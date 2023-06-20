Soup Du Jour

Ballast Point Hazy Sculpin IPA

$8.50

Haze and the addition of Galaxy and Nelson hops set this Sculpin brew apart from the rest. This modern evolution is juicy, earthy, and approachable with soft bitterness, but still lets the hops shine. 7% ABV On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.