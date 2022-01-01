Soup N Burger imageView gallery
American
Juice & Smoothies

Soup N Burger Emmons Ave

649 Reviews

$$

1825 Emmons Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11235

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheese Burger
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Burgers

SNB Special Burger

SNB Special Burger

$12.99

Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.99

Angus beef,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle

Egg And Cheeseburger

Egg And Cheeseburger

$12.99

Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$12.99

Angus beef,provolone cheese,grilled onion and pepper,pickle

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$12.99

Angus beef,provolone cheese,coleslaw,onion ring,BBQ sause,pickle

Sicillian Burger

Sicillian Burger

$12.99

Angus beef,fresh mozzarella,mixed green,tomato sause,pickle

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$16.99

Angus beef,american cheese,lettuce,tomato,pickle

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Turkey patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,pickle

Fried Chicken Burger

Fried Chicken Burger

$11.99

Fried chicken patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,snb sause,pickle

Grill Chicken Burger

Grill Chicken Burger

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast,lettuce,tomato,red onion,snb sause,pickle

Bay Burger

Bay Burger

$11.99

Fried filleted flounder fish,lettuce,tomato,red onion,tartar sause,pickle

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$12.99

Grilled salmon patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,tartar sause,pickle

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$11.99

Falafel patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,hummus,pickle

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.99

Grilled vegan patty,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle

Sides + Small Plates

Smoked Salmon Platter

Smoked Salmon Platter

$16.99
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$11.99

Falafel balls served with hummus and tahini

Wings

Wings

$12.99+

Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$9.99
Cheese Roll

Cheese Roll

$11.99

Fried phylo dough stuffed with feta cheese and parsley

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99
French Fries

French Fries

$6.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Curly Fries

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Mashed Potato

$6.99

Corn On The Cob(1 Piece)

$4.99Out of stock

Soups

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$10.99

A savory soup made with red lentils and a mixture of herbs and sause

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$10.99

Fresh seasonal vegetables

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$10.99

Creamy tomatoes blended with perfect amount of spice,served with parmesan cheese

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$10.99

So deliciously creamy with tender bites of mushroom pieces,full flavored with spices

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$10.99

Generous pieces of broccoli ,sharp,creamy cheddar cheese and a touch of spices

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.99

Made with chicken,homemade broth,veggies and noodles

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$10.99

Chopped onions,carrots,celery,enriched pasta,garlic and tomatoes

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$12.99

Chunks of clam,clam broth,sweet cream,potatoes,spices

Mom Style Spicy Chicken Soup

Mom Style Spicy Chicken Soup

$10.99

Chicken pieces,tendered peppers,orzo,mint,parsley,chicken broth,tomato

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.99

Slow stewed onions with beef broth

Salads

SNB House Salad

SNB House Salad

$15.99

Baby spinach ,dried cranberries ,walnut,orange,green apple,cucumber,tomato,feta cheese,honey dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken,lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,ceaser dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.99

Baby arugula,cherry tomato,garlic,olive oil,pomegranate sauce

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$16.99

Avocado,lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,corn,parsley,seasoned with olive oil and lemon

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$15.99

Falafel balls,mix green,cucumber,onion,chick pea,seasoned with tahini and olive oil

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$24.99

Grilled octopus,baby arugula,tomato,red onion,seasoned with olive oil and paprika

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.99

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,parsley,feta cheese,olives,seasoned with our special blend of oil and vinegar

Beet Green Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens,red onion,cherry tomato,cucumber,olives,goat cheese served with oil and lemon dressing

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$15.99

Tomato,cucumber,orange,green apple,avocado,red onion served with house dressing

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken ,lettuce,tomato,onion,snb sause

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken,coleslaw,onion ring,BBQ sause

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken,lettuce,tomato,onion,buffalo sause

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Falafel,lettuce,tomato,onion,hummus,tahini

Grilled Salmon Wrap

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled salmon,lettuce,tomato,onion,tartar sause

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$15.99

Grilled shrimp,lettuce,tomato,onion,snb sause

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.99

Steak,roasted onion and pepper,american cheese

Meatball Wrap

$12.99

Onion,tomato,lettuce

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99
Spicy Crispy Quesadilla

Spicy Crispy Quesadilla

$13.99
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Main Dishes

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Chicken,pepper,onion,spices

Beef Fajita

Beef Fajita

$24.99

Beef,pepper,onion,spices

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$24.99

Shrimp,pepper,onion,spices

Octopus Fajita

$34.99

Octopus,pepper,onion,spices

Spaghetthi Marinara

Spaghetthi Marinara

$19.99

Marinara sause with parmesan cheese

Plain Alfredo

Plain Alfredo

$19.99

Perfectly rich and creamy sauce and Fettuccini pasta,topping with parmesan cheese

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Perfectly rich and creamy chicken and Fettuccini pasta ,topping with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.99

Perfectly rich and creamy shrimp and Fettuccini pasta,topping with parmesan cheese

Penne Ala Vodka

$22.99

Marinara sause,vodka,heavy cream,parmesan cheese

Spaghetthi Bolognese

$21.99

Marinara sauce with parmesan cheese

Cheese And Spinach Ravioli

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella ,cherry tomato,olives,served with house tomato sauce

