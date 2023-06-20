- Home
Soup Du Jour
405 Reviews
$$
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30
San Diego, CA 92123
Popular Items
Spiced Street Chicken-Plate
Taiwan street-style crispy chicken, tossed in spices&basil, roasted vegetables & steamed rice.
Chicken Congee
Ginger rice porridge with rotisserie chicken and a crispy savory donut, scallions and cilantro garnish.
Spiced Street Chicken
Taiwan street food, crispy chicken tossed in spices & basil.
Soups/Noodle/Congee
Meatball Soup
Beef & Chicken Meatballs, Zucchini, Chayote, Carrots & Tomato, Cilantro garnish. Gluten-Free
Chicken Tortilla
Ancho chili, free-range chicken, fresh corn off the cob, oaxaca cheese, crispy tortilla strips on the side, cilantro garnish.
Shiitake & Daikon Soup
Shiitake mushroom, daikon radish, carrots, chayote, ginger broth, scallions and cilantro garnish. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Hot & Sour Soup
Sliced tofu, wood ear, bamboo eggs, white pepper, scallions and cilantro garnish.
Corn Egg Flower Soup
Corn, eggs, cilantro, scallion
Udon Noodle Soup
Low sodium, lightly flavored Dashi broth, broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy, mushroom, seaweed. (Shrimp is an add-on for extra cost)
Plates
Steak-Angus Ribeye
8 oz of naturally raised and hormone free Angus Ribeye Steak grilled to your preference, sliced, and topped with our signature tangerine glaze; served over a bed of roasted brussels sprouts
Beef Back Ribs
Two Grilled Beef Back Ribs, Roasted Vegetables, Steamed Rice.
Shrimp Stir Fry Noodles
Shrimp sautéed with cabbage , red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion , and egg noodles
Honey Glazed Spare Ribs
Braised overnight, the moist and tender meat falls right off of our pork ribs, seasonal vegetables & steamed rice
Shiitake Mushroom Minced Pork
Taiwan style slow-cooked minced pork in 5 spice soy sauce, shiitake mushroom, stew egg, scallion with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice
Braised Beef Pot Roast
Tender slow-cooked beef in braising sauce with carrots & potatoes served with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice
Black Pepper Pork Tenderloin
Sliced tenderloin in rich black pepper sauce with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice. Mild Spicy(Black Pepper). Gluten Free
Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet
Crispy fish fillet with tangy sweet & sour sauce, pineapple, bell peppers, onions with seasonal vegetables & steamed rice. Gluten Free.
SDJ BBQ Chicken
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in SDJ special homemade mild-spicy BBQ sauce, seasonal vegetables & steamed rice.
Chickpea Cauliflower Curry
Chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, potato, spices & coconut milk with steamed rice, Vegan, GF
Roasted Duck Wrap
Roasted marinated duck, cucumber, scallions, lettuce & bbq dressing in tortilla wrap
Crab Mango Salad
Real Lump Crab meat, mango, red pepper, onion, celery, creamy Dijon dressing, on a bed of baby greens with house vinaigrette. Gluten Free
Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Rotisserie chicken breasts, baby greens, cabbage, cucumber, almond, scallion, sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing. Gluten Free
Appetizers & Sides
Salt & Pepper Wings
8 pc / lightly breaded jointed wings tossed in salt & pepper, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion and garlic
Honey Wings
8 pc / lightly breaded jointed wings tossed in house mild-spicy honey sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions.
Panko Shrimp
7 pc / Panko fried shrimp, baby greens, cabbage, house made Aji Verde sauce
Crispy Spring Rolls
4 pc / Pork, vermicelli, carrots in rice wrapper with sweet & sour sauce
2pcs Crispy Spring Roll
2 pc / Pork, vermicelli, carrots in rice wrapper with sweet & sour sauce
Vegetable Egg Rolls
4 pc / cabbage, celery, carrots in wonton skin. Vegetarian Choice.
2pcs Vegetable Egg Rolls
2 pc / cabbage, celery, carrots in wonton skin
House Made Taro Chips
Crispy thinly sliced taro root chips, house made Aji Verde sauce.
Roasted Vegetables
Vegan Choice
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Vegan Choice
Scallion Bread
Vegan Choice.
Edamame
Vegan Choice.
