Soup Korner 1803 N. Main St
102 Reviews
$
1803 N Main St
West Bend, WI 53090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Desserts/Goodies
Caramel Apple in a Bowl
Granny Smith Apple cut up in a bowl topped with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, peanuts, mini chocolate chips and sprinkles!!
Udis Gluten Free single Chocolate Chip Cookie
Full of taste. Free of gluten. Soy & nut free. Contains milk and egg.
Brownie-GF
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Soft and chewy, made with real butter and premium Belgian Callebaut chocolate chunks
Gourmet White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Soft, and chewy! Made with real butter, premium white chocolate and succulent macadamia nuts highlight these cookies.
Gourmet Peanut Butter Cookie
Studded with mini peanut butter cups, honey-roasted peanuts and bits of dark chocolate.
Gourmet Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Premium semi-sweet and milk chocolate chunks in a chocolate base,
Gourmet Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, with Walnuts
Made with hearty oats, plump raisins and tender walnuts.
Giant Chocolate dipped marshmallow w/sprinkles
Minion Giant Marshmallow
Udis GF Sinlge Snicker Doodle Cookie
Udis GF Blueberry Muffin
CupCake
White or chocolate cake with a creamy peanut butter frosting, topped with reeses peanut butter crumble and sprinkles on a few!!
Soups
Broccoli and Cheese-GF/VG
Now Gluten FREE!!! Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.
Butternut Squash Bisque-GF/VG
The delicious, rich blend of butternut squash and select spices ensure that this butternut squash bisque will become a fast favorite for fall! Gluten free and vegetarian
Chili Mac n Cheese Soup!!
Soup Korners Classic Chili mixed with our white Cheddar Mac N Cheese!!
Classic Chili-GF/DF
Corn Potato Chowder
Loaded with corn and potatoes. Seasoned with garlic, onion, seasonings and cream.
Creamy Potato
This soup is made with large dices of potato with tender pieces of carrots, celery and onions combined with real cream for unmatched flavor. contains milk, soy and wheat.
French Onion
Onions swimming in beef base. This soup comes with cheese garlic croutons and Swiss CHEESE!!!
Grilled Cheese Soup
Tomato and cheddar topped with croutons.
Italian wedding-with mini meatballs
Made with tiny pasta, mini meatballs, spinach, carrots, and Romano cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN
Our Mushroom Garlic soup from scratch, has a depth of flavor that’s healthy and so much better than canned soups, thanks to fresh ingredients and herbs. Mushrooms, garlic, onions, full fat coconut milk and other spices and herbs. VEGAN
Mushroom Tomato-GF
Our top secret mushroom garlic and tomato basil for the win!!
Pumpkin & Roasted Apple with Bacon
This cream-based soup is made with pumpkins, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and a touch of bacon.
Shrimp & Corn Chowder
Offering homemade flavor, this bisque combines sweet corn and tender shrimp with half-and-half, potatoes, onions and red pepper.
Smokehouse Cheesy Mushroom
Smoked bacon, cheese garlic and mushrooms!
Southwest Black Bean-VN/VG/DF/GF
This is a hearty blend of black beans, red, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, and jalapeno peppers that is simmered in a dark, full-bodied broth infused with cilantro, cumin, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice.
Tex Mex Chili-GF/DF
Ground beef, kidney beans, black beans, diced tomatoes, grilled onions, and jalapeno peppers, cilantro, cumin, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice.
Tomato Basil-GF/VG
Loaded with flavor, this is a smooth & creamy soup. With hints of garlic and spices. Topped with Basil, add garlic/cheese croutons and cheese for more flavor!
Turkey Noodle
Turkey Noodle with vegetables, seasonings and garlic.
Bread Stick
Sandwiches
Beef & Blue
Shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushroom & onion, blue cheese and Worcestershire ketchup. Featured on our marble rye bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Shredded chicken, bacon. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and creamy ranch sauce.