Mac N Cheese

$13.99
Branzino Fillet

Branzino Fillet

$25.99

Imported Mediterranean sea bass flaky sweet white meat ,grilled and served with green salad and mashed potato

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Grilled salmon,served with green salad and mashed potato

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$25.99

Tasty marinated jumbo grilled shrimp served with green salad and mashed potato

Grilled Meatball

$19.99

Angus ground beef,served with rice and mashed potato

Rib Eye Steak

$55.99

16 oz grilled rib eye steak,served with mashed potato and steamed vegetables

Panini

Cheese Panini

Cheese Panini

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, provolone,cheddar cheese

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken ,fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce

Soujouk Cheese Panini

Soujouk Cheese Panini

$12.99

Soujouk and mozzarella cheese

Dips

Hummus With Chips

Hummus With Chips

$11.99
Spinach And Artichoke Chips

Spinach And Artichoke Chips

$12.99

Chips And Guacamole

$13.99

Extra

Spicy Sauce

$1.00

SNB Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Melted Cheese

$1.00

Hummus

$1.00

Tahini

$1.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Guacomole Sauce

$1.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Beef Bacon

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Feta Cheese

$2.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side Grilled Octopus

$10.99

Side Grilled Salmon

$10.99

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Side Guacomole

$3.99

Side Pickles

$2.00

Side Sausage

$1.99

Side Slice Smoked Salmon

$4.99

Side Soujouk

$2.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Side Fried Chicken

$5.99

Add Utensils and Extras

Utensils

Napkins

Salt and Pepper

Musturd

$0.05

Mayo

$0.05

Ketchup

$0.05

Canned Beverages

Can Of Soda

Can Of Soda

$3.50
Snapple

Snapple

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.25+

Pellegrino

$3.00+
Gazoz

Gazoz

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$4.25

Espresso

$3.25+

Americano

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00+

Macchiato

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Freshly Squeezed Juice

Squeezed Juice Orange

$7.75

Squeezed Juice Pineapple

$12.50

Carrot Juice

$7.75

Freshly Squeezed Apple Juice

$7.75

Gun Juice

Apple Juice

$5.25

Cherry Juice

$5.25

Cranberry Juice

$5.25

Orange Juice

$5.25

Pineapple Juice

$5.25

Tomato Juice

$5.25

Peach Juice

$5.25

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$8.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.99
Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$8.99
Peanut Butter Banana Shake

Peanut Butter Banana Shake

$8.99
Candy World

Candy World

$10.99
Cookies Crunch Shake

Cookies Crunch Shake

$10.99
Caramel Dream Shake

Caramel Dream Shake

$10.99

Chocolate Shake

$8.99

Smoothies

Gold Smoothie

Gold Smoothie

$9.99

Mango,banana,orange juice,agave

Purple Smoothie

Purple Smoothie

$9.99

Strawberry,blueberry,raspberry,milk,agave

Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

$9.99

Strawberry, cacao,milk,agave

Forest Smoothie

Forest Smoothie

$9.99

Spinach,pineapple,banana,coconut oil,coconut water,agave

Green Bay Smoothie

$9.99

Avocado,green apple,mint,orange juice,agave

Acai Smoothie

$9.99

Acai,strawberry,banana,agave,blueberry

Tea

Blooming Tea

Blooming Tea

$6.25

TAZO Tea NEW

Zen Green Tea TAZO

$6.00+

Earl grey black tea TAZO

$6.00+

China green tips TAZO

$6.00+

Chamomile TAZO

$6.00+

Passion fruit TAZO

$6.00+

Black tea with ginger,cinnamon,cardamom TAZO

$6.00+

English breakfast black tea TAZO

$6.00+

Wild sweet orange TAZO

$6.00+

Mint TAZO

$6.00+

Decaf green tea with lotus flower TAZO

$6.00+

Ginger green tea TAZO

$6.00+

Desserts

Strawberry Cheese Cake

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$9.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.99
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.99
Chocolate Profiterrole

Chocolate Profiterrole

$9.99
Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$12.99
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.99
Mix Berry Cake

Mix Berry Cake

$9.99
Baklava

Baklava

$8.99
Napoleon

Napoleon

$9.99

Lava Cake

$10.99

Cheese Plate

$29.99

1 Spoon Ice cream

$4.00

Kunefe

$12.99

Crepes

SNB Crepe

SNB Crepe

$12.99
Pina Colada Crepe

Pina Colada Crepe

$12.99
Chocolate Lover Crepe

Chocolate Lover Crepe

$12.99
Very Berry Crepe

Very Berry Crepe

$12.99
Apple Crepe

Apple Crepe

$12.99
Plain Crepe

Plain Crepe

$10.99

Waffles

SNB Waffle

$12.99

Pina Colada Waffle

$12.99

Chocolate Lover Waffle

$12.99

Very Berry Waffle

$12.99

Apple Waffle

$12.99

Plain Waffle

$9.99

Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.99

Fresh fruits,maple syrup

Peanut Butter Pancakes

$12.99

Banana,peanut butter,powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.99

Chocolate chips,nutella,powdered sugar

SNB Pancakes

$13.99

Strawberry,banana,nutella,powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Directions

Gallery
Soup N Burger image
Soup N Burger image

