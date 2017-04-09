Bakeries
Barbeque
Sour Duck Market
304 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
From coffee to pastry and smoked meats to beer garden, Sour Duck Market has a little something for everyone. With our continuation of ethical sourcing, we commit to providing an approachable menu inspired by our farmers. Stop by and check us out today!
Location
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 227-Austin Lamar
No Reviews
3914 N Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78756
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant