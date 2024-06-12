Sour & Salt Bakery
2761 Rosewood Drive
Columbia, SC 29205
Food
Bread
- House Sourdough Loaf$8.00
- Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Sourdough Loaf$8.50
- Roasted Garlic Sourdough Loaf$8.50
- Baguette$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bread Rolls$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crostini$7.00
- Everything Bread Rolls$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia$12.00
- Tomato Focaccia$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Half House Sour Dough Loaf$4.00
- Rye Loaf$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sandwich Loaf$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sandwich Rolls$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam$10.00
- Fresh Strawberry and Basil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze over Cream Cheese Sandwich$10.00
- Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich$10.00
- Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich$12.00
- Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula Sandwich$10.00
Single Bagels
- Blueberry Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Carrot and Habanero Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheddar and Chive Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Bagel$3.00
- Jalapeno Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Onion Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagel$3.00
- Poppy Bagel$3.00
- Salt Bagel$3.00
- Sesame Bagel$3.00
- Spinach and Feta Bagel$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sun-dried Tomato and Pesto$3.00OUT OF STOCK
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Quiche
Dessert
- Brownie$6.00
- Bread Pudding$7.00
- White Chocolate Blondie$6.00
- Cinnamon Roll With Icing$7.00
- Cinnamon Roll without icing$7.00
- Coffee Cake$7.00
- Lemon Squares$6.00
- Tiramisu$9.00
- Ricotta and Pistachio Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Hazelnut Doughnut$5.00
- Creme Brûlée$9.00
- Triple Chocolate w/ Hazelnut$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Mousse w/Fudge Center$9.00
- Mango and Passionfruit Eclair$6.00
- Coffee Eclair$6.00
- Sfogliatelle$6.00
- Lemon Chello$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Mousse$12.00
- Chocolate Overload Cake Slice$8.00
- Ricotta & Pear in Hazelnut Cookies$8.00
- Lemon & Pistachio
Sponge cake in lemon juice, vanilla cream, lemon curd, topped with pistachio.$9.00
Spreads/Salads
Lunch
- Kickin Chicken Sandwich$8.75
- Pastitsio$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$8.75
- Spicey Pimento Cheese Sandwich$8.75OUT OF STOCK
- Spanakopita$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tiropita$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich$10.00
- Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam$10.00
- Fresh Strawberry and Basil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze over Cream Cheese Sandwich$10.00
- Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich$12.00
- Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula Sandwich$10.00
Cookies
Croissants
- Almond Croissant$8.00
- Blood Orange Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Guava Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.00
- Large Plain Croissant$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pain Au Chocolat$8.00
- Passionfruit Raspberry Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Mascarpone Croissant$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Pudding Croissant$8.00
- Tomato Parm$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheesecake
- Biscoff Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Praline Cheesecake$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
- Key Lime Cheesecake$8.00
Danish
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
