Specialty & Coffee Drinks

Red-bull Fruit Creamosa

Red-bull Fruit Creamosa

$6.00

This Red-Bull drink is hand crafted with fruit puree of your choice and cream. Mixed together for a creamy boost of energy!!

Pink"alicious

Pink"alicious

$4.95

Fresh Strawberry puree, coconut milk and white grape juice mixed together and poured over ice. Topped with fresh strawberry slices. 16oz

Wild-berry Cran Refresher

Wild-berry Cran Refresher

$4.25

Fresh Wild-berry puree, cranberry juice and topped with a black berry. 16oz

Orange Mango Refresher

Orange Mango Refresher

$4.25

Fresh mango puree, orange juice and topped with orange slice. 16oz

Lemon Aid Refresher

Lemon Aid Refresher

$4.25

Classic lemon-aid with a refreshing taste. 16oz

Banana Refresher

Banana Refresher

$4.50
Banana Strawberry Refresher

Banana Strawberry Refresher

$4.50
Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$5.25

White Chocolate, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream. 16oz

Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.85

Dark Chocolate sauce, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream and chocolate drizzle. 16oz

Dirty Iced Chai Tea Latte

Dirty Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.85

Chai tea, milk choice and french press coffee. Topped with cream. 16oz

Iced Chai Tea

$4.75

Chai tea, milk choice. Topped with cream. 16oz

Kids pack

Kids Pack Grape Uncrustable

Kids Pack Grape Uncrustable

$5.50

Kids pack includes Grape uncrustable, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

Kids Pack Strawberry Uncrustable

Kids Pack Strawberry Uncrustable

$5.50

Kids pack includes Strawberry uncrustable, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

4oz Broccoli Cheese Kid Pack

$5.50

Kids pack includes 4oz soup,hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

4oz Tomato Soup Kid Pack

4oz Tomato Soup Kid Pack

$5.50

Kids pack includes 4oz tomato soup, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

Mac N Cheese Kids Pack

Mac N Cheese Kids Pack

$5.50

Kids pack includes 4oz white cheddar mac n cheese, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.75

Heritage blend salad mix with hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumber. Sorry, No extras. Try our Build a salad for more options!!

Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.

Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.

$1.25
Hard Boiled Egg (whole)

Hard Boiled Egg (whole)

$1.25
Ocean Spray Craisins Strawberry Cranberries-GF

Ocean Spray Craisins Strawberry Cranberries-GF

$1.50
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheese Crackers

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheese Crackers

$1.00

4oz White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$3.25

Fritos Corn Chips 1 Oz Bag

$1.00

Drinks

Canned Soda Drinks

Canned Soda Drinks

$1.00
Bubly Sparkling Water

Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Minute Maid Juice

Minute Maid Juice

$1.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00
Brisk Lemon Ice Tea

Brisk Lemon Ice Tea

$1.00
RedBull

RedBull

$3.25

8.4 oz can

Smoothies

Apple Pie Smoothie

Apple Pie Smoothie

$6.00

A whole apple, blended with cinnamon sugar, ice cream flavor and topped with cream and Carmel sauce.

Banana Peanut-butter Smoothie

Banana Peanut-butter Smoothie

$6.25

Banana puree, peanut butter powder blended together and topped with cream and chocolate chips!

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$6.00
Lemon Dreamsicle Smoothie

Lemon Dreamsicle Smoothie

$6.00
Lemonade Smoothie

Lemonade Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Coconut Smoothie

$5.50
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

$5.00
Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Wild-berry Smoothie

$5.00

The Extras

Extras

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to Soup Korner, we offer online ordering, limited dine in (12 seats) and take out! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1803 N Main St, West Bend, WI 53090

Directions