Classic Chicken Salad
shredded chicken mixed with mayo, celery and onion topped with lettuce.
Crab Salad
chunk imitation crab mixed with mayo celery with lettuce, mozzarella/provolone cheese.
Egg Salad
Smashed eggs mixed with mayo, stone ground mustard, chives, pinch of dill and lettuce.
Mushroom Beef & Swiss
Shredded beef, sauteed mushroom & onion, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese and brown gravy.
Ooey Gooey Cheese
Loaded with 2 of your favorite cheeses and garlic aioli.
Pastrami Slaw & Bacon
Pastrami, bacon, provolone/Mozzarella cheese, southern slaw and boom boom sauce.
Pizza Sammie
Loaded with pepperoni, Mozzarella, olives, mushroom and onion mix all toasted and topped with fresh tomato. We recommend the Croissant.
Sloppy Pig & BBQ
Pulled pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce, sliced red onion and southern slaw.
Spicy Bayou
Toasted Crab Salad, Pepper Jack Cheese, pickles and boom boom sauce.
The Cuban
Seasoned shredded pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and drizzle of honey.
The Italian
Salami, pepperoni, shredded ham, mozzarella/provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house seasoning, garlic aioli, and honey balsamic sauce. Shown on Gluten Free bun.
The Vegan
lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper rings, avocado and stone ground mustard. Featured on a whole wheat wrap.
Tuna Melt
100% tuna, celery, onion and brown spicy mustard mixed together- topped with cheddar and toasted. Finished off with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Featured on an everything bun.
Turkey & Swiss
Shredded turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli.
Ultimate BLT
Loaded with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado.
Ultimate Club
Shredded ham, shredded turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Mayo.
Salad
Build your own Salad
Heritage salad blend.
Apple Cranberry Walnut
We highly recommend the Honey Dijon Mustard dressing with this beautiful salad!
Chef Salad
Our Chef salad is loaded! 1/2 avocado, chicken, bacon, 2 eggs, Blu cheese, red onion and tomato. Choose your favorite dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Shredded Chicken, Caesar blend cheese (Romano, Asiago, Parmesan ), and croutons. We recommend Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Bacon, ham, turkey, 2 eggs, cheddar, Swiss and tomatoes. Pair with your favorite dressing.
Greek Salad
Greek Salad is a mix of kalamata olives, pepperoncini, sliced red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and a dash of black pepper. We recommend the Greek dressing for this beautiful salad.
Italian Salad
Salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomatoes, banana pepper rings, sliced red onions, mozzarella cheese, croutons, pepperchini, and a dash of oregano. Pared with Italian Dressing.
Orange Pecan Cran Salad
Orange Pecan Cran Salad is a mix of mandarin oranges, pecans, craisins, sesame dots, sliced red onions pared with Poppy seed Dressing.
Peach Blueberry Almond
We recommend the Poppy Seed Dressing for this salad! Loaded with peaches, blueberries, almonds and pickled red onions.
Taco Style Salad
Shredded Beef, whole avocado, fire roasted corn, black olives, jalapenos, diced onion, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with tri-color tortilla strips! We recommend the Ancho Chipotle dressing for this salad!!
7 Layer Salad
This 7 layer salad comes as is with Lettuce, egg, peas, red onion, tomato, mayo, cheddar and bacon. This is a medium sized salad and comes as is. If you would like dressing- Go to "extras" tab to purchase Dressing of your choice.
BackYard BBQ Salad
Cold Water Infusion Teas
Blueberry citrus basil
Create your own botanical infused water with fresh picked blueberries, refreshing citrus, and a light basil finish. Ingredients: chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, apple pieces, cinnamon, natural blueberry and blood orange flavors with other natural flavors, blueberry fiber, basil leaves, orange peel.
