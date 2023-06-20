Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Soup Du Jour

405 Reviews

$$

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30

San Diego, CA 92123

Popular Items

Spiced Street Chicken-Plate

Spiced Street Chicken-Plate

$14.50

Taiwan street-style crispy chicken, tossed in spices&basil, roasted vegetables & steamed rice.

Chicken Congee

Chicken Congee

$13.00

Ginger rice porridge with rotisserie chicken and a crispy savory donut, scallions and cilantro garnish.

Spiced Street Chicken

Spiced Street Chicken

$14.00

Taiwan street food, crispy chicken tossed in spices & basil.


Soups/Noodle/Congee

Meatball Soup

Meatball Soup

$6.75+

Beef & Chicken Meatballs, Zucchini, Chayote, Carrots & Tomato, Cilantro garnish. Gluten-Free

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$6.75+

Ancho chili, free-range chicken, fresh corn off the cob, oaxaca cheese, crispy tortilla strips on the side, cilantro garnish.

Shiitake & Daikon Soup

Shiitake & Daikon Soup

$5.25+

Shiitake mushroom, daikon radish, carrots, chayote, ginger broth, scallions and cilantro garnish. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.75+

Sliced tofu, wood ear, bamboo eggs, white pepper, scallions and cilantro garnish.

Corn Egg Flower Soup

Corn Egg Flower Soup

$5.25+

Corn, eggs, cilantro, scallion

Chicken Congee

Chicken Congee

$13.00

Ginger rice porridge with rotisserie chicken and a crispy savory donut, scallions and cilantro garnish.

Udon Noodle Soup

Udon Noodle Soup

$11.75

Low sodium, lightly flavored Dashi broth, broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, mushroom, seaweed. (Shrimp is an add-on for extra cost)

Plates

Steak-Angus Ribeye

Steak-Angus Ribeye

$27.00

8 oz of naturally raised and hormone free Angus Ribeye Steak grilled to your preference, sliced, and topped with our signature tangerine glaze; served over a bed of roasted brussels sprouts

Beef Back Ribs

Beef Back Ribs

$18.00

Two Grilled Beef Back Ribs, Roasted Vegetables, Steamed Rice.

Shrimp Stir Fry Noodles

Shrimp Stir Fry Noodles

$16.50

Shrimp sautéed with cabbage , red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion , and egg noodles

Spiced Street Chicken-Plate

Spiced Street Chicken-Plate

$14.50

Taiwan street-style crispy chicken, tossed in spices&basil, roasted vegetables & steamed rice.

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

$16.50

Braised overnight, the moist and tender meat falls right off of our pork ribs, seasonal vegetables & steamed rice

Shiitake Mushroom Minced Pork

Shiitake Mushroom Minced Pork

$13.00

Taiwan style slow-cooked minced pork in 5 spice soy sauce, shiitake mushroom, stew egg, scallion with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice

Braised Beef Pot Roast

Braised Beef Pot Roast

$16.00

Tender slow-cooked beef in braising sauce with carrots & potatoes served with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice

Black Pepper Pork Tenderloin

Black Pepper Pork Tenderloin

$14.50

Sliced tenderloin in rich black pepper sauce with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice. Mild Spicy(Black Pepper). Gluten Free

Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet

Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet

$15.50

Crispy fish fillet with tangy sweet & sour sauce, pineapple, bell peppers, onions with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice. Gluten Free.

SDJ BBQ Chicken

SDJ BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Juicy boneless chicken marinated in SDJ special homemade mild-spicy BBQ sauce, seasonal vegetables & steamed rice.

Chickpea Cauliflower Curry

Chickpea Cauliflower Curry

$13.50

Chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, potato, spices & coconut milk with steamed rice, Vegan, GF

Roasted Duck Wrap

Roasted Duck Wrap

$14.50

Roasted marinated duck, cucumber, scallions, lettuce & bbq dressing in tortilla wrap

Crab Mango Salad

Crab Mango Salad

$16.00

Real Lump Crab meat, mango, red pepper, onion, celery, creamy Dijon dressing, on a bed of baby greens with house vinaigrette. Gluten Free

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$13.50

Rotisserie chicken breasts, baby greens, cabbage, cucumber, almond, scallion, sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing. Gluten Free

Appetizers & Sides

Salt & Pepper Wings

Salt & Pepper Wings

$13.75

8 pc / lightly breaded jointed wings tossed in salt & pepper, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion and garlic

Honey Wings

Honey Wings

$13.75

8 pc / lightly breaded jointed wings tossed in house mild-spicy honey sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions.

Spiced Street Chicken

Spiced Street Chicken

$14.00

Taiwan street food, crispy chicken tossed in spices & basil.

Panko Shrimp

Panko Shrimp

$12.50

7 pc / Panko fried shrimp, baby greens, cabbage, house made Aji Verde sauce

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$12.00

4 pc / Pork, vermicelli, carrots in rice wrapper with sweet & sour sauce

2pcs Crispy Spring Roll

2pcs Crispy Spring Roll

$6.00

2 pc / Pork, vermicelli, carrots in rice wrapper with sweet & sour sauce

Vegetable Egg Rolls

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$8.00

4 pc / cabbage, celery, carrots in wonton skin. Vegetarian Choice.

2pcs Vegetable Egg Rolls

2pcs Vegetable Egg Rolls

$4.00

2 pc / cabbage, celery, carrots in wonton skin

House Made Taro Chips

House Made Taro Chips

$8.00

Crispy thinly sliced taro root chips, house made Aji Verde sauce.