Savory Donut
Side Rice
Nutritious Brown Rice or Steamed Rice
Naan
Vegan Choice.
Extra Sauce
Desserts
Mocha Mud Pie (Ice Cream Cake)
Rich Mocha coffee flavored ice cream, rippled with chocolate and toasted almonds on a fudge-topped chocolate cookie crust. Decorated with coffee-flavored whipped topping rosettes, almonds and chocolate shavings.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls.
Creme Brulee
Nutella Cheesecake
Nutella cheese cake with chocolate crumb crust, topped with almond&hazelnut crunch.
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
Coated with a thick, sweet graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of caramel and lined with pecans for a delightfully divine combination
Beer (MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD ITEM & ID CHECK)
Local Roots Island Vibes Kombucha (16oz can)
A healthier drink! Organic Raw Kombucha, Pineapple, Coconut, Yeast, Blue Spirulina (16oz can), 6.0% ABV. Gluten Free. Probiotics.
June Shine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha (16oz can)
Organic Jun Kombucha, Acai, blueberry , green tea, yeast. Gluten-free, vegan, hard kombucha (16oz can) , 6.0 % ABV
Kyla Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha (16oz can)
Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha ,Yeast (16oz can) , 6.5 % ABV. Gluten Free.
Kyla Sunset Trio Hard Kombucha (16oz can)
KYLA'S Sunset Trio is from the Sunbreak Series is a gluten-free, vegan, hard kombucha that tastes of passion fruit, orange and guava. (16oz can) , 6.5 % ABV.
Boochcraft Orange Pomegranate Hard Kombucha
On Tap, Oranges, Red Wine Vinegar, Pomegranates, Beets, Rosemary, Raw kombucha, 7.0% ABV
Stone Delicious IPA
A citrusy India pale ale with Lemondrop & El Dorado hops. Stone Delicious is an award winning gluten-reduced IPA. 7.7 ABV
Ballast Point Hazy Sculpin IPA
Haze and the addition of Galaxy and Nelson hops set this Sculpin brew apart from the rest. This modern evolution is juicy, earthy, and approachable with soft bitterness, but still lets the hops shine. 7% ABV On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA
Juicy and refreshingly delicious, Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA redefines the category of the San Diego style IPA. While it is infused with blood orange, this IPA is not too sweet. The citrusy, tropical bitterness provides a perfect balance and a sweet finish. 7.2% ABV,On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items.
AleSmith 394 Pale Ale
394 is a golden pale ale with bright citrus and tropical fruit notes, a subdued bitterness and malt finish. 6% ABV On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Stone Buenaveza Salt&Lime lager
California- American-Style Lager- 4.7% ABV. A Mexican-inspired pale lager brewed using Liberty hops with Lime & Salt added. Flavorful, refreshing and sure to please the palate.
Ballast Point Longfin Larger
A classic German-style beer, brewed in San Diego. A solidly balanced helles that finishes clean with a hint of hops. 4.5 ABV
Alaskan Amber ALT Style Ale
Rich and robust maltiness; Caramel and toffee with notes of nuttiness; Whisper of fruits and hops; Clean and mellow finish with malty backbone. 5.3%ABV On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
2 Towns Ciderhouse Pineapple Cider
5.0% ABV Juicy and Tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Mother Earth Cali Creamin'
5.0% ABV On Tap, MUST BE 21 & ID CHECK. Per law, alcohol may only be sold with food items. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
NA Beverages
Bambucha Organic Kombucha - Mango Masala
Mango Masala is a balanced but complex combination of ripe organic mango and lime with a superfood spicing of fresh turmeric, ginger, cayenne pepper and organic kombucha. On tap.
Thai Tea
VOSS Artesian Still Bottled Water
VOSS Still Artesian Water from Norway, 500ml
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Sunkist Berry Lemonade Soda
Sunkist Berry Lemonade Soda, 12FL Oz
Sunkist Orange Soda
Sunkist Orange Soda, 12FL Oz
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Hot Latte
Please indicate if sugar packets are needed.
Iced Latte
Hot Coffee
Please indicate if cream & sugar packets are needed.
Iced Coffee
Please indicate if cream & sugar are needed.
Tree Top Apple Juice
Tree Top 100% Apple Juice 10oz (296mL)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Eat soup, feel good.
8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego, CA 92123