Blackberry raspberry hibiscus
botanical infused water with sweet blackberries and raspberries delightfully blended with refreshing fruity hibiscus. Ingredients- chamomile, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, rose hips, sweet blackberry leaves, apple pieces, cinnamon, natural raspberry and blackberry flavors with other natural flavors, elderberries, raspberries.
Watermelon cucumber mint
Botanical infused water with delicate watermelon, refreshing cucumber, and a hint of fresh mint. Ingredients chamomile, hibiscus, rooibos, licorice, cranberry fiber, peppermint, ashwagandha, natural Watermelon and Cucumber flavors with other natural flavors (contains <1% natural watermelon and cucumber juice from concentrate).
Strawberry lemon orange blossom
Botanical infused water with a refreshing burst of juicy strawberry followed by tart lemon and the essence of orange blossom. Ingredients- hibiscus, chamomile, rooibos, licorice, natural strawberry and lemon flavors with other natural flavors, orange blossom, strawberry pieces, lemon peel
Cranberry lime honeysuckle
Botanical infused water with tart cranberry, a splash of lime and a touch of sweet honeysuckle. Ingredients- hibiscus, chamomile, rosehips, natural cranberry and lime flavors with other natural flavors, rooibos, cranberry fiber, cranberry seeds, lime pieces
Peach Lemonade Acai
Slightly tart lemon flavor and a hint of sweet peach. Chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, licorice root, natural peach and lemon flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), lemongrass, lemon peel, citric acid, peach pieces, acai juice granules. -Caffeine Free
Specialty & Coffee Drinks
Red-bull Fruit Creamosa
This Red-Bull drink is hand crafted with fruit puree of your choice and cream. Mixed together for a creamy boost of energy!!
Pink"alicious
Fresh Strawberry puree, coconut milk and white grape juice mixed together and poured over ice. Topped with fresh strawberry slices. 16oz
Wild-berry Cran Refresher
Fresh Wild-berry puree, cranberry juice and topped with a black berry. 16oz
Orange Mango Refresher
Fresh mango puree, orange juice and topped with orange slice. 16oz
Lemon Aid Refresher
Classic lemon-aid with a refreshing taste. 16oz
Banana Refresher
Banana Strawberry Refresher
Iced White Mocha
White Chocolate, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream. 16oz
Iced Caffe Mocha
Dark Chocolate sauce, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream and chocolate drizzle. 16oz
Dirty Iced Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea, milk choice and french press coffee. Topped with cream. 16oz
Iced Chai Tea
Chai tea, milk choice. Topped with cream. 16oz
Kids pack
Kids Pack Grape Uncrustable
Kids pack includes Grape uncrustable, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.
Kids Pack Strawberry Uncrustable
Kids pack includes Strawberry uncrustable, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.
4oz Broccoli Cheese Kid Pack
Kids pack includes 4oz soup,hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.
4oz Tomato Soup Kid Pack
Kids pack includes 4oz tomato soup, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.
Mac N Cheese Kids Pack
Kids pack includes 4oz white cheddar mac n cheese, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.
Sides
Side Salad
Heritage blend salad mix with hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumber. Sorry, No extras. Try our Build a salad for more options!!
Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.
Hard Boiled Egg (whole)
Ocean Spray Craisins Strawberry Cranberries-GF
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheese Crackers
4oz White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Fritos Corn Chips 1 Oz Bag
Drinks
Smoothies
Apple Pie Smoothie
A whole apple, blended with cinnamon sugar, ice cream flavor and topped with cream and Carmel sauce.
Banana Peanut-butter Smoothie
Banana puree, peanut butter powder blended together and topped with cream and chocolate chips!
Cookies & Cream Smoothie
Lemon Dreamsicle Smoothie
Lemonade Smoothie
Mango Coconut Smoothie
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie
Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie
Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Wild-berry Smoothie
The Extras
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Welcome to Soup Korner, we offer online ordering, limited dine in (12 seats) and take out! Come in and enjoy!
1803 N Main St, West Bend, WI 53090