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Vegan Choice

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Vegan Choice

Scallion Bread

Scallion Bread

$4.00

Vegan Choice.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Vegan Choice.

Savory Donut

Savory Donut

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Nutritious Brown Rice or Steamed Rice

Naan

Naan

$4.00

Vegan Choice.

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Mocha Mud Pie (Ice Cream Cake)

Mocha Mud Pie (Ice Cream Cake)

$7.00

Rich Mocha coffee flavored ice cream, rippled with chocolate and toasted almonds on a fudge-topped chocolate cookie crust. Decorated with coffee-flavored whipped topping rosettes, almonds and chocolate shavings.

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$7.00
Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.00

Nutella cheese cake with chocolate crumb crust, topped with almond&hazelnut crunch.

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$7.00

Coated with a thick, sweet graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of caramel and lined with pecans for a delightfully divine combination

Beer (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD ITEM & ID CHECK)

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle's trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Local Roots Island Vibes Kombucha (16oz can)

Local Roots Island Vibes Kombucha (16oz can)

$8.50

A healthier drink! Organic Raw Kombucha, Pineapple, Coconut, Yeast, Blue Spirulina (16oz can), 6.0% ABV. Gluten Free. Probiotics.

June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha (16oz can)

June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha (16oz can)

$8.50

Organic Jun Kombucha, Acai, blueberry , green tea, yeast. Gluten-free, vegan, hard kombucha (16oz can) , 6.0 % ABV

Kyla Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha (16oz can)

Kyla Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha (16oz can)

$8.50

Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha ,Yeast (16oz can) , 6.5 % ABV. Gluten Free.

Kyla Sunset Trio Hard Kombucha (16oz can)

Kyla Sunset Trio Hard Kombucha (16oz can)

$8.50

KYLA'S Sunset Trio is from the Sunbreak Series is a gluten-free, vegan, hard kombucha that tastes of passion fruit, orange and guava. (16oz can) , 6.5 % ABV.

Boochcraft Orange Pomegranate Hard Kombucha

Boochcraft Orange Pomegranate Hard Kombucha

$8.50

On Tap, Oranges, Red Wine Vinegar, Pomegranates, Beets, Rosemary, Raw kombucha, 7.0% ABV

Stone Delicious IPA

Stone Delicious IPA

$8.50

A citrusy India pale ale with Lemondrop & El Dorado hops. Stone Delicious is an award winning gluten-reduced IPA. 7.7 ABV

Ballast Point Hazy Sculpin IPA

Ballast Point Hazy Sculpin IPA

$8.50

Haze and the addition of Galaxy and Nelson hops set this Sculpin brew apart from the rest. This modern evolution is juicy, earthy, and approachable with soft bitterness, but still lets the hops shine. 7% ABV

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA

$8.50

Juicy and refreshingly delicious, Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA redefines the category of the San Diego style IPA. While it is infused with blood orange, this IPA is not too sweet. The citrusy, tropical bitterness provides a perfect balance and a sweet finish. 7.2% ABV

AleSmith 394 Pale Ale

AleSmith 394 Pale Ale

$8.50

394 is a golden pale ale with bright citrus and tropical fruit notes, a subdued bitterness and malt finish. 6% ABV

Stone Buenaveza Salt&Lime lager

Stone Buenaveza Salt&Lime lager

$8.50

California- American-Style Lager- 4.7% ABV. A Mexican-inspired pale lager brewed using Liberty hops with Lime & Salt added. Flavorful, refreshing and sure to please the palate.

Ballast Point Longfin Larger

Ballast Point Longfin Larger

$8.50

A classic German-style beer, brewed in San Diego. A solidly balanced helles that finishes clean with a hint of hops. 4.5 ABV

Alaskan Amber ALT Style Ale

Alaskan Amber ALT Style Ale

$8.50

Rich and robust maltiness; Caramel and toffee with notes of nuttiness; Whisper of fruits and hops; Clean and mellow finish with malty backbone. 5.3%ABV

2 Towns Ciderhouse Pineapple Cider

2 Towns Ciderhouse Pineapple Cider

$8.50

5.0% ABV Juicy and Tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples.

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

$8.50

5.0% ABV

NA Beverages

Bambucha Organic Kombucha - Mango Masala

Bambucha Organic Kombucha - Mango Masala

$5.25

Mango Masala is a balanced but complex combination of ripe organic mango and lime with a superfood spicing of fresh turmeric, ginger, cayenne pepper and organic kombucha. On tap.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.25
VOSS Artesian Still Bottled Water

VOSS Artesian Still Bottled Water

$3.00

VOSS Still Artesian Water from Norway, 500ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50
Sunkist Berry Lemonade Soda

Sunkist Berry Lemonade Soda

$2.50

Sunkist Berry Lemonade Soda, 12FL Oz

Sunkist Orange Soda

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.50

Sunkist Orange Soda, 12FL Oz

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Latte

$4.50

Please indicate if sugar packets are needed.

Iced Latte

$4.50

Hot Coffee

$3.75

Please indicate if cream & sugar packets are needed.

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Please indicate if cream & sugar are needed.

Tree Top Apple Juice

Tree Top Apple Juice

$2.75

Tree Top 100% Apple Juice 10oz (296mL)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat soup, feel good.

Website

Location

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego, CA 92123

Directions

