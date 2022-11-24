SOUPDIVE imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

SOUPDIVE Southfield

743 Reviews

$

26051 W 12 Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48034

Deli Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$4.50+

Albacore tuna, lemon zest, herbs & spices, Topped with lettuce & tomato on honey wheat swirl bread

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$4.50+

Boar’s Head chipotle chicken, provolone cheese, tomatoes, our special Dive sauce on sun-dried tomato bread

Corned Beef Deli Sandwich

Corned Beef Deli Sandwich

$4.50+

Boar’s Head corned beef, Swiss cheese & coleslaw on rye bread or onion roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50+

Sun-dried tomato swirl bread, mozzarella provolone and Parmesan cheese topped with herbed tomatoes

Maple Honey Turkey Sandwich

Maple Honey Turkey Sandwich

$4.50+

Boars Head Honey maple turkey, honey wheat swirl bread, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature Dive sauce

Desserts

Pound Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Soup'er Deal

Pick two - small soup, half deli sandwich, sm salad

Soup'er Deal Pick 2

$9.00

Soups

Dive Seafood gumbo, loaded with succulent shrimp jumbo crab meat and a Louisiana style roux
Black Eyed Peas & Kale

Black Eyed Peas & Kale

$5.00+

Black Eyed Peas & kale, vegetable broth, onions & spices A little spice, a little heat, lots of flavor. Vegan * GF

Dive Seafood Gumbo

Dive Seafood Gumbo

$8.50+

Dive seafood gumbo, loaded with succulents shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat in a Louisiana style roux GF

Impossible Vegan Chili

Impossible Vegan Chili

$7.00+

Impossible burger, white beans, black beans, tomatoes, onions, red wine, fresh herbs and spices Vegan * GF

Salmon Chowder

Salmon Chowder

$6.00+

Flakes of wild salmon in a creamy redskin potato soup with mix vegetables, butter & cream GF

White Bean

White Bean

$5.00+

Northern beans stewed in a vegetable broth with herbs and spices Vegan * GF

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Tenders sea clams & juice, red skin potatoes, celery, onions, butter, cream, herbs and spices GF

Chicken Noodle

$5.00+

Cream of Sweet Potato

$5.00+

Cornbread

$0.85

Soda

Jones Cream Soda

Jones Cream Soda

$2.00
Jones Root Beer

Jones Root Beer

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.25
Verners

Verners

$1.25

Smoothie

A blend of the very best fruits and vegetables available, with no sugar or water added. For extra health benefits add flaxseed, wheat grass, or whey protein.

Fresh Fruit Fusion Smoothie

$5.50

Go Green Smoothie

$5.50

Straw-Bana Smoothie

$5.50

Blue-Bana Smoothie

$6.50

Very Berry Smoothie

$5.50

Tea

Alkaline Tea

$4.99

Honest Peach Oolong

$3.50

Honest Green Dragon

$3.50

Honest Mango White

$3.50

Honest Ginger Oasis

$3.50

Honest Black Berry

$3.50

Honest Heavenly lemon

$3.50

Simply Lemonade

$1.75

Simply Raspberry Lemonade

$1.75

Water

Alkaline water

$2.00

Alkaline Lemon

$2.99

Alkaline Fruit Punch

$2.99

Alkaline Grape

$2.99

Alkaline Strawberry

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48034

Directions

