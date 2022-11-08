Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soup and Seafood Soup and Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

22 South Main Street

Doylestown, PA 18901

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Turkey Club
Chicken Vegetable with Rice
#1 French

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50Out of stock

Nachos

$9.00

Ranch Fries

$10.00

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Wings

$12.00

French Fries

$5.00

Small Side Old Bay Chips

$2.50

Large Side Old Bay Chips

$4.50

Side of Red Bliss

$5.00

Loaf of bread

$7.00

Salad

Cowboy

$14.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.00

Peach Salad with Short Rib

$18.00Out of stock

Sesame Tuna salad

$18.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.95

Small Garden Salad

$4.95

Crazy Bleu Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Goat cheese

$18.00

Soups

Baked Potato

$5.50+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$5.50+

Chicken Vegetable with Rice

$5.50+

Creamy Crab

$7.50+

French Onion

$6.00+

Jambalaya

$8.00+

Maryland Crab

$5.50+

Minestrone

$5.50+

Mulligatawny

$5.50+

Sweet Sausage & Lentil

$5.50+

Tomato

$5.00+

Vegetarian Chili

$5.50+

Baked Potato (Copy)

$5.50+Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Soup

#2 Chesapeake

$15.00

#1 French

$12.00

#3 Italian

$12.00

Plain

$11.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Hot & Crispy

$11.50

Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens

Prime Rib

$16.50

Sesame Tuna Steak

$16.50

Crab Cake

$16.50

Charbroiled Chicken

$11.50

Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Our Slow Roasted Brisket with Peach BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw on a briche Roll

Full Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Full Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Full Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Full BLT

$12.00

Half Sandwich & Soup

1/2 Turkey Club

$11.00

1/2 Blackened Salmon BLT

$12.00

1/2 Pastrami

$12.00

Burgers

American

$13.00

Bacon & Bleu

$14.00

Breakfast

$15.00Out of stock

Horseradish Cheddar

$13.00

Surf & Turf

$16.50Out of stock

Wild Mushroom

$14.00

Entrees

Potato Encrusted Crab Cake

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Honey Crusted Salmon

$21.00

Seafood Vodka Rigatoni

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00Out of stock

Seafood AuGratin

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids juice box

$1.50

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Daily Special

Hot Roast Beef

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Sand

$11.00

Desserts

Tort

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Tacos

Chicken taco

$11.00Out of stock

Beef taco

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp taco

$14.00Out of stock

Arts fest

Hamburg

$9.00Out of stock

Cheeseburg

$10.00Out of stock

Hot dog

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.83

SweetTea

$2.83

Ginger Ale

$2.83

Raspberry Tea

$2.83

Diet Cola

$2.83

Cola

$2.83

Birch Beer

$2.83

Sprite

$2.83

Coffee

$2.83

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.83

HotTea

$2.83

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Pennsylvania Soup and Seafood House, in Doylestown, PA, is located inside the Main Street Marketplace. We specialize in homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, seafood and daily specials.

Location

22 South Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery
PA Soup and Seafood